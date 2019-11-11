Log in
ESSA PHARMA INC.

(EPI)
Encode Ideas, L.P. Announces the Initiation of Research Coverage on ESSA Pharma, Inc.

11/11/2019

Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2019) - Encode Ideas, L.P. Initiates Research on ESSA Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX). The full research publication is available here and available on our website at www.encodelp.com. A summary follows:

Encode Ideas, L.P., a healthcare focused research firm, announced today it is initiating coverage on ESSA Pharma, Inc, (NASDAQ: EPIX) as a high conviction investment idea. ESSA is developing a new class of prostate cancer drugs, known as anitens, which target a novel binding site, the N-terminal domain, on the androgen receptor. The benefits of targeting the androgen receptor in men with advanced prostate cancer are well established and have yielded blockbuster drugs, most notably Xtandi (Pfizer / Astellas). We believe N-terminal domain antagonism is a unique and elegant mechanism of action that could complement existing antiandrogen therapies and help address known pathways for androgen receptor resistance. There is a rich history of M&A in the antiandrogen market, and we feel clinical success in 2020/2021 could potentially make ESSA a logical acquisition target.

About us

Encode Ideas, L.P. is a healthcare focused research firm, founded in 2019, providing institutional quality research and actionable investment and trade ideas to the general investing public. We undertake an intensive research process to identify healthcare companies that are mispriced or underfollowed. This process lends us towards covering predominately micro / small cap securities, where we feel some of the most intriguing risk reward opportunities exist. We are not financial advisors, so please seek proper financial advice before investing in a security we cover.

Disclosures

Full disclosures can be found on the front page of the of the report, at the end of the report, and on the website under the disclosure section. The securities of the issuer(s) discussed in this press release may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This research does not constitute a personal trading recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of an individual reader of this report and does not provide all of the pertinent information to make an investment decision. Neither Encode Ideas, L.P., nor its employees and affiliates are registered as investment advisors or broker/dealers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. The information contained herein is based on sources that Encode Ideas, L.P. believes to be reliable but is not guaranteed to be accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data. Readers should always do their own due diligence and consult a financial professional. One of more of the general partners of Encode Ideas, LP is long shares of EPIX.

Contact

Encode Ideas, L.P.
email: ideas@encodelp.com
twitter: @encodelp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49596


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -17,2 M
Net income 2019 -17,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0
P/E ratio 2020 -0
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 113 M
ESSA Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David R. Parkinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard M. Glickman Chairman
Peter A. Virsik Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David S. Wood Chief Financial Officer
Marianne D. Sadar Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSA PHARMA INC.0.00%86
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.18.44%26 785
LONZA GROUP35.18%25 888
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 663
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.91.21%18 520
INCYTE CORPORATION33.83%18 024
