Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA,

CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

LAUNCH OF PREFERENTIAL OFFERING ON THE BASIS OF 29 NEW UNITS FOR EVERY 1,000 EXISTING UNITS TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO APPROXIMATELY S$50.0 MILLION

1. INTRODUCTION

Further to the announcement of ESR-REIT dated 17 June 2019 titled "Launch of Equity Fund Raising to Raise Gross Proceeds of up to Approximately S$150.0 Million" (the "EFR Launch Announcement"), ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce the pro rata and non-renounceable preferential offering of approximately 98.1 million new units in ESR-REIT (the "New Units") on the basis of 29 New Units for every 1,000 existing units in ESR-REIT (the "Existing Units") held as at 5.00 p.m. on Monday, 23 September 2019 (the "Preferential Offering Books Closure Date") to Entitled Unitholders (as described in paragraph 8 below) (fractions of a New Unit to be disregarded) at the issue price of S$0.510 per New Unit (the "Preferential Offering Issue Price") to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately S$50.0 million (the "Preferential Offering").

The Issue Price of S$0.510 per New Unit represents a discount of approximately 2.4% to the volume weighted average price of S$0.5224 per unit in ESR-REIT ("Unit") for trades in the Units done on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for the preceding Market Day1 on 12 September 2019, up to the time the Preferential Offering was announced.

ESR Cayman Limited (the "Sponsor") has provided an irrevocable undertaking to the Manager (the "Sponsor Undertaking") that it will (a) accept, or procure the acceptance, in full of the provisional allocation of New Units under the Preferential Offering based on its entitlement; and

(b) (subject to approval of the Whitewash Resolution (as defined below)) apply, or procure the application, for such number of Excess New Units (as defined below), to the extent they remain unsubscribed after satisfaction of all applications (if any) for Excess New Units by unitholders of ESR-REIT ("Unitholders") (other than the Sponsor) (the "Sponsor Excess Application"), provided that the Sponsor and the Manager's total subscription under the Preferential Offering will not exceed S$50.0 million. Please refer to paragraph 3 below for further details on the Sponsor Undertaking.

The net proceeds from the Preferential Offering will be used to partially finance asset enhancement initiatives of the properties located at 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, Singapore 569877 and 2, 4, 6 & 8 Changi Business Park Avenue 1, Singapore 486015/486016/486017/486018 (UE BizHub EAST) (the "Proposed Asset Enhancement Initiatives"), as well as for the repayment of existing indebtedness of ESR-REIT. Please refer to paragraph 4 below for further details on the use of proceeds from the Preferential Offering.

1"Market Day" refers to a day on which the SGX-ST is open for securities trading.