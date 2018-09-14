Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Essendant Inc    ESND

ESSENDANT INC (ESND)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Essendant, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 07:36pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Essendant, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Staples, Inc. Stockholders will receive $12.80 in cash for each share of Essendant, Inc. common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $482.7 million.

If you are a stockholder of Essendant, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/essendant. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-essendant-inc-300713000.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESSENDANT INC
07:36pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Essendant, Inc.
PR
09/13ESSENDANT INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/11ESSENDANT : Board Determines Staples Offer Constitutes A 'Superior Proposal' To ..
AQ
09/10ESSENDANT INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/10GENUINE PARTS COMPANY : Comments On Notification From Essendant; Continues To Be..
PR
09/04ESSENDANT : Staples Files Preliminary Proxy Statement Recommending Shareholders ..
PR
08/16ESSENDANT : Comments on Disclosure from Staples
AQ
08/13ESSENDANT : Comments on Disclosure from Staples
PR
08/09ESSENDANT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
07/31ESSENDANT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:35aStaples wins battle for Essendant 
09/10CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (09/10/2018) 
08/08ESSENDANT : An Over-Leveraged, Melting Ice Cube Valued Off False Hope 
07/31Staples makes push for Essendant 
07/30CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS A : 05 pm (07/30/2018) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.