ESSA Bancorp : Form 13-D

Section 1: SC 13G/A (ESSA BANCORP, INC. SCHEDULE 13G (AMENDMENT 12) DECEMBER 31, 2019)
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13G
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment 12)*
ESSA Bancorp, Inc.
(Name of Issuer)
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
(Title of Class of Securities)
29667D104
(CUSIP Number)
December 31, 2019
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)
Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:
☒
Rule 13d-1(b)
☐
Rule 13d-1(c)
☐
Rule 13d-1(d)
*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
Page 1 of 5 Pages
CUSIP NO. 29667D104
13G
Page 2 of 5 Pages
1 Names of Reporting Persons
ESSA Bank & Trust
Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust
2 Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions)
☐
☒
3
SEC Use Only
4
Citizenship or Place of Organization
Pennsylvania
5
Sole Voting Power
769,800
Number of 6
Shared Voting Power
Shares
393,805
Beneficially
Owned by Each
7
Sole Dispositive Power
Reporting
Person With:
1,136,429
8
Shared Dispositive Power
27,176
9 Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person
1,163,605
10 Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions)
☐
11 Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row 9
10.3% of 11,290,451 shares of Common Stock outstanding as of December 31, 2019.
12 Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)
EP
CUSIP NO. 29667D104
13G
Page 3 of 5 Pages
Item 1
Name of IssuerESSA Bancorp, Inc.
Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices
200 Palmer Street
Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18360
Item 2
Name of Person Filing
ESSA Bank & Trust
Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust Trustee: TI-Trust, Inc.
Address of Principal Business Office
c/o TI-Trust, Inc.
2900 North 23rd Street Quincy, Illinois 62305
Citizenship or Place of OrganizationSee Page 2, Item 4.
Title of Class of Securities
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
CUSIP Number
See Page 1.
Item 3. If this statement is filed pursuant to §§240.13d-1(b) or 240.13d-2(b, or (c), check whether the person filing is a:
(f) ☒ An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F).
CUSIP NO. 29667D10413GPage 4 of 5 Pages
Item 4.
Ownership
Provide the following information regarding the aggregate number and percentage of the class of securities of the
issuer identified in Item 1.
(a)
Amount beneficially owned: See Page 2, Item 9.
(b)
Percent of class: See Page 2, Item 11.
(c)
Number of shares as to which the person has:
(i)
Sole power to vote or to direct the vote: See Page 2, Item 5.
(ii)
Shared power to vote or to direct the vote: See Page 2, Item 6.
(iii)
Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: See Page 2, Item 7.
(iv)
Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: See Page 2, Item 8.
Item 5.
Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class
Not applicable
Item 6.
Ownership of More Than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person
Not applicable
Item 7.
Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by
the Parent Holding Company or Control Person
Not applicable
Item 8.
Identification and Classification of Members of the Group
The reporting person is an employee benefit plan subject to the provisions of the Employee Retirement Income
Security Act of 1974.
Item 9.
Notice of Dissolution of Group
Not applicable
Item 10.
Certification
By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were
acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose
of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect, other than activities solely in connection with a nomination under §240.14a-11.
CUSIP NO. 29667D104
13G
Page 5 of 5 Pages
SIGNATURE
After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.
ESSA Bancorp Inc. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 21:57:03 UTC