ESSA BANCORP, INC.

(ESSA)
ESSA Bancorp : Form 13-D

02/06/2020 | 04:58pm EST

Section 1: SC 13G/A (ESSA BANCORP, INC. SCHEDULE 13G (AMENDMENT 12) DECEMBER 31, 2019)

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment 12)*

ESSA Bancorp, Inc.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

29667D104

(CUSIP Number)

December 31, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

Rule 13d-1(b)

Rule 13d-1(c)

Rule 13d-1(d)

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

Page 1 of 5 Pages

CUSIP NO. 29667D104

13G

Page 2 of 5 Pages

1 Names of Reporting Persons

ESSA Bank & Trust

Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust

2 Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions)

3

SEC Use Only

4

Citizenship or Place of Organization

Pennsylvania

5

Sole Voting Power

769,800

Number of 6

Shared Voting Power

Shares

393,805

Beneficially

Owned by Each

7

Sole Dispositive Power

Reporting

Person With:

1,136,429

8

Shared Dispositive Power

27,176

9 Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person

1,163,605

10 Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions)

11 Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row 9

10.3% of 11,290,451 shares of Common Stock outstanding as of December 31, 2019.

12 Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)

EP

CUSIP NO. 29667D104

13G

Page 3 of 5 Pages

Item 1

  1. Name of Issuer ESSA Bancorp, Inc.
  2. Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices
    200 Palmer Street
    Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18360

Item 2

  1. Name of Person Filing
    ESSA Bank & Trust
    Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust Trustee: TI-Trust, Inc.
  2. Address of Principal Business Office
    c/o TI-Trust, Inc.
    2900 North 23rd Street Quincy, Illinois 62305
  3. Citizenship or Place of Organization See Page 2, Item 4.
  4. Title of Class of Securities
    Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
  5. CUSIP Number

See Page 1.

Item 3. If this statement is filed pursuant to §§240.13d-1(b) or 240.13d-2(b, or (c), check whether the person filing is a:

(f) An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F).

CUSIP NO. 29667D10413GPage 4 of 5 Pages

Item 4.

Ownership

Provide the following information regarding the aggregate number and percentage of the class of securities of the

issuer identified in Item 1.

(a)

Amount beneficially owned: See Page 2, Item 9.

(b)

Percent of class: See Page 2, Item 11.

(c)

Number of shares as to which the person has:

(i)

Sole power to vote or to direct the vote: See Page 2, Item 5.

(ii)

Shared power to vote or to direct the vote: See Page 2, Item 6.

(iii)

Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: See Page 2, Item 7.

(iv)

Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: See Page 2, Item 8.

Item 5.

Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class

Not applicable

Item 6.

Ownership of More Than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person

Not applicable

Item 7.

Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by

the Parent Holding Company or Control Person

Not applicable

Item 8.

Identification and Classification of Members of the Group

The reporting person is an employee benefit plan subject to the provisions of the Employee Retirement Income

Security Act of 1974.

Item 9.

Notice of Dissolution of Group

Not applicable

Item 10.

Certification

By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were

acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose

of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect, other than activities solely in connection with a nomination under §240.14a-11.

CUSIP NO. 29667D104

13G

Page 5 of 5 Pages

SIGNATURE

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

ESSA BANK & TRUST

EMPLOYEE STOCK OWNERSHIP

PLAN TRUST

Date: February 5, 2020

By: TI-Trust, Inc., Trustee

/s/ Craig Baker

Name: Craig Baker

Title: Senior Trust Officer

Disclaimer

ESSA Bancorp Inc. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 21:57:03 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group