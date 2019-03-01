Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Essent Group Ltd    ESNT   BMG3198U1027

ESSENT GROUP LTD

(ESNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Essent Group Ltd. : Announces Closing of $473.2 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 08:03am EST

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., has obtained $473.2 million of fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage on mortgage insurance policies written by Essent in 2018 from Radnor Re 2019-1 Ltd., a newly formed Bermuda special purpose insurer. Radnor Re 2019-1 Ltd. is not a subsidiary or an affiliate of Essent Group Ltd.

Radnor Re 2019-1 Ltd. has funded its reinsurance obligations through the issuance of four classes of mortgage insurance-linked notes, with 10-year legal maturities, to eligible third party capital markets investors in an unregistered private offering. The senior M-1A class notes have received a rating of A- from Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC.

The mortgage insurance-linked notes issued by Radnor Re 2019-1 Ltd. consist of the following four classes:

  • $84,547,000 Class M-1A Notes with an initial interest rate of one-month LIBOR plus 125 basis points;
  • $174,563,000 Class M-1B Notes with an initial interest rate of one-month LIBOR plus 195 basis points;
  • $192,937,000 Class M-2 Notes with an initial interest rate of one-month LIBOR plus 320 basis points; and
  • $21,137,000 Class B-1 Notes with an initial interest rate of one-month LIBOR plus 445 basis points.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the aforementioned securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," “should,” “expect,” "plan," "anticipate," "believe," “estimate,” “predict,” or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; decline in new insurance written and franchise value due to loss of a significant customer; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; the definition of "Qualified Mortgage" reducing the size of the mortgage origination market or creating incentives to use government mortgage insurance programs; the definition of "Qualified Residential Mortgage" reducing the number of low down payment loans or lenders and investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; the implementation of the Basel III Capital Accord discouraging the use of private mortgage insurance; a decrease in the length of time that insurance policies are in force; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; deteriorating economic conditions; our non-U.S. operations becoming subject to U.S. Federal income taxation; becoming considered a passive foreign investment company for U.S. Federal income tax purposes; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2019. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About the Company

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

Source: Essent Group Ltd.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESSENT GROUP LTD
08:03aESSENT GROUP LTD. : Announces Closing of $473.2 Million Reinsurance Transaction ..
BU
02/19ESSENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/11ESSENT : Reports fourth quarter & full year 2018 results
AQ
02/08ESSENT GROUP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/08ESSENT GROUP LTD. : Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Results
BU
01/17ESSENT GROUP LTD. : Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call For Februa..
BU
01/07ESSENT : Announces Launch of EssentEDGE™
BU
2018ESSENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
2018ESSENT GROUP LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
2018ESSENT GROUP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 829 M
EBIT 2019 606 M
Net income 2019 516 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,25
P/E ratio 2020 7,49
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,12x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,60x
Capitalization 4 240 M
Chart ESSENT GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Essent Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENT GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 53,2 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Casale Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence E. McAlee Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William L. Spiegel Lead Independent Director
Robert Emil Glanville Independent Director
Allan S. Levine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENT GROUP LTD26.21%4 240
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-0.98%495 674
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.99%35 007
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC4.75%34 935
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION13.74%31 331
SAMPO10.18%26 665
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.