Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. : Changes Earnings Release Date to Monday, March 2, 2020

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”), announced today that the Company is changing the previously announced date that it will release its operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The release was previously scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, 2020, but will now occur before market open on Monday, March 2, 2020.

The company will also host its fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Direct Link to Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2056/33032

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time

Domestic: 844-369-8770

International: 862-298-0840

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 58649

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 917 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.4 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 2.9x. As of the same date, the Company’s portfolio was 100.0% leased to 199 tenants operating 233 different concepts in 16 distinct industries across 45 states.

