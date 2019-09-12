Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA,
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))
LAUNCH OF PREFERENTIAL OFFERING ON THE BASIS OF 29 NEW UNITS FOR EVERY 1,000 EXISTING UNITS TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO APPROXIMATELY S$50.0 MILLION
1. INTRODUCTION
Further to the announcement of ESR-REIT dated 17 June 2019 titled "Launch of Equity Fund Raising to Raise Gross Proceeds of up to Approximately S$150.0 Million" (the "EFR Launch Announcement"), ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce the pro rata and non-renounceable preferential offering of approximately 98.1 million new units in ESR-REIT (the "New Units") on the basis of 29 New Units for every 1,000 existing units in ESR-REIT (the "Existing Units") held as at 5.00 p.m. on Monday, 23 September 2019 (the "Preferential Offering Books Closure Date") to Entitled Unitholders (as described in paragraph 8 below) (fractions of a New Unit to be disregarded) at the issue price of S$0.510 per New Unit (the "Preferential Offering Issue Price") to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately S$50.0 million (the "Preferential Offering").
The Issue Price of S$0.510 per New Unit represents a discount of approximately 2.4% to the volume weighted average price of S$0.5224 per unit in ESR-REIT ("Unit") for trades in the Units done on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for the preceding Market Day1 on 12 September 2019, up to the time the Preferential Offering was announced.
ESR Cayman Limited (the "Sponsor") has provided an irrevocable undertaking to the Manager (the "Sponsor Undertaking") that it will (a) accept, or procure the acceptance, in full of the provisional allocation of New Units under the Preferential Offering based on its entitlement; and
(b) (subject to approval of the Whitewash Resolution (as defined below)) apply, or procure the application, for such number of Excess New Units (as defined below), to the extent they remain unsubscribed after satisfaction of all applications (if any) for Excess New Units by unitholders of ESR-REIT ("Unitholders") (other than the Sponsor) (the "Sponsor Excess Application"), provided that the Sponsor and the Manager's total subscription under the Preferential Offering will not exceed S$50.0 million. Please refer to paragraph 3 below for further details on the Sponsor Undertaking.
The net proceeds from the Preferential Offering will be used to partially finance asset enhancement initiatives of the properties located at 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, Singapore 569877 and 2, 4, 6 & 8 Changi Business Park Avenue 1, Singapore 486015/486016/486017/486018 (UE BizHub EAST) (the "Proposed Asset Enhancement Initiatives"), as well as for the repayment of existing indebtedness of ESR-REIT. Please refer to paragraph 4 below for further details on the use of proceeds from the Preferential Offering.
1"Market Day" refers to a day on which the SGX-ST is open for securities trading.
RHB Securities Singapore Pte. Ltd. has been appointed as the sole financial adviser and coordinator in relation to the Preferential Offering.
DETAILS OF THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING
The Manager intends to issue approximately 98.1 million New Units at the Preferential Offering Issue Price to the Entitled Unitholders on the basis of 29 New Units for every 1,000 Existing Units, to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately S$50.0 million.
As the Preferential Offering is made on a non-renounceable basis, the provisional allotments of New Units cannot be renounced in favour of a third party or traded on the SGX-ST. Each Entitled Unitholder will be provisionally allotted the New Units under the Preferential Offering on the basis of their unitholdings in ESR-REIT as at the Preferential Offering Books Closure Date (fractions of a New Unit to be disregarded).
Entitled Unitholders are at liberty to accept or decline, in full or in part, their provisional allotments of New Units and are eligible to apply for additional New Units in excess of their provisional allotments under the Preferential Offering ("Excess New Units"). Entitled Unitholders are prohibited from trading, transferring, assigning or otherwise dealing with (in full or in part) their (i) provisional allotments of New Units or (ii) eligibility to apply for Excess New Units.
The New Units under the Preferential Offering represented by the provisional allotments of (i) Entitled Unitholders who decline or do not accept, in full or in part, their provisional allotments of New Units under the Preferential Offering and/or (ii) ineligible Unitholders, may be issued to satisfy applications for Excess New Units as the Manager may, in its absolute discretion, deem fit. The Manager may also, in its absolute discretion, scale down any application for Excess New Units if the satisfaction of such application would, in full or in part, result in a transfer of a controlling interest (as defined in the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST) in ESR-REIT.
In the allotment of Excess New Units, preference will be given to the rounding of odd lots. Directors of the Manager and substantial Unitholders who have control or influence over ESR- REIT or the Manager in connection with the day-to-day affairs of ESR-REIT or the terms of the Preferential Offering, or have representation (direct or through a nominee) on the board of directors of the Manager, will rank last in priority for the rounding of odd lots and allotment of Excess New Units.
UNDERTAKING BY THE SPONSOR
To demonstrate its support for ESR-REIT and the Preferential Offering, the Sponsor which owns an aggregate interest of approximately 8.97% of the total number of Units in issue as at the date of this announcement, has on 9 July 2019 provided the Sponsor Undertaking that it will
(a) accept, or procure the acceptance, in full of the provisional allocation of New Units under the Preferential Offering based on its entitlement; and (b) (subject to approval of the Whitewash Resolution) undertake the Sponsor Excess Application, provided that the Sponsor and the Manager's total subscription under the Preferential Offering will not exceed S$50.0 million.
At the extraordinary general meeting of ESR-REIT held on 12 September 2019, independent Unitholders approved a resolution to waive their right to receive a mandatory general offer from the Sponsor and persons acting in concert or presumed to be acting in concert with it in relation to ESR-REIT (the "Concert Parties Group") for all the remaining Units not already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Concert Parties Group pursuant to Rule 14 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Whitewash Resolution"), so as to enable
the Sponsor to (a) accept, or procure the acceptance, in full of the provisional allocation of New Units under the Preferential Offering based on its entitlement; and (b) undertake the Sponsor Excess Application.
Given the provision of the Sponsor Undertaking, the Manager is of the view that there is no requirement for the Preferential Offering to be underwritten. Taking into account the Sponsor Undertaking, the minimum proceeds to be raised from the Preferential Offering will be sufficient to meet ESR-REIT's present funding requirements.
4. USE OF PROCEEDS
As stated in the EFR Launch Announcement, subject to relevant laws and regulations, on the basis that gross proceeds of approximately S$150.0 million will be raised from the Equity Fund Raising (as defined in the EFR Launch Announcement), the Manager intends to use the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising in the following manner:
approximately S$44.4 million (which is equivalent to approximately 29.6% of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising) to fully finance ESR-REIT's total costs of the acquisition of the property located at 48 Pandan Road, Singapore 609289 (the "Proposed Acquisition"), and the associated costs (the "Total Acquisition Costs");
approximately S$45.7 million (which is equivalent to approximately 30.5% of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising) to fully finance the Proposed Asset Enhancement Initiatives;
approximately S$56.8 million (which is equivalent to approximately 37.9% of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising) for the repayment of existing indebtedness of ESR-REIT (the "Debt Repayment"); and
approximately S$3.1 million (which is equivalent to approximately 2.0% of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising) to pay the transaction related expenses including the estimated underwriting and selling commission and expenses related to the Equity Fund Raising.
It was further stated in the announcement of ESR-REIT dated 18 June 2019 titled "Results of the Private Placement and Pricing of New Units under the Private Placement" that based on the timing requirements for the funding of the Proposed Acquisition, Proposed Asset Enhancement Initiatives and Debt Repayment, subject to relevant laws and regulations, the Manager intends to use the gross proceeds of approximately S$100.0 million from the Private Placement in the following manner:
approximately S$44.4 million (which is equivalent to approximately 44.4% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement) to fully finance the Total Acquisition Costs;
approximately S$26.2 million (which is equivalent to approximately 26.2% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement) to partially finance the Proposed Asset Enhancement Initiatives;
approximately S$26.3 million (which is equivalent to approximately 26.3% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement) to partially finance the Debt Repayment; and
approximately S$3.1 million (which is equivalent to approximately 3.1% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement) to pay the transaction related expenses including
the estimated underwriting and selling commission and expenses related to the Equity Fund Raising.
The Proposed Acquisition was completed on 7 August 2019 and, as at the date of this announcement, out of the gross proceeds of approximately S$100.0 million from the Private Placement, approximately S$72.6 million (which is equivalent to approximately 72.6% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement) has been used in the following manner:
approximately S$44.4 million (which is equivalent to approximately 44.4% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement) to fully finance the Total Acquisition Costs;
approximately S$26.3 million (which is equivalent to approximately 26.3% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement) to partially finance the Debt Repayment; and
approximately S$1.9 million (which is equivalent to approximately 1.9% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement) to pay the transaction related expenses including the estimated underwriting and selling commission and expenses related to the Equity Fund Raising.
Please refer to the announcement of ESR-REIT dated 7 August 2019 titled "Completion of Acquisition of 48 Pandan Road, Singapore 609289 and Use of Proceeds from the Private Placement" for further details.
Subject to relevant laws and regulations, the Manager intends to utilise the gross proceeds of up to approximately S$50.0 million from the Preferential Offering in the following manner:
approximately S$19.5 million (which is equivalent to approximately 39.0% of the gross proceeds of the Preferential Offering) to finance the remaining portion of the Proposed Asset Enhancement Initiatives; and
approximately S$30.5 million (which is equivalent to approximately 61.0% of the gross proceeds of the Preferential Offering) to finance the remaining portion of the Debt Repayment.
Notwithstanding its current intention, in the event that the Preferential Offering is completed but the Proposed Asset Enhancement Initiatives do not proceed for whatever reason, the Manager may, subject to relevant laws and regulations, utilise the net proceeds of the Preferential Offering at its absolute discretion for other purposes, including without limitation, for funding capital expenditures.
Pending the deployment of the net proceeds from the Preferential Offering, the net proceeds may, subject to relevant laws and regulations, be deposited with banks and/or financial institutions, or used to repay outstanding borrowings or for any other purpose on a short-term basis as the Manager may, in its absolute discretion, deem fit.
The Manager will make periodic announcements on the utilisation of the net proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising via SGXNET as and when such funds are materially disbursed and whether such a use is in accordance with the stated use and in accordance with the percentage allocated. Where proceeds are to be used for working capital purposes, the Manager will disclose a breakdown with specific details on the use of proceeds for working capital in ESR- REIT's announcements on the use of proceeds and in ESR-REIT's annual report and where there is any material deviation from the stated use of proceeds, the Manager will announce the reasons for such deviation.
5. RATIONALE FOR THE EQUITY FUND RAISING
As stated in paragraph 7 of the EFR Launch Announcement, the Manager intends to apply the net proceeds from the Equity Fund Raising towards the Proposed Acquisition, Proposed Asset Enhancement Initiatives and Debt Repayment, which will bring the following benefits to Unitholders:
benefits from the Proposed Acquisition and the Proposed Asset Enhancement Initiatives;
strengthen ESR-REIT's balance sheet and capital structure and enhance its financial flexibility; and
potential increase in trading liquidity of the Units.
Please refer to the EFR Launch Announcement for further details.
AUTHORITY TO ISSUE NEW UNITS
The Manager will be relying on the general mandate obtained at the annual general meeting of ESR-REIT held on 24 April 2019 for the issue of the New Units under the Preferential Offering.
SGX-STAPPROVAL
The Manager is pleased to announce that in-principle approval was received on 12 September 2019 from the SGX-ST for the listing of, dealing in, and quotation for the New Units under the Preferential Offering on the Main Board of the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST'sin-principle approval is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Preferential Offering, the New Units, ESR- REIT and/or its subsidiaries.
The SGX-ST'sin-principle approval is subject to the following:
compliance with the SGX-ST's listing requirements; and
submission of:
a written undertaking from the Manager that it will comply with Rules 704(30), 815 and 1207(20) of the Listing Manual in relation to the use of proceeds from the Preferential Offering and where proceeds are to be used for working capital purposes, ESR-REIT will disclose a breakdown with specific details on the use of proceeds for working capital in its announcements on use of proceeds and in the annual report;
a written undertaking from the Manager that it will comply with Rule 877(10) of the Listing Manual with regard to the allotment of any excess New Units;
a written undertaking from the Manager that it will comply with Rule 816(2)(ii) of the Listing Manual on the discount limit with regard to the Issue Price of the New Units; and
a written confirmation from the financial institution(s) as required under Rule 877(9) of the Listing Manual that the Sponsor, who has given the Sponsor
