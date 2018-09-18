Log in
ESSENDANT INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

0
09/18/2018 | 12:28am CEST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ESND)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to September 14, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Essendant Inc. (“Essendant” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: ESND) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Staples, Inc. (“Staples”) in a transaction valued at approximately $996 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Essendant will receive $12.80 in cash for each share of Essendant common stock.

If you own common stock of Essendant and purchased any shares before September 14, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
