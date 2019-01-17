Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Asset Valuation

Log in
01/17/2019 | 08:19pm EST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

ASSET VALUATION

Pursuant to Rule 703 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual, ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as Manager of ESR-REIT, wishes to announce that it has obtained new independent valuations as at 31 December 2018 for ESR-REIT's properties.

The valuations conducted by Savills Valuation and Professional Services (S) Pte Ltd ("Savills"), Edmund Tie & Company (SEA) Pte Ltd ("ETC") and CBRE Singapore ("CBRE") are as follows:

No.

Address

Valuation as at 31 December 2018

Logistics/Warehousing

1

1 Third Lok Yang Road and 4 Fourth Lok Yang Road

$11,400,000

2

25 Changi South Avenue 2

$12,600,000

3

160 Kallang Way

$26,300,000

4

6 Chin Bee Avenue

$94,300,000

5

30 Pioneer Road

$54,000,000

6

3C Toh Guan Road East

$30,500,000

7

4/6 Clementi Loop

$44,100,000

8

24 Jurong Port Road

$91,700,000

9

3 Pioneer Sector 3

$95,800,000

10

15 Greenwich Drive

$98,000,000

Light Industrial

11

70 Seletar Aerospace View

$9,200,000

12

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

$39,300,000

13

19 Tai Seng Avenue

$47,800,000

14

11 Ubi Road 1

$84,000,000

15

29 Tai Seng Street

$33,400,000

16

16 Tai Seng Street

$58,500,000

17

30 Toh Guan Road

$61,000,000

No.

Address

Valuation as at 31 December 2018

18

128 Joo Seng Road

$11,800,000

19

130 Joo Seng Road

$15,200,000

20

136 Joo Seng Road

$12,800,000

21

11 Serangoon North Avenue 5

$20,000,000

22

11 Lorong 3 Toa Payoh

$63,000,000

General Industrial

23

81 Tuas Bay Drive

$28,000,000

24

79 Tuas South Street 5

$11,400,000

25

31 Tuas Avenue 11

$12,100,000

26

1/2 Changi North St 2

$22,000,000

27

9 Tuas View Crescent

$10,000,000

28

28 Senoko Drive

$13,600,000

29

31 Changi South Ave 2

$12,000,000

30

22 Chin Bee Drive

$14,900,000

31

31 Kian Teck Way

$5,700,000

32

2 Tuas South Avenue 2

$36,300,000

33

21B Senoko Loop

$25,600,000

34

60 Tuas South St 1

$4,300,000

35

5/7 Gul St 1

$14,300,000

36

28 Woodlands Loop

$17,300,000

37

25 Pioneer Crescent

$16,400,000

38

11 Woodlands Walk

$17,400,000

39

43 Tuas View Circuit

$16,400,000

40

13 Jalan Terusan1

$36,900,000

41

160A Gul Circle

$18,000,000

42

3 Tuas South Avenue 4

$43,000,000

43

8 Tuas South Lane

$115,000,000

44

120 Pioneer Road

$40,300,000

1 Formerly known as 15 Jurong Port Road

No.

Address

Valuation as at 31 December 2018

45

45 Changi South Avenue 2

$12,200,000

46a

511 Yishun Industrial Park A

$19,800,000

46b

513 Yishun Industrial Park A

$6,300,000

47

86/88 International Road

$44,700,000

Hi-Specs Industrial

48

21/23 Ubi Road 1

$36,700,000

49

2 Jalan Kilang Barat

$27,400,000

50

11 Chang Charn Road

$29,800,000

51

54 Serangoon North Avenue 4

$23,200,000

52

12 Ang Mo Kio Street 65

$38,200,000

53

7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5

$305,400,0002

54

30 Marsiling Industrial Estate Road 8

$47,500,000

Business Park

55

16 International Business Park

$31,300,000

56

750 to 750E Chai Chee Road

$322,800,000

57a

2 & 4 Changi Business Park Avenue 1 - Business Park

$365,000,000

57b

6 & 8 Changi Business Park Avenue 1 - Hotel

$166,000,000

Total

$3,021,900,000

Savills valued 9 properties, being: 6 Chin Bee Avenue, 30 Pioneer Road, 19 Tai Seng Avenue, 11 Ubi Road 1, 29 Tai Seng Street, 11 Lorong 3 Toa Payoh, 81 Tuas Bay Drive, 750 to 750E Chai Chee Road and 2, 4, 6 & 8 Changi Business Park Avenue 1.

ETC valued 24 properties, being: 160 Kallang Way, 3C Toh Guan Road East, 24 Jurong Port Road, 3 Pioneer Sector 3, 70 Seletar Aerospace View, 11 Serangoon North Avenue 5, 79 Tuas South Street 5, 1/2 Changi North Street 2, 31 Changi South Avenue 2, 22 Chin Bee Drive, 31 Kian Teck Way, 2 Tuas South Avenue 2, 21B Senoko Loop, 60 Tuas South Street 1, 43 Tuas View Circuit, 13 Jalan Terusan, 160A Gul Circle, 8 Tuas South Lane, 120 Pioneer Road, 45 Changi South Avenue 2, 511/513 Yishun Industrial Park A, 2 Jalan Kilang Barat, 11 Chang Charn Road and 16 International Business Park.

2 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 is on 100% basis which includes a 20% non-controlling interest

CBRE valued 24 properties, being: 1 Third Lok Yang Road & 4 Fourth Lok Yang Road, 25

Changi South Avenue 2, 4/6 Clementi Loop, 15 Greenwich Drive, 30 Teban Gardens Crescent, 16 Tai Seng Street, 30 Toh Guan Road, 128 Joo Seng Road, 130 Joo Seng Road,

136 Joo Seng Road, 31 Tuas Avenue 11, 9 Tuas View Crescent, 28 Senoko Drive, 5/7 Gul Street 1, 28 Woodlands Loop, 25 Pioneer Crescent, 11 Woodlands Walk, 3 Tuas South Avenue 4, 86/88 International Road, 21/23 Ubi Road 1, 54 Serangoon North Avenue 4, 12

Ang Mo Kio Street 65, 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 30 Marsiling Industrial Estate Road 8.

Copies of the valuation reports for the above properties are available for inspection by prior appointment at the Manager's registered office at 138 Market Street, #26-03/04, CapitaGreen, Singapore 048946 during normal business hours for three months from the date of this announcement.

About ESR-REIT

ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006.

ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 31 December 2018 has a diversified portfolio of 57 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 14.1 million sq ft and a property value of S$3.02 billion3. The properties are in the following business sectors: General Industrial, Light Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse, Hi-Specs Industrial, and Business Park, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.

The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable and secure income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies:

  • Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;

  • Pro-active asset management;

  • Divestment of non-core properties; and

  • Prudent capital and risk management.

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned by namely, ESR Cayman

Limited ("ESR") (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%).

For further information on ESR-REIT, please visitwww.esr-reit.com.sg.

About the Sponsor ESR

ESR is a leading Asia-Pacific focused logistics real estate platform. Co-founded by senior management and Warburg Pincus, ESR is backed by some of the world's preeminent investors including APG, SK

Holdings, JD.com, CITIC CLSA, Goldman Sachs, CPPIB, PGGM, Ping An and Allianz. The ESR platform represents one of the largest in the Asia-Pacific region, spanning across the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and India. As at 30 September 2018, the company's assets under management (AUM) exceeded US$14 billion, and the gross floor area (GFA) of projects owned and under development stood at approximately 11 million square metres.

3 Includes valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on a 100% basis, of which ESR-REIT has 80% economic interest.

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 01:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
