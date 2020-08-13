Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. : Announces Resignation of Anthony K. Dobkin From Board of Directors

Log in
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.

(EPRT)
08/13/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”) today announced that Anthony K. Dobkin has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective as of August 12, 2020, to pursue other business opportunities. The resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, disclosures, policies or practices. In connection with Mr. Dobkin’s resignation from the Board of Directors, the size of the board was reduced from nine members to eight members.

Peter M. Mavoides, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “I would like to thank Anthony for his many contributions to the Company. His perspective and insight have helped the Company grow and proactively respond to a rapidly evolving operating environment. We are grateful for Anthony’s contributions to the Company, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,060 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.6 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.0x. As of the same date, the Company’s portfolio was 99.6% leased to 215 tenants operating 289 different concepts in 16 industries across 43 states.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 166 M - -
Net income 2020 59,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
Yield 2020 5,14%
Capitalization 1 656 M 1 656 M -
EV / Sales 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales 2021 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 98,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 18,68 $
Last Close Price 17,85 $
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-28.05%1 656
GECINA-26.69%10 142
MIRVAC GROUP-33.02%6 008
GPT GROUP-31.25%5 643
ICADE-41.27%4 969
CHARTER HALL GROUP1.08%3 724
