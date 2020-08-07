Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Essent Group Ltd.    ESNT   BMG3198U1027

ESSENT GROUP LTD.

(ESNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Credit Risk Transfer Update: As of June 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 04:39pm EDT

CREDIT RISK TRANSFER (CRT) UPDATE

FOR PERIOD ENDING: JUNE 30, 2020

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7, 2020

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may include "forward-looking statements" which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: the impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions; changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the "GSEs"), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; decline in new insurance written and franchise value due to loss of a significant customer; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; the definition of "Qualified Mortgage" reducing the size of the mortgage origination market or creating incentives to use government mortgage insurance programs; the definition of "Qualified Residential Mortgage" reducing the number of low down payment loans or lenders and investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; the implementation of the Basel III Capital Accord discouraging the use of private mortgage insurance; a decrease in the length of time that insurance policies are in force; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; deteriorating economic conditions; our non-U.S. operations becoming subject to U.S. Federal income taxation; becoming considered a passive foreign investment company for U.S. Federal income tax purposes; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2020, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this presentation, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

2

COMPLETED CRT TRANSACTIONS: CLOSING INFORMATION

RADNOR RE 2020-1

XOL 2020-1

RADNOR RE 2019-2

RADNOR RE 2019-1

XOL 2019-1

RADNOR RE 2018-1

XOL 2018-1

(RMIR 20-1)

(XOL 20-1)

(RMIR 19-2)

(RMIR 19-1)

(XOL 19-1)

(RMIR 18-1)

(XOL 18-1)

CLOSING DATE

January 30, 2020

January 30, 2020

June 20, 2019

February 28, 2019

February 28, 2019

March 22, 2018

November 1, 2018

NIW PERIOD

January 2019 -

January 2019 -

January 2015 -

January 2018 -

January 2018 -

January 2017 -

January 2017 -

August 2019

August 2019

December 2016

December 2018

December 2018

December 2017

December 2017

BOND ISSUANCE /

$495,889,000

$55,102,000

$333,844,000

$473,184,000

$118,650,000

$424,412,000

$165,167,226

REINSURANCE LIMIT

M-1A: $94,866,000

M-1A: $10,541,000

M-1B: $133,675,000

M-1B: $14,853,000

M-1A: $125,734,000

M-1A: $84,547,000

M-1A: $28,183,000

M-1: $189,737,000

M-1C: $77,617,000

M-1C: $8,625,000

M-1B: $174,563,000

M-1B: $39,625,000

TRANCHE SIZING

M-1B: $186,432,000

M-2: $209,710,000

X-1: $187,112,603

M-2A: $125,051,000

M-2A: $13,895,000

M-2: $192,937,000

M-2: $43,796,000

B-1: $21,678,000

B-1: $24,965,000

M-2B: $43,120,000

M-2B: $4,792,000

B-1: $21,137,000

B-1: $7,046,000

B-1: $21,560,000

B-1: $2,396,000

M-1A: 0.95%

M-1B: 1.45%

M-1A: 1.20%

M-1A: 1.25%

M-1: 1.40%

M-1C: 1.75%

M-1B: 1.95%

SPREAD

-*

M-1B: 1.75%

-*

M-2: 2.70%

-*

M-2A: 2.00%

M-2: 3.20%

B-1: 2.70%

B-1: 3.80%

M-2B: 2.25%

B-1: 4.45%

B-1: 3.00%

M-1A: 6.90%

M-1A: 6.90%

M-1B: 5.35%

M-1B: 5.35%

M-1A: 4.80%

M-1A: 6.50%

M-1A: 6.50%

M-1: 4.60%

INITIAL CREDIT

M-1C: 4.45%

M-1C: 4.45%

M-1B: 2.65%

M-1B: 4.60%

M-1B: 4.60%

M-2: 2.50%

X-1: 7.25%

ENHANCEMENT

M-2A: 3.00%

M-2A: 3.00%

B-1: 2.40%

M-2: 2.50%

M-2: 2.50%

B-1: 2.25%

M-2B: 2.50%

M-2B: 2.50%

B-1: 2.25%

B-1: 2.25%

B-1: 2.25%

B-1: 2.25%

M-1A: BBB (low)

DBRS /

M-1B: BB (high)

M-1A: AA-

M-1A: A-

M-1: BBB

M-1C: BB (low)

M-1B: BBB-

MORNINGSTAR

N/A

M-1B: A-

N/A

M-2: BB-

N/A

M-2A: B

M-2: BB-

CREDIT RATING

B-1: BBB+

B-1: B+

M-2B: B (low)

B-1: B+

B-1: NR

* Pricing has not been publicly disclosed for XOL agreements.

3

CRT SUMMARY: AS OF CLOSING

INDEX KEY:

ESSENT RETAINS

XOL 18-1:

XOL

7.25% - 9.25%

ILN

RMIR 19-1:

XOL 19-1:

RMIR 20-1:

XOL 20-1:

2.25% -

2.25% -

2.25% - 8.00%

2.25% - 7.50%

8.00%

RMIR 19-2:

RMIR 18-1:

7.50%

2.40% - 6.25%

2.25% - 6.50%

VINTAGE YEAR:

2015 & 2016

2017

2018

2019 (JAN-AUG)

IIFIIFATatClosingLOSING$M$M

RISKRiskINinFORCEForce CutUT-Off:-OFF:

AT CLOSING $M

FIRSTFirstLOSSoss Layer:AYER:

AIIFT atCLOSINGClosing$$MM

OOriginalRIGINAL ReinsuranceEINSURANCE

INinFForceORCE$$MM

INSURANCEInsuranceLINKEDinked NoteNOTE

TRANSACTIONS (ILN)1

Transactions (ILN) With

ExcessEXCESSOf LossOFAgreementLOSS

AGREEMENTS(XOL) (XOL)2

TargetTCreditARGETEnhancementCREDIT

ENHANCEME% NT %

Insurance in Force (IIF):

$32,080

$40,551

$45,036

$38,018

ILN

$8,671

$9,986

$11,273

$9,582

XOL

$8,671

$9,356

$11,273

$9,582

ILN

$208

$225

$254

$216

XOL

-

$678

$254

$216

ILN

$334

$424

$473

$496

XOL

-

$165

$119

$55

Total:

$334

$590

$592

$551

Attachment:

2.40%

2.25%

2.25%

2.25%

Detachment:

6.25%

6.50%

7.50%

8.00%

Attachment:

-

7.25%

2.25%

2.25%

Detachment:

-

9.25%

7.50%

8.00%

ILN

6.50%

7.25%

8.50%

9.00%

XOL

-

N/A

8.50%

9.00%

  1. Insurance Linked Note Transactions (ILN) are with Radnor Re (RMIR) entities.
  • The Radnor Re entities are Bermuda Special Purpose Insurers, and are not subsidiaries of nor affiliated with Essent Group Ltd.

2) Excess of Loss Agreements (XOL) are with panels of U.S. & global reinsurers.

4

HAS
93% OF
ESSENT'S IIF

CRT SUMMARY: AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

INDEX KEY:

ESSENT RETAINS

XOL 18-1:

XOL

8.41% - 11.67%

ILN

RMIR

XOL

QSR

RMIR 18-1:

19-1:

19-1:

RMIR

XOL

3.78% -

3.78% -

20-1:

20-1:

3.84% - 8.05%

RMIR 19-2:

9.79%

9.79%

2.79% -

2.79% -

3.45% - 7.04%

9.92%

9.92%

QSR 19-1

Q S R 1

REINSURANCE 9- PROTECTION. 1

REMAINING IIF

2015 & 2016

2017

20182018

2019 (JAN-AUG)

SEP-19 - JUN-20

TOTAL:

InsuranceINSURANCEin ForceIN FORCE$M $M

$11,828

$22,315

$22,598

$26,393

$30,475

$61,037

$174,646

% Of Total% OIIFF TOTAL IIF

7%

13%

13%

15%

17%

35%

100%

RemainingREMAININGRiskRinISKForceIN F$ORCEM $M

$2,684

$6,026

$5,743

$6,676

$7,724

$15,141

$43,994

DelinquencyDELINQUENCYD60+D60+% RIF% RIF

-

6.16%

7.19%

8.05%

6.78%

-

6

-

Y

Y

Y

Y

n/a

DelinquencyDELINQUENCYTriggerTRIGGERIn EffectI(Y/N)N EFFECT (Y/N)5

REMAINING

ILN

-

$216

$242

$326

$496

-

$1,280

XOL

-

-

$165

$76

$55

-

$296

REINSURANCE

Sub Total:

-

$216

$407

$402

$551

-

$1,576

IN FORCE $M

QSR

-

-

-

-

-

$3,304

$3,304

LossesLOSSESCededCEDEDTo DateTO D$ATEM $M

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

RemainingREMAININGFirstFIRSTLayerLRetentionAYER RETENTION$M

$M

-

$208

$220

$252

$216

n/a

$896

INSURANCE LINKED NOTE

Attachment:3

-

3.45%

3.84%

3.78%

2.79%

-

-

TRANSACTIONS (ILN)1

Detachment:

-

7.04%

8.05%

9.79%

9.92%

-

-

EXCESS OF LOSS

Attachment:3

-

-

8.41%

3.78%

2.79%

-

-

AGREEMENTS (XOL)2

Detachment:

-

-

11.67%

9.79%

9.92%

-

-

ILN

-

$175

$204

$243

$383

-

$1,005

PMIERS CAPITAL

XOL

-

-

-

$56

$41

-

$97

CREDIT $M4

QSR

-

-

-

-

-

$223

$223

Total:

-

$175

$204

$299

$424

$223

$1,325

  1. Insurance Linked Note Transactions (ILN) are with Radnor Re (RMIR) entities.
    • The Radnor Re entities are Bermuda Special Purpose Insurers, and are not subsidiaries of nor affiliated with Essent Group Ltd.
  3. Excess of Loss Agreements (XOL) are with panels of U.S. & global reinsurers.
  1. Attachment point is calculated by dividing the current first loss retention amount by the current RIF.
  2. Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets estimated by the Company

5. Delinquency trigger in effect when RIF weighted Sixty-Plus Delinquency

5

Percentage equals or exceeds 4.00%

Disclaimer

Essent Group Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 20:38:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ESSENT GROUP LTD.
04:39pCREDIT RISK TRANSFER UPDATE : As of June 30, 2020
PU
08:27aESSENT GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:27aESSENT GROUP LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08:24aESSENT GROUP LTD. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results & Declares Quarterly Div..
BU
08/05ESSENT GROUP LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/16ESSENT GROUP LTD. : Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call For August..
BU
07/07ESSENT GROUP LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/05ESSENT : AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Essent Group Ltd.'s Operating Sub..
AQ
06/02ESSENT GROUP LTD. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other E..
AQ
05/29ESSENT GROUP LTD. : Prices Public Offering Of Common Shares
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 936 M - -
Net income 2020 490 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Yield 2020 1,77%
Capitalization 3 992 M 3 992 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,27x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 381
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart ESSENT GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Essent Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENT GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 43,55 $
Last Close Price 36,09 $
Spread / Highest target 69,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Casale Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence E. McAlee Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William L. Spiegel Lead Independent Director
Robert Emil Glanville Independent Director
Aditya K. Dutt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENT GROUP LTD.-30.58%3 992
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-23.45%31 039
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-15.98%29 508
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-16.95%28 798
SAMPO OYJ-21.87%19 998
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.34%15 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group