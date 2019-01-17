Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Asset Valuation
01/17/2019 | 08:19pm EST
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))
ASSET VALUATION
Pursuant to Rule 703 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual, ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as Manager of ESR-REIT, wishes to announce that it has obtained new independent valuations as at 31 December 2018 for ESR-REIT'sproperties.
The valuations conducted by Savills Valuation and Professional Services (S) Pte Ltd ("Savills"),Edmund Tie & Company (SEA) Pte Ltd ("ETC") and CBRE Singapore ("CBRE")are as follows:
No.
Address
Valuation as at 31 December 2018
Logistics/Warehousing
1
1 Third Lok Yang Road and 4 Fourth Lok Yang Road
$11,400,000
2
25 Changi South Avenue 2
$12,600,000
3
160 Kallang Way
$26,300,000
4
6 Chin Bee Avenue
$94,300,000
5
30 Pioneer Road
$54,000,000
6
3C Toh Guan Road East
$30,500,000
7
4/6 Clementi Loop
$44,100,000
8
24 Jurong Port Road
$91,700,000
9
3 Pioneer Sector 3
$95,800,000
10
15 Greenwich Drive
$98,000,000
Light Industrial
11
70 Seletar Aerospace View
$9,200,000
12
30 Teban Gardens Crescent
$39,300,000
13
19 Tai Seng Avenue
$47,800,000
14
11 Ubi Road 1
$84,000,000
15
29 Tai Seng Street
$33,400,000
16
16 Tai Seng Street
$58,500,000
17
30 Toh Guan Road
$61,000,000
18
128 Joo Seng Road
$11,800,000
19
130 Joo Seng Road
$15,200,000
20
136 Joo Seng Road
$12,800,000
21
11 Serangoon North Avenue 5
$20,000,000
22
11 Lorong 3 Toa Payoh
$63,000,000
General Industrial
23
81 Tuas Bay Drive
$28,000,000
24
79 Tuas South Street 5
$11,400,000
25
31 Tuas Avenue 11
$12,100,000
26
1/2 Changi North St 2
$22,000,000
27
9 Tuas View Crescent
$10,000,000
28
28 Senoko Drive
$13,600,000
29
31 Changi South Ave 2
$12,000,000
30
22 Chin Bee Drive
$14,900,000
31
31 Kian Teck Way
$5,700,000
32
2 Tuas South Avenue 2
$36,300,000
33
21B Senoko Loop
$25,600,000
34
60 Tuas South St 1
$4,300,000
35
5/7 Gul St 1
$14,300,000
36
28 Woodlands Loop
$17,300,000
37
25 Pioneer Crescent
$16,400,000
38
11 Woodlands Walk
$17,400,000
39
43 Tuas View Circuit
$16,400,000
40
13 Jalan Terusan1
$36,900,000
41
160A Gul Circle
$18,000,000
42
3 Tuas South Avenue 4
$43,000,000
43
8 Tuas South Lane
$115,000,000
44
120 Pioneer Road
$40,300,000
1Formerly known as 15 Jurong Port Road
45
45 Changi South Avenue 2
$12,200,000
46a
511 Yishun Industrial Park A
$19,800,000
46b
513 Yishun Industrial Park A
$6,300,000
47
86/88 International Road
$44,700,000
Hi-Specs Industrial
48
21/23 Ubi Road 1
$36,700,000
49
2 Jalan Kilang Barat
$27,400,000
50
11 Chang Charn Road
$29,800,000
51
54 Serangoon North Avenue 4
$23,200,000
52
12 Ang Mo Kio Street 65
$38,200,000
53
7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5
$305,400,0002
54
30 Marsiling Industrial Estate Road 8
$47,500,000
Business Park
55
16 International Business Park
$31,300,000
56
750 to 750E Chai Chee Road
$322,800,000
57a
2 & 4 Changi Business Park Avenue 1 - Business Park
$365,000,000
57b
6 & 8 Changi Business Park Avenue 1 - Hotel
$166,000,000
Total
$3,021,900,000
Savills valued 9 properties, being: 6 Chin Bee Avenue, 30 Pioneer Road, 19 Tai Seng Avenue, 11 Ubi Road 1, 29 Tai Seng Street, 11 Lorong 3 Toa Payoh, 81 Tuas Bay Drive, 750 to 750E Chai Chee Road and 2, 4, 6 & 8 Changi Business Park Avenue 1.
ETC valued 24 properties, being: 160 Kallang Way, 3C Toh Guan Road East, 24 Jurong Port Road, 3 Pioneer Sector 3, 70 Seletar Aerospace View, 11 Serangoon North Avenue 5, 79 Tuas South Street 5, 1/2 Changi North Street 2, 31 Changi South Avenue 2, 22 Chin Bee Drive, 31 Kian Teck Way, 2 Tuas South Avenue 2, 21B Senoko Loop, 60 Tuas South Street 1, 43 Tuas View Circuit, 13 Jalan Terusan, 160A Gul Circle, 8 Tuas South Lane, 120 Pioneer Road, 45 Changi South Avenue 2, 511/513 Yishun Industrial Park A, 2 Jalan Kilang Barat, 11 Chang Charn Road and 16 International Business Park.
27000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 is on 100% basis which includes a 20% non-controlling interest
CBRE valued 24 properties, being: 1 Third Lok Yang Road & 4 Fourth Lok Yang Road, 25
Changi South Avenue 2, 4/6 Clementi Loop, 15 Greenwich Drive, 30 Teban Gardens Crescent, 16 Tai Seng Street, 30 Toh Guan Road, 128 Joo Seng Road, 130 Joo Seng Road,
136 Joo Seng Road, 31 Tuas Avenue 11, 9 Tuas View Crescent, 28 Senoko Drive, 5/7 Gul Street 1, 28 Woodlands Loop, 25 Pioneer Crescent, 11 Woodlands Walk, 3 Tuas South Avenue 4, 86/88 International Road, 21/23 Ubi Road 1, 54 Serangoon North Avenue 4, 12
Ang Mo Kio Street 65, 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 30 Marsiling Industrial Estate Road 8.
Copies of the valuation reports for the above properties are available for inspection by priorappointment at the Manager's registered office at138 Market Street, #26-03/04, CapitaGreen, Singapore 048946 during normal business hours for three months from the date of this announcement.
3Includes valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on a 100% basis, of which ESR-REIT has 80% economic interest.