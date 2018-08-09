Log in
ESSENTIAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD (ESN)

ESSENTIAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD (ESN)
News

Essential Energy Services Ltd : Essential Energy Services Ltd. to Host Earnings Call

08/09/2018 | 04:07pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTC PINK: EEYUF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 9, 2018 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-542BB9DBD78EC.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 184 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 6,30 M
Debt 2018 4,93 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,75
P/E ratio 2019 4,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
Capitalization 72,2 M
Chart ESSENTIAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD
Duration : Period :
Essential Energy Services Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENTIAL ENERGY SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,92  CAD
Spread / Average Target 80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Garnet K. Amundson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Alexander Banister Chairman
Allan G. Mowbray Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Michael J. Black Non-Independent Director
Nicholas G. Kirton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENTIAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD-29.17%55
SCHLUMBERGER NV-1.45%92 293
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO10.78%38 677
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-14.00%36 982
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO28.85%17 842
TECHNIPFMC-1.79%14 424
