ESSENT GROUP LTD

(ESNT)
Essent : Named to Fortune's 2019 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

08/26/2019

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) announced today that it has been named to Fortune Magazine’s 2019 100 Fastest-Growing Companies ranking 52nd among the world’s top three-year performers in revenues, profits and stock returns. The full list is available at https://fortune.com/100-fastest-growing-companies/2019/.

“It is great to be recognized as one of the top 100 fastest growing companies by such a well-regarded magazine as Fortune,” said Mark Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong customer relationships and best in class service have enabled this achievement and I am very proud of our entire Essent Team.”

About the Company

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent Group Ltd. also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 852 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 537 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 8,70x
P/E ratio 2020 8,01x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,90x
Capitalization 4 672 M
Chart ESSENT GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Essent Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENT GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 57,14  $
Last Close Price 47,49  $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Casale Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence E. McAlee Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William L. Spiegel Lead Independent Director
Robert Emil Glanville Independent Director
Allan S. Levine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENT GROUP LTD38.94%4 672
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES20.86%37 686
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC6.66%36 929
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.42%33 571
SAMPO-4.19%22 766
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC10.81%18 629
