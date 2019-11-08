Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Essent Group Ltd.    ESNT   BMG3198U1027

ESSENT GROUP LTD.

(ESNT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Essent Group Ltd. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results & Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 06:31am EST

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $144.6 million or $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $116.0 million or $1.18 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 16, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 4, 2019.

“We are pleased with our strong financial results for the third quarter and our continued progress in transitioning our franchise to a buy, manage and distribute model through the utilization of EssentEDGE and reinsurance,” said Mark Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, our recent financial strength rating upgrade by Moody’s to A3 was a significant achievement for Essent. We believe that this upgrade is further validation of the strength and sustainability that our buy, manage and distribute model provides our franchise.”

Financial Highlights:

  • Insurance in force as of September 30, 2019 was $161.0 billion, compared to $153.3 billion as of June 30, 2019 and $131.2 billion as of September 30, 2018.
  • New insurance written for the third quarter was $18.7 billion, compared to $18.0 billion in the second quarter of 2019 and $13.9 billion in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Net premiums earned for the third quarter were $203.5 million, compared to $188.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $166.7 million in the third quarter of 2018.
  • The expense ratio for the third quarter was 20.4%, compared to 22.0% in the second quarter of 2019 and 22.1% in the third quarter of 2018.
  • The provision for losses and LAE for the third quarter was $10.0 million, compared to a provision of $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 and a provision of $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.
  • The percentage of loans in default as of September 30, 2019 was 0.75%, compared to 0.66% as of June 30, 2019 and 0.61% as of September 30, 2018.
  • The combined ratio for the third quarter was 25.3%, compared to 24.7% in the second quarter of 2019 and 25.4% in the third quarter of 2018.
  • The consolidated balance of cash and investments at September 30, 2019 was $3.4 billion, including cash and investment balances at Essent Group Ltd. of $98.2 million.
  • The combined risk-to-capital ratio of the U.S. mortgage insurance business, which includes statutory capital for both Essent Guaranty, Inc. and Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc., was 13.4:1 as of September 30, 2019.
  • During the quarter, we entered into our first quota share reinsurance transaction with a panel of third-party reinsurers. With an effective policy date of September 1, 2019 through December 31, 2020, the quota share agreement covers 20% of monthly NIW policies and 40% of single NIW policies written by Essent Guaranty, Inc. The transaction includes a 20% ceding commission and a profit commission of up to 60%.
  • On October 17, 2019, Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) upgraded the financial strength rating of Essent Guaranty, Inc. to A3 from Baa1.

Conference Call

Essent management will hold a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern time today to discuss its results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://ir.essentgroup.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations/event-calendar/default.aspx. The call may also be accessed by dialing 833-287-0797 inside the U.S., or 647-689-4456 for international callers, using passcode 3197255 or by referencing Essent.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800-585-8367 inside the U.S., or 416-621-4642 for international callers, passcode 3197255.

In addition to the information provided in the company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent's website at http://ir.essentgroup.com/investors/financial-information/quarterly-financial-supplements/default.aspx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," “should,” “expect,” "plan," "anticipate," "believe," “estimate,” “predict,” or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; decline in new insurance written and franchise value due to loss of a significant customer; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; the definition of "Qualified Mortgage" reducing the size of the mortgage origination market or creating incentives to use government mortgage insurance programs; the definition of "Qualified Residential Mortgage" reducing the number of low down payment loans or lenders and investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; the implementation of the Basel III Capital Accord discouraging the use of private mortgage insurance; a decrease in the length of time that insurance policies are in force; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; deteriorating economic conditions; our non-U.S. operations becoming subject to U.S. Federal income taxation; becoming considered a passive foreign investment company for U.S. Federal income tax purposes; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2019. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About the Company

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

Source: Essent Group Ltd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit A

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Exhibit B

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Exhibit C

 

Historical Quarterly Data

Exhibit D

 

New Insurance Written

Exhibit E

 

Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

Exhibit F

 

Other Risk in Force

Exhibit G

 

Portfolio Vintage Data

Exhibit H

 

Reinsurance Vintage Data

Exhibit I

 

Portfolio Geographic Data

Exhibit J

 

Defaults, Reserve for Losses and LAE, and Claims

Exhibit K

 

Investments Available for Sale

Exhibit L

 

Insurance Company Capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums written

$

198,304

 

 

$

175,221

 

 

$

564,352

 

 

$

508,850

 

Decrease (increase) in unearned premiums

5,169

 

 

(8,546

)

 

5,402

 

 

(32,659

)

Net premiums earned

203,473

 

 

166,675

 

 

569,754

 

 

476,191

 

Net investment income

21,104

 

 

16,646

 

 

61,565

 

 

45,494

 

Realized investment gains, net

1,153

 

 

524

 

 

2,396

 

 

1,160

 

Other income

657

 

 

1,153

 

 

5,090

 

 

3,384

 

Total revenues

226,387

 

 

184,998

 

 

638,805

 

 

526,229

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for losses and LAE

9,990

 

 

5,452

 

 

22,057

 

 

12,574

 

Other underwriting and operating expenses

41,588

 

 

36,899

 

 

124,138

 

 

111,451

 

Interest expense

2,584

 

 

2,500

 

 

7,933

 

 

7,568

 

Total losses and expenses

54,162

 

 

44,851

 

 

154,128

 

 

131,593

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

172,225

 

 

140,147

 

 

484,677

 

 

394,636

 

Income tax expense

27,595

 

 

24,136

 

 

75,922

 

 

55,801

 

Net income

$

144,630

 

 

$

116,011

 

 

$

408,755

 

 

$

338,835

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.48

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

$

4.18

 

 

$

3.48

 

Diluted

1.47

 

 

1.18

 

 

4.16

 

 

3.46

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

97,822

 

 

97,438

 

 

97,739

 

 

97,388

 

Diluted

98,257

 

 

98,013

 

 

98,178

 

 

97,944

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

144,630

 

 

$

116,011

 

 

$

408,755

 

 

$

338,835

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments

17,367

 

 

(8,201

)

 

91,720

 

 

(44,197

)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

17,367

 

 

(8,201

)

 

91,720

 

 

(44,197

)

Comprehensive income

$

161,997

 

 

$

107,810

 

 

$

500,475

 

 

$

294,638

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio

4.9

%

 

3.3

%

 

3.9

%

 

2.6

%

Expense ratio

20.4

 

 

22.1

 

 

21.8

 

 

23.4

 

Combined ratio

25.3

%

 

25.4

%

 

25.7

%

 

26.0

%

 

 

 

Exhibit B

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

($ in thousands)

2019

 

2018

Assets

 

 

 

Investments

 

 

 

Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value

$

2,982,009

 

 

$

2,605,666

 

Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value

252,604

 

 

154,400

 

Total investments available for sale

3,234,613

 

 

2,760,066

 

Other invested assets

75,273

 

 

30,952

 

Total investments

3,309,886

 

 

2,791,018

 

Cash

49,582

 

 

64,946

 

Accrued investment income

18,527

 

 

17,627

 

Accounts receivable

40,221

 

 

36,881

 

Deferred policy acquisition costs

16,003

 

 

16,049

 

Property and equipment

16,792

 

 

7,629

 

Prepaid federal income tax

246,885

 

 

202,385

 

Other assets

24,158

 

 

13,436

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

3,722,054

 

 

$

3,149,971

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Reserve for losses and LAE

$

61,436

 

 

$

49,464

 

Unearned premium reserve

290,065

 

 

295,467

 

Net deferred tax liability

236,644

 

 

172,642

 

Credit facility borrowings, net of deferred costs

224,094

 

 

223,664

 

Other accrued liabilities

54,645

 

 

43,017

 

Total liabilities

866,884

 

 

784,254

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Common shares

1,476

 

 

1,472

 

Additional paid-in capital

1,114,586

 

 

1,110,800

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

62,727

 

 

(28,993

)

Retained earnings

1,676,381

 

 

1,282,438

 

Total stockholders' equity

2,855,170

 

 

2,365,717

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,722,054

 

 

$

3,149,971

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity (1)

20.9

%

 

21.7

%

(1) The 2019 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2019 net income by average equity. The 2018 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2018 net income by average equity.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit C

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Historical Quarterly Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

2018

Selected Income Statement Data

 

September 30

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

 

June 30

 

March 31

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums written

 

$

198,304

 

 

$

188,404

 

 

$

177,644

 

 

$

176,437

 

 

$

175,221

 

 

$

168,404

 

 

$

165,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned (1)

 

203,473

 

 

188,490

 

 

177,791

 

 

173,301

 

 

166,675

 

 

156,958

 

 

152,558

 

Other revenues (2)

 

22,914

 

 

23,402

 

 

22,735

 

 

19,823

 

 

18,323

 

 

16,810

 

 

14,905

 

Total revenues

 

226,387

 

 

211,892

 

 

200,526

 

 

193,124

 

 

184,998

 

 

173,768

 

 

167,463

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for losses and LAE (3)

 

9,990

 

 

4,960

 

 

7,107

 

 

(999

)

 

5,452

 

 

1,813

 

 

5,309

 

Other underwriting and operating expenses

 

41,588

 

 

41,520

 

 

41,030

 

 

39,449

 

 

36,899

 

 

36,428

 

 

38,124

 

Interest expense

 

2,584

 

 

2,679

 

 

2,670

 

 

2,611

 

 

2,500

 

 

2,618

 

 

2,450

 

Total losses and expenses

 

54,162

 

 

49,159

 

 

50,807

 

 

41,061

 

 

44,851

 

 

40,859

 

 

45,883

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

172,225

 

 

162,733

 

 

149,719

 

 

152,063

 

 

140,147

 

 

132,909

 

 

121,580

 

Income tax expense (4)

 

27,595

 

 

26,328

 

 

21,999

 

 

23,535

 

 

24,136

 

 

21,154

 

 

10,511

 

Net income

 

$

144,630

 

 

$

136,405

 

 

$

127,720

 

 

$

128,528

 

 

$

116,011

 

 

$

111,755

 

 

$

111,069

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.48

 

 

$

1.39

 

 

$

1.31

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

$

1.15

 

 

$

1.14

 

Diluted

 

1.47

 

 

1.39

 

 

1.30

 

 

1.31

 

 

1.18

 

 

1.14

 

 

1.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

97,822

 

 

97,798

 

 

97,595

 

 

97,450

 

 

97,438

 

 

97,426

 

 

97,298

 

Diluted

 

98,257

 

 

98,170

 

 

98,104

 

 

98,066

 

 

98,013

 

 

97,866

 

 

97,951

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio (5)

 

4.9

%

 

2.6

%

 

4.0

%

 

(0.6

)%

 

3.3

%

 

1.2

%

 

3.5

%

Expense ratio (6)

 

20.4

 

 

22.0

 

 

23.1

 

 

22.8

 

 

22.1

 

 

23.2

 

 

25.0

 

Combined ratio

 

25.3

%

 

24.7

%

 

27.1

%

 

22.2

%

 

25.4

%

 

24.4

%

 

28.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity (annualized)

 

20.8

%

 

20.9

%

 

20.9

%

 

22.4

%

 

21.5

%

 

21.8

%

 

22.6

%

(1) Net premiums earned are net of premiums ceded to third-party reinsurers. Premiums ceded totaled $10,263, $8,428, $6,038, $3,731, $3,158, $3,585 and $294 in the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

(2) Certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements contain an embedded derivative as the premium ceded under those agreements will vary based on changes in interest rates. Other revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 include an unfavorable decrease of $760 and favorable increases of $1,160 and $1,424, respectively, in the fair value of these embedded derivatives.

(3) Provision for losses and LAE for the three months ended December 31, 2018 includes a $9,941 reduction associated with previously identified hurricane-related defaults based on the performance to date and our expectations of the amount of ultimate losses on the remaining delinquencies.

(4) Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 was reduced by $1,956 and $9,549, respectively, of excess tax benefits associated with the vesting of common shares and common share units during each period. Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2018 includes $1,450 of expense associated with accrual to return adjustments associated with the completion of the 2017 U.S. federal income tax return.

(5) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.

(6) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit C, continued

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Historical Quarterly Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

2018

Other Data, continued:

 

September 30

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

 

June 30

 

March 31

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New insurance written

 

$

18,719,876

 

 

$

17,973,505

 

 

$

10,945,307

 

 

$

11,408,542

 

 

$

13,913,191

 

 

$

12,850,642

 

 

$

9,336,150

 

New risk written

 

4,695,611

 

 

4,485,217

 

 

2,713,389

 

 

2,838,530

 

 

3,430,942

 

 

3,201,610

 

 

2,295,314

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bulk:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New insurance written

 

$

6,133

 

 

$

29,524

 

 

$

55,002

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

New risk written

 

842

 

 

2,129

 

 

6,542

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average gross premium rate (7)

 

0.52

%

 

0.51

%

 

0.50

%

 

0.50

%

 

0.51

%

 

0.52

%

 

0.52

%

Average net premium rate (8)

 

0.49

%

 

0.49

%

 

0.48

%

 

0.49

%

 

0.50

%

 

0.51

%

 

0.52

%

New insurance written

 

$

18,726,009

 

 

$

18,003,029

 

 

$

11,000,309

 

 

$

11,408,542

 

 

$

13,913,191

 

 

$

12,850,642

 

 

$

9,336,150

 

New risk written

 

$

4,696,453

 

 

$

4,487,346

 

 

$

2,719,931

 

 

$

2,838,530

 

 

$

3,430,942

 

 

$

3,201,610

 

 

$

2,295,314

 

Insurance in force (end of period)

 

$

160,962,192

 

 

$

153,317,157

 

 

$

143,181,641

 

 

$

137,720,786

 

 

$

131,249,957

 

 

$

122,501,246

 

 

$

115,250,949

 

Gross risk in force (end of period) (9)

 

$

40,540,289

 

 

$

38,531,090

 

 

$

35,925,830

 

 

$

34,482,448

 

 

$

32,786,194

 

 

$

30,579,106

 

 

$

28,691,561

 

Risk in force (end of period)

 

$

38,784,584

 

 

$

37,034,687

 

 

$

34,744,417

 

 

$

33,892,869

 

 

$

32,361,782

 

 

$

30,154,694

 

 

$

28,267,149

 

Policies in force

 

693,085

 

 

666,705

 

 

629,808

 

 

608,135

 

 

581,570

 

 

546,576

 

 

517,215

 

Weighted average coverage (10)

 

25.2

%

 

25.1

%

 

25.1

%

 

25.0

%

 

25.0

%

 

25.0

%

 

24.9

%

Annual persistency

 

82.1

%

 

84.8

%

 

85.1

%

 

84.9

%

 

84.0

%

 

83.0

%

 

83.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans in default (count)

 

5,232

 

 

4,405

 

 

4,096

 

 

4,024

 

 

3,538

 

 

3,519

 

 

4,442

 

Percentage of loans in default

 

0.75

%

 

0.66

%

 

0.65

%

 

0.66

%

 

0.61

%

 

0.64

%

 

0.86

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Risk in Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GSE and other risk share (11)

 

$

849,184

 

 

$

802,530

 

 

$

771,175

 

 

$

655,384

 

 

$

612,750

 

 

$

592,493

 

 

$

557,692

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit Facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings outstanding

 

$

225,000

 

 

$

225,000

 

 

$

225,000

 

 

$

225,000

 

 

$

225,000

 

 

$

225,000

 

 

$

265,000

 

Undrawn committed capacity

 

$

275,000

 

 

$

275,000

 

 

$

275,000

 

 

$

275,000

 

 

$

275,000

 

 

$

275,000

 

 

$

110,000

 

Weighted average interest rate (end of period)

 

4.05

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7) Average gross premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized premiums earned for the U.S. mortgage insurance portfolio, before reductions for premiums ceded under third-party reinsurance, by average insurance in force for the period.

(8) Average net premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized net premiums earned for the U.S. mortgage insurance portfolio by average insurance in force for the period.

(9) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance.

(10) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force.

(11) GSE and other risk share includes GSE risk share and other reinsurance transactions. Essent Re provides insurance or reinsurance relating to the risk in force on loans in reference pools acquired by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit D

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

New Insurance Written: Flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NIW by Credit Score

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

 

September 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>=760

$

7,467,620

 

39.9

%

 

$

5,873,337

 

42.2

%

 

$

19,251,937

 

40.4

%

 

$

15,165,595

 

42.0

%

740-759

3,286,476

 

17.5

 

 

2,349,227

 

16.9

 

 

8,272,424

 

17.4

 

 

6,116,659

 

17.0

 

720-739

2,800,181

 

15.0

 

 

1,989,413

 

14.3

 

 

6,938,374

 

14.6

 

 

5,209,892

 

14.4

 

700-719

2,202,659

 

11.8

 

 

1,676,184

 

12.0

 

 

5,695,567

 

11.9

 

 

4,365,387

 

12.1

 

680-699

1,570,179

 

8.4

 

 

1,097,160

 

7.9

 

 

4,013,107

 

8.4

 

 

2,847,365

 

7.9

 

<=679

1,392,761

 

7.4

 

 

927,870

 

6.7

 

 

3,467,279

 

7.3

 

 

2,395,085

 

6.6

 

Total

$

18,719,876

 

100.0

%

 

$

13,913,191

 

100.0

%

 

$

47,638,688

 

100.0

%

 

$

36,099,983

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average credit score

744

 

 

 

745

 

 

 

744

 

 

 

745

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NIW by LTV

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

 

September 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

85.00% and below

$

2,126,071

 

11.4

%

 

$

1,644,226

 

11.8

%

 

$

5,789,334

 

12.2

%

 

$

4,347,598

 

12.0

%

85.01% to 90.00%

5,288,027

 

28.2

 

 

3,804,681

 

27.3

 

 

13,089,688

 

27.5

 

 

10,102,450

 

28.0

 

90.01% to 95.00%

7,896,661

 

42.2

 

 

5,961,310

 

42.9

 

 

20,081,707

 

42.1

 

 

15,623,886

 

43.3

 

95.01% and above

3,409,117

 

18.2

 

 

2,502,974

 

18.0

 

 

8,677,959

 

18.2

 

 

6,026,049

 

16.7

 

Total

$

18,719,876

 

100.0

%

 

$

13,913,191

 

100.0

%

 

$

47,638,688

 

100.0

%

 

$

36,099,983

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average LTV

92

%

 

 

93

%

 

 

92

%

 

 

92

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NIW by Product

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

 

September 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

Single Premium policies

 

10.8

%

 

 

14.2

%

 

 

11.3

%

 

 

15.9

%

Monthly Premium policies

 

89.2

 

 

 

85.8

 

 

 

88.7

 

 

 

84.1

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

 

September 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

Purchase

 

79.6

%

 

 

93.8

%

 

 

83.3

%

 

 

91.3

%

Refinance

 

20.4

 

 

 

6.2

 

 

 

16.7

 

 

 

8.7

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit E

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portfolio by Credit Score

IIF by FICO score

September 30, 2019

 

June 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>=760

$

67,408,766

 

41.9

%

 

$

64,977,185

 

42.4

%

 

$

56,686,270

 

43.2

%

740-759

27,178,330

 

16.9

 

 

25,747,495

 

16.8

 

 

21,661,445

 

16.5

 

720-739

23,459,055

 

14.6

 

 

22,203,764

 

14.5

 

 

18,909,281

 

14.4

 

700-719

18,728,884

 

11.6

 

 

17,723,067

 

11.5

 

 

14,928,024

 

11.4

 

680-699

13,418,919

 

8.3

 

 

12,697,092

 

8.3

 

 

10,828,068

 

8.2

 

<=679

10,768,238

 

6.7

 

 

9,968,554

 

6.5

 

 

8,236,869

 

6.3

 

Total

$

160,962,192

 

100.0

%

 

$

153,317,157

 

100.0

%

 

$

131,249,957

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average credit score

745

 

 

 

746

 

 

 

746

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross RIF by FICO score

September 30, 2019

 

June 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>=760

$

16,877,750

 

41.6

%

 

$

16,258,608

 

42.2

%

 

$

14,119,178

 

43.1

%

740-759

6,857,369

 

16.9

 

 

6,478,145

 

16.8

 

 

5,434,079

 

16.6

 

720-739

5,980,949

 

14.8

 

 

5,643,012

 

14.6

 

 

4,773,174

 

14.5

 

700-719

4,743,360

 

11.7

 

 

4,473,871

 

11.6

 

 

3,735,034

 

11.4

 

680-699

3,406,811

 

8.4

 

 

3,217,062

 

8.4

 

 

2,718,524

 

8.3

 

<=679

2,674,050

 

6.6

 

 

2,460,392

 

6.4

 

 

2,006,205

 

6.1

 

Total

$

40,540,289

 

100.0

%

 

$

38,531,090

 

100.0

%

 

$

32,786,194

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portfolio by LTV

IIF by LTV

September 30, 2019

 

June 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

85.00% and below

$

16,918,870

 

10.5

%

 

$

16,525,093

 

10.8

%

 

$

14,641,309

 

11.2

%

85.01% to 90.00%

46,021,398

 

28.6

 

 

44,234,770

 

28.9

 

 

39,598,332

 

30.2

 

90.01% to 95.00%

75,528,177

 

46.9

 

 

72,549,888

 

47.3

 

 

63,167,371

 

48.1

 

95.01% and above

22,493,747

 

14.0

 

 

20,007,406

 

13.0

 

 

13,842,945

 

10.5

 

Total

$

160,962,192

 

100.0

%

 

$

153,317,157

 

100.0

%

 

$

131,249,957

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average LTV

92

%

 

 

92

%

 

 

92

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross RIF by LTV

September 30, 2019

 

June 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

85.00% and below

$

1,953,058

 

4.8

%

 

$

1,907,272

 

5.0

%

 

$

1,680,050

 

5.1

%

85.01% to 90.00%

11,065,886

 

27.3

 

 

10,625,848

 

27.6

 

 

9,458,067

 

28.8

 

90.01% to 95.00%

21,633,852

 

53.4

 

 

20,784,261

 

53.9

 

 

18,090,207

 

55.2

 

95.01% and above

5,887,493

 

14.5

 

 

5,213,709

 

13.5

 

 

3,557,870

 

10.9

 

Total

$

40,540,289

 

100.0

%

 

$

38,531,090

 

100.0

%

 

$

32,786,194

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period

IIF by Loan Amortization Period

September 30, 2019

 

June 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FRM 30 years and higher

$

151,594,009

 

94.2

%

 

$

143,827,908

 

93.8

%

 

$

121,455,115

 

92.6

%

FRM 20-25 years

2,872,964

 

1.8

 

 

2,901,947

 

1.9

 

 

3,032,593

 

2.3

 

FRM 15 years

3,367,326

 

2.1

 

 

3,391,072

 

2.2

 

 

3,571,994

 

2.7

 

ARM 5 years and higher

3,127,893

 

1.9

 

 

3,196,230

 

2.1

 

 

3,190,255

 

2.4

 

Total

$

160,962,192

 

100.0

%

 

$

153,317,157

 

100.0

%

 

$

131,249,957

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit F

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Other Risk in Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

September 30, 2019

 

June 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GSE and other risk share (1)

 

$

849,184

 

 

$

802,530

 

 

$

612,750

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average credit score

 

746

 

 

748

 

 

749

 

Weighted average LTV

 

85

%

 

85

%

 

85

%

(1) GSE and other risk share includes GSE risk share and other reinsurance transactions. Essent Reinsurance Ltd. ("Essent Re") provides insurance or reinsurance relating to the risk in force on loans in reference pools acquired by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit G

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Portfolio Vintage Data

September 30, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Insurance in Force

 

 

Year

Original
Insurance
Written
($ in thousands)

Remaining
Insurance
in Force
($ in thousands)

% Remaining of
Original
Insurance

Number of
Policies in
Force

% Purchase

>90% LTV

>95% LTV

FICO < 700

FICO >= 760

% FRM

Incurred
Loss Ratio
(Inception
to Date) (1)

Number of
Loans in
Default

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2010

$

245,898

$

4,333

1.8

%

33

62.6

%

47.5

%

0.0

%

2.1

%

65.5

%

100.0

%

2.6

%

1

2011

3,229,720

171,131

5.3

 

995

70.0

 

60.5

 

0.3

 

6.2

 

52.7

 

97.9

 

3.7

 

22

2012

11,241,161

1,263,110

11.2

 

6,766

72.7

 

71.3

 

0.8

 

4.9

 

57.1

 

99.1

 

2.2

 

77

2013

21,152,638

3,816,366

18.0

 

20,424

79.5

 

65.7

 

2.3

 

7.8

 

51.3

 

98.8

 

2.3

 

234

2014

24,799,434

6,568,565

26.5

 

35,884

89.5

 

67.0

 

4.8

 

15.8

 

41.1

 

97.1

 

3.1

 

547

2015

26,193,656

10,836,143

41.4

 

52,727

84.8

 

59.7

 

2.7

 

14.7

 

43.8

 

98.1

 

2.8

 

659

2016

34,949,319

20,690,611

59.2

 

93,378

83.5

 

58.5

 

7.0

 

13.5

 

45.5

 

98.6

 

3.1

 

937

2017

43,858,322

32,393,422

73.9

 

145,745

87.4

 

60.0

 

14.3

 

15.7

 

41.9

 

97.2

 

4.1

 

1,500

2018

47,508,525

39,296,715

82.7

 

165,805

92.1

 

61.7

 

18.2

 

15.2

 

40.5

 

97.9

 

5.5

 

1,090

2019 (through September 30)

47,729,347

45,921,796

96.2

 

171,328

83.2

 

60.7

 

18.6

 

15.9

 

39.8

 

98.6

 

2.8

 

165

Total

$

260,908,020

$

160,962,192

61.7

 

693,085

86.4

 

60.9

 

14.0

 

15.0

 

41.9

 

98.1

 

3.2

 

5,232

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Incurred loss ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of case reserves and cumulative amount paid for claims by cumulative net premiums earned.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit H

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Reinsurance Vintage Data (1)

September 30, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

Original
Reinsurance in Force

 

Remaining
Reinsurance in Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year

Remaining
Insurance
in Force

Remaining
Risk
in Force

 

ILN

 

Other
Reinsurance

 

Total

 

ILN

Other
Reinsurance

Total

 

Losses
Ceded
to Date

 

Original
First Layer
Retention

Remaining
First Layer
Retention

 

Quarter-to-Date
Premiums
Ceded

Year-to
Date
Premiums
Ceded

2015 & 2016

$

28,837,920

$

7,792,455

 

$

333,844

(2)

$

 

$

333,844

 

$

310,282

$

$

310,282

 

$

 

$

208,111

$

208,111

 

$

2,213

$

2,553

2017

31,405,043

7,900,590

 

424,412

(3)

165,167

(4)

589,579

 

368,705

165,167

533,872

 

 

224,689

223,323

 

3,576

10,999

2018

38,517,421

9,680,628

 

473,184

(5)

118,650

(6)

591,834

 

473,184

118,650

591,834

 

 

253,643

253,521

 

4,354

11,057

Total

$

98,760,384

$

25,373,673

 

$

1,231,440

 

$

283,817

 

$

1,515,257

 

$

1,152,171

$

283,817

$

1,435,988

 

$

 

$

686,443

$

684,955

 

$

10,143

$

24,609

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Excludes quota share reinsurance provided by a panel of reinsurers effective September 1, 2019 (the "QSR Agreement"). RIF ceded under the QSR Agreement was $320 million as of September 30, 2019.

(2) Reinsurance provided by Radnor Re 2019-2 Ltd., through its issuance of mortgage insurance-linked notes ("ILNs"), effective June 2019.

(3) Reinsurance provided by Radnor Re 2018-1 Ltd., through its issuance of ILNs, effective March 2018.

(4) Reinsurance provided by a panel of reinsurers effective November 2018. Coverage provided immediately above the coverage provided by Radnor Re 2018-1 Ltd.

(5) Reinsurance provided by Radnor Re 2019-1 Ltd., through its issuance of ILNs, effective February 2019.

(6) Reinsurance provided by a panel of reinsurers effective February 2019. Coverage provided pari-passu to the coverage provided by Radnor Re 2019-1 Ltd.

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit I

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Portfolio Geographic Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IIF by State

 

September 30, 2019

 

June 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

CA

9.8

%

 

9.6

%

 

9.1

%

TX

8.3

 

 

8.0

 

 

7.9

 

FL

7.7

 

 

7.5

 

 

7.3

 

WA

4.5

 

 

4.6

 

 

4.8

 

IL

3.7

 

 

3.8

 

 

3.9

 

CO

3.6

 

 

3.6

 

 

3.3

 

NJ

3.6

 

 

3.7

 

 

3.8

 

OH

3.4

 

 

3.4

 

 

3.3

 

NC

3.3

 

 

3.4

 

 

3.5

 

GA

3.3

 

 

3.4

 

 

3.4

 

All Others

48.8

 

 

49.0

 

 

49.7

 

Total

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross RIF by State

 

September 30, 2019

 

June 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

CA

9.6

%

 

9.4

%

 

8.9

%

TX

8.6

 

 

8.3

 

 

8.1

 

FL

7.9

 

 

7.6

 

 

7.4

 

WA

4.5

 

 

4.6

 

 

4.8

 

IL

3.6

 

 

3.7

 

 

3.8

 

NJ

3.6

 

 

3.6

 

 

3.7

 

CO

3.5

 

 

3.5

 

 

3.3

 

OH

3.4

 

 

3.4

 

 

3.3

 

GA

3.3

 

 

3.4

 

 

3.5

 

NC

3.3

 

 

3.4

 

 

3.5

 

All Others

48.7

 

 

49.1

 

 

49.7

 

Total

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit J

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Defaults, Reserve for Losses and LAE, and Claims

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rollforward of Insured Loans in Default

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Beginning default inventory

 

4,405

 

 

3,519

 

 

4,024

 

 

4,783

 

Plus: new defaults

 

3,711

 

 

2,285

 

 

9,478

 

 

5,980

 

Less: cures

 

(2,776

)

 

(2,201

)

 

(7,958

)

 

(7,043

)

Less: claims paid

 

(103

)

 

(64

)

 

(297

)

 

(179

)

Less: rescissions and denials, net

 

(5

)

 

(1

)

 

(15

)

 

(3

)

Ending default inventory

 

5,232

 

 

3,538

 

 

5,232

 

 

3,538

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rollforward of Reserve for Losses and LAE

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

($ in thousands)

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period

 

$

55,138

 

 

$

50,016

 

 

$

49,464

 

 

$

46,850

 

Add provision for losses and LAE occurring in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year

 

14,722

 

 

8,671

 

 

37,904

 

 

25,199

 

Prior years

 

(4,732

)

 

(3,219

)

 

(15,847

)

 

(12,625

)

Incurred losses and LAE during the period

 

9,990

 

 

5,452

 

 

22,057

 

 

12,574

 

Deduct payments for losses and LAE occurring in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year

 

412

 

 

409

 

 

657

 

 

620

 

Prior years

 

3,280

 

 

1,704

 

 

9,428

 

 

5,449

 

Loss and LAE payments during the period

 

3,692

 

 

2,113

 

 

10,085

 

 

6,069

 

Reserve for losses and LAE at end of period

 

$

61,436

 

 

$

53,355

 

 

$

61,436

 

 

$

53,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Claims

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Number of claims paid

 

103

 

 

64

 

 

297

 

 

179

 

Total amount paid for claims (in thousands)

 

$

3,584

 

 

$

2,029

 

 

$

9,691

 

 

$

5,848

 

Average amount paid per claim (in thousands)

 

$

35

 

 

$

32

 

 

$

33

 

 

$

33

 

Severity

 

71

%

 

69

%

 

73

%

 

70

%

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit J, continued

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Defaults, Reserve for Losses and LAE, and Claims

U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2019

 

Number of
Policies in
Default

Percentage of
Policies in
Default

Amount of
Reserves

Percentage of
Reserves

Defaulted RIF

Reserves as a
Percentage of
Defaulted RIF

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Missed Payments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three payments or less

3,071

 

59

%

$

15,212

 

27

%

$

162,459

 

9

%

Four to eleven payments

1,665

 

32

 

24,588

 

44

 

89,965

 

27

 

Twelve or more payments

416

 

8

 

12,600

 

22

 

24,503

 

51

 

Pending claims

80

 

1

 

3,723

 

7

 

4,227

 

88

 

Total case reserves (1)

5,232

 

100

%

56,123

 

100

%

$

281,154

 

20

 

IBNR

 

 

4,209

 

 

 

 

LAE

 

 

1,014

 

 

 

 

Total reserves for losses and LAE (1)

 

 

$

61,346

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average reserve per default:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Case

 

 

$

10.7

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

$

11.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Default Rate

0.75%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio reserves exclude reserves on GSE and other risk share risk in force at Essent Re of $90.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2018

 

Number of
Policies in
Default

Percentage of
Policies in
Default

Amount of
Reserves

Percentage of
Reserves

Defaulted RIF

Reserves as a
Percentage of
Defaulted RIF

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Missed Payments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three payments or less

2,254

 

56

%

$

12,005

 

27

%

$

119,666

 

10

%

Four to eleven payments

1,350

 

33

 

20,031

 

44

 

72,222

 

28

 

Twelve or more payments

357

 

9

 

10,523

 

23

 

20,419

 

52

 

Pending claims

63

 

2

 

2,749

 

6

 

3,182

 

86

 

Total case reserves

4,024

 

100

%

45,308

 

100

%

$

215,489

 

21

 

IBNR

 

 

3,398

 

 

 

 

LAE

 

 

758

 

 

 

 

Total reserves for losses and LAE

 

 

$

49,464

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average reserve per default:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Case

 

 

$

11.3

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

$

12.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Default Rate

0.66%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2018

 

Number of
Policies in
Default

Percentage of
Policies in
Default

Amount of
Reserves

Percentage of
Reserves

Defaulted RIF

Reserves as a
Percentage of
Defaulted RIF

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Missed Payments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three payments or less

1,886

 

53

%

$

10,498

 

22

%

$

101,755

 

10

%

Four to eleven payments

1,252

 

36

 

24,531

 

50

 

68,670

 

36

 

Twelve or more payments

351

 

10

 

11,795

 

24

 

20,160

 

59

 

Pending claims

49

 

1

 

1,941

 

4

 

2,212

 

88

 

Total case reserves

3,538

 

100

%

48,765

 

100

%

$

192,797

 

25

 

IBNR

 

 

3,657

 

 

 

 

LAE

 

 

933

 

 

 

 

Total reserves for losses and LAE

 

 

$

53,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average reserve per default:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Case

 

 

$

13.8

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

$

15.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Default Rate

0.61%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit K

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Investments Available for Sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments Available for Sale by Asset Class

Asset Class

September 30, 2019

 

December 31, 2018

($ in thousands)

Fair Value

 

Percent

 

Fair Value

 

Percent

U.S. Treasury securities

$

271,359

 

 

8.4

%

 

$

289,892

 

 

10.5

%

U.S. agency securities

33,544

 

 

1.0

 

 

32,997

 

 

1.2

 

U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities

829,748

 

 

25.7

 

 

637,178

 

 

23.1

 

Municipal debt securities

364,140

 

 

11.3

 

 

483,879

 

 

17.5

 

Non-U.S. government securities

49,935

 

 

1.5

 

 

45,001

 

 

1.6

 

Corporate debt securities

824,632

 

 

25.5

 

 

725,201

 

 

26.3

 

Residential and commercial mortgage securities

283,790

 

 

8.8

 

 

121,838

 

 

4.4

 

Asset-backed securities

324,861

 

 

10.0

 

 

284,997

 

 

10.3

 

Money market funds

252,604

 

 

7.8

 

 

139,083

 

 

5.1

 

Total investments available for sale

$

3,234,613

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

2,760,066

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments Available for Sale by Credit Rating

Rating (1)

September 30, 2019

 

December 31, 2018

($ in thousands)

Fair Value

 

Percent

 

Fair Value

 

Percent

Aaa

$

1,749,369

 

 

54.1

%

 

$

1,362,781

 

 

49.4

%

Aa1

105,705

 

 

3.3

 

 

124,435

 

 

4.5

 

Aa2

147,510

 

 

4.6

 

 

196,218

 

 

7.1

 

Aa3

168,089

 

 

5.2

 

 

143,315

 

 

5.2

 

A1

203,054

 

 

6.3

 

 

222,073

 

 

8.0

 

A2

192,752

 

 

5.9

 

 

199,238

 

 

7.2

 

A3

170,128

 

 

5.3

 

 

146,300

 

 

5.3

 

Baa1

195,789

 

 

6.0

 

 

162,695

 

 

5.9

 

Baa2

168,371

 

 

5.2

 

 

140,168

 

 

5.1

 

Baa3

72,529

 

 

2.2

 

 

26,805

 

 

1.0

 

Below Baa3

61,317

 

 

1.9

 

 

36,038

 

 

1.3

 

Total investments available for sale

$

3,234,613

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

2,760,066

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Based on ratings issued by Moody's, if available. S&P or Fitch rating utilized if Moody's not available.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments Available for Sale by Duration and Book Yield

Effective Duration

September 30, 2019

 

December 31, 2018

($ in thousands)

Fair Value

 

Percent

 

Fair Value

 

Percent

< 1 Year

$

862,760

 

 

26.7

%

 

$

529,545

 

 

19.2

%

1 to < 2 Years

367,167

 

 

11.3

 

 

285,060

 

 

10.3

 

2 to < 3 Years

276,459

 

 

8.5

 

 

251,763

 

 

9.1

 

3 to < 4 Years

385,312

 

 

11.9

 

 

278,804

 

 

10.1

 

4 to < 5 Years

370,529

 

 

11.5

 

 

429,005

 

 

15.6

 

5 or more Years

972,386

 

 

30.1

 

 

985,889

 

 

35.7

 

Total investments available for sale

$

3,234,613

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

2,760,066

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax investment income yield:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended September 30, 2019

2.81

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended September 30, 2019

2.83

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash and investments at holding company, Essent Group Ltd.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of September 30, 2019

$

98,155

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of December 31, 2018

$

78,405

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit L

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Insurance Company Capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2019

 

December 31, 2018

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

U.S. Mortgage Insurance Subsidiaries:

 

 

 

 

Combined statutory capital (1)

 

$

2,212,341

 

 

$

1,886,929

 

 

 

 

 

 

Combined net risk in force (2)

 

$

29,622,379

 

 

$

26,233,783

 

 

 

 

 

 

Risk-to-capital ratios: (3)

 

 

 

 

Essent Guaranty, Inc.

 

13.9:1

 

14.4:1

Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc.

 

3.3:1

 

4.2:1

Combined (4)

 

13.4:1

 

13.9:1

 

 

 

 

 

Essent Reinsurance Ltd.:

 

 

Stockholder's equity (GAAP basis)

 

$

908,203

 

 

$

798,612

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net risk in force (2)

 

$

9,950,967

 

 

$

8,265,763

 

(1) Combined statutory capital equals the sum of statutory capital of Essent Guaranty, Inc. plus Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc., after eliminating the impact of intercompany transactions. Statutory capital is computed based on accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual.

(2) Net risk in force represents total risk in force, net of reinsurance ceded and net of exposures on policies for which loss reserves have been established.

(3) The risk-to-capital ratio is calculated as the ratio of net risk in force to statutory capital.

(4) The combined risk-to-capital ratio equals the sum of the net risk in force of Essent Guaranty, Inc. and Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc. divided by the combined statutory capital.

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESSENT GROUP LTD.
06:38aESSENT GROUP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aESSENT GROUP LTD. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results & Declares Quarterly Divi..
BU
11/05ESSENT GROUP LTD. : quaterly earnings release
10/29ESSENT : Announces New Integration with Ellie Mae's Total Quality Loan® Program
BU
10/21ESSENT GROUP LTD. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/21ESSENT : Announces Upgraded Financial Strength Rating From Moody's Investors Ser..
BU
10/17ESSENT GROUP LTD. : Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call for Novembe..
BU
08/26ESSENT : Named to Fortune's 2019 100 Fastest-Growing Companies
BU
08/05ESSENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/02ESSENT GROUP LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 852 M
EBIT 2019 641 M
Net income 2019 538 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,57%
P/E ratio 2019 9,56x
P/E ratio 2020 8,73x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,39x
Capitalization 5 147 M
Chart ESSENT GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Essent Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENT GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 57,73  $
Last Close Price 52,32  $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Casale Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence E. McAlee Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William L. Spiegel Lead Independent Director
Robert Emil Glanville Independent Director
Aditya K. Dutt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENT GROUP LTD.53.07%5 147
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.13.67%38 251
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION29.43%34 647
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.52%34 161
SAMPO PLC-4.27%22 609
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.15.34%18 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group