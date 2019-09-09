Log in
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC

(EPRT)
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. : Announces Dividend for the Third Quarter 2019

09/09/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2019. This represents an annualized dividend of $0.88 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2019.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of June 30, 2019, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 789 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.5 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 2.9x. As of the same date, the Company’s portfolio was 100.0% leased to 184 tenants operating 219 different concepts in 16 distinct industries across 45 states.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 138 M
EBIT 2019 77,4 M
Net income 2019 39,5 M
Debt 2019 591 M
Yield 2019 3,88%
P/E ratio 2019 41,7x
P/E ratio 2020 37,1x
EV / Sales2019 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 14,1x
Capitalization 1 711 M
Chart ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 22,77  $
Last Close Price 22,64  $
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter M. Mavoides President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul T. Bossidy Chairman
Gregg A. Seibert Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Hillary P. Hai Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Scott A. Estes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC63.58%1 711
GECINA24.07%11 368
GPT GROUP17.60%8 392
MIRVAC GROUP37.05%8 285
ICADE20.53%6 545
CHARTER HALL GROUP62.80%3 860
