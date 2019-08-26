Essent : Named to Fortune's 2019 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) announced today that it has been named to Fortune Magazine’s 2019 100 Fastest-Growing Companies ranking 52nd among the world’s top three-year performers in revenues, profits and stock returns. The full list is available at https://fortune.com/100-fastest-growing-companies/2019/.

“It is great to be recognized as one of the top 100 fastest growing companies by such a well-regarded magazine as Fortune,” said Mark Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong customer relationships and best in class service have enabled this achievement and I am very proud of our entire Essent Team.”

About the Company

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent Group Ltd. also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

