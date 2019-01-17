Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Asset Valuation

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

ASSET VALUATION

Pursuant to Rule 703 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual, ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as Manager of ESR-REIT, wishes to announce that it has obtained new independent valuations as at 31 December 2018 for ESR-REIT's properties.

The valuations conducted by Savills Valuation and Professional Services (S) Pte Ltd ("Savills"), Edmund Tie & Company (SEA) Pte Ltd ("ETC") and CBRE Singapore ("CBRE") are as follows:

No. Address Valuation as at 31 December 2018 Logistics/Warehousing 1 1 Third Lok Yang Road and 4 Fourth Lok Yang Road $11,400,000 2 25 Changi South Avenue 2 $12,600,000 3 160 Kallang Way $26,300,000 4 6 Chin Bee Avenue $94,300,000 5 30 Pioneer Road $54,000,000 6 3C Toh Guan Road East $30,500,000 7 4/6 Clementi Loop $44,100,000 8 24 Jurong Port Road $91,700,000 9 3 Pioneer Sector 3 $95,800,000 10 15 Greenwich Drive $98,000,000 Light Industrial 11 70 Seletar Aerospace View $9,200,000 12 30 Teban Gardens Crescent $39,300,000 13 19 Tai Seng Avenue $47,800,000 14 11 Ubi Road 1 $84,000,000 15 29 Tai Seng Street $33,400,000 16 16 Tai Seng Street $58,500,000 17 30 Toh Guan Road $61,000,000 No. Address Valuation as at 31 December 2018 18 128 Joo Seng Road $11,800,000 19 130 Joo Seng Road $15,200,000 20 136 Joo Seng Road $12,800,000 21 11 Serangoon North Avenue 5 $20,000,000 22 11 Lorong 3 Toa Payoh $63,000,000 General Industrial 23 81 Tuas Bay Drive $28,000,000 24 79 Tuas South Street 5 $11,400,000 25 31 Tuas Avenue 11 $12,100,000 26 1/2 Changi North St 2 $22,000,000 27 9 Tuas View Crescent $10,000,000 28 28 Senoko Drive $13,600,000 29 31 Changi South Ave 2 $12,000,000 30 22 Chin Bee Drive $14,900,000 31 31 Kian Teck Way $5,700,000 32 2 Tuas South Avenue 2 $36,300,000 33 21B Senoko Loop $25,600,000 34 60 Tuas South St 1 $4,300,000 35 5/7 Gul St 1 $14,300,000 36 28 Woodlands Loop $17,300,000 37 25 Pioneer Crescent $16,400,000 38 11 Woodlands Walk $17,400,000 39 43 Tuas View Circuit $16,400,000 40 13 Jalan Terusan1 $36,900,000 41 160A Gul Circle $18,000,000 42 3 Tuas South Avenue 4 $43,000,000 43 8 Tuas South Lane $115,000,000 44 120 Pioneer Road $40,300,000

1 Formerly known as 15 Jurong Port Road

No. Address Valuation as at 31 December 2018 45 45 Changi South Avenue 2 $12,200,000 46a 511 Yishun Industrial Park A $19,800,000 46b 513 Yishun Industrial Park A $6,300,000 47 86/88 International Road $44,700,000 Hi-Specs Industrial 48 21/23 Ubi Road 1 $36,700,000 49 2 Jalan Kilang Barat $27,400,000 50 11 Chang Charn Road $29,800,000 51 54 Serangoon North Avenue 4 $23,200,000 52 12 Ang Mo Kio Street 65 $38,200,000 53 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 $305,400,0002 54 30 Marsiling Industrial Estate Road 8 $47,500,000 Business Park 55 16 International Business Park $31,300,000 56 750 to 750E Chai Chee Road $322,800,000 57a 2 & 4 Changi Business Park Avenue 1 - Business Park $365,000,000 57b 6 & 8 Changi Business Park Avenue 1 - Hotel $166,000,000 Total $3,021,900,000

Savills valued 9 properties, being: 6 Chin Bee Avenue, 30 Pioneer Road, 19 Tai Seng Avenue, 11 Ubi Road 1, 29 Tai Seng Street, 11 Lorong 3 Toa Payoh, 81 Tuas Bay Drive, 750 to 750E Chai Chee Road and 2, 4, 6 & 8 Changi Business Park Avenue 1.

ETC valued 24 properties, being: 160 Kallang Way, 3C Toh Guan Road East, 24 Jurong Port Road, 3 Pioneer Sector 3, 70 Seletar Aerospace View, 11 Serangoon North Avenue 5, 79 Tuas South Street 5, 1/2 Changi North Street 2, 31 Changi South Avenue 2, 22 Chin Bee Drive, 31 Kian Teck Way, 2 Tuas South Avenue 2, 21B Senoko Loop, 60 Tuas South Street 1, 43 Tuas View Circuit, 13 Jalan Terusan, 160A Gul Circle, 8 Tuas South Lane, 120 Pioneer Road, 45 Changi South Avenue 2, 511/513 Yishun Industrial Park A, 2 Jalan Kilang Barat, 11 Chang Charn Road and 16 International Business Park.

2 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 is on 100% basis which includes a 20% non-controlling interest

CBRE valued 24 properties, being: 1 Third Lok Yang Road & 4 Fourth Lok Yang Road, 25

Changi South Avenue 2, 4/6 Clementi Loop, 15 Greenwich Drive, 30 Teban Gardens Crescent, 16 Tai Seng Street, 30 Toh Guan Road, 128 Joo Seng Road, 130 Joo Seng Road,

136 Joo Seng Road, 31 Tuas Avenue 11, 9 Tuas View Crescent, 28 Senoko Drive, 5/7 Gul Street 1, 28 Woodlands Loop, 25 Pioneer Crescent, 11 Woodlands Walk, 3 Tuas South Avenue 4, 86/88 International Road, 21/23 Ubi Road 1, 54 Serangoon North Avenue 4, 12

Ang Mo Kio Street 65, 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 30 Marsiling Industrial Estate Road 8.

Copies of the valuation reports for the above properties are available for inspection by prior appointment at the Manager's registered office at 138 Market Street, #26-03/04, CapitaGreen, Singapore 048946 during normal business hours for three months from the date of this announcement.

3 Includes valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on a 100% basis, of which ESR-REIT has 80% economic interest.