Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.    EPRT

ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.

(EPRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. : Changes Earnings Release Date to Monday, March 2, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 04:20pm EST

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”), announced today that the Company is changing the previously announced date that it will release its operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The release was previously scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, 2020, but will now occur before market open on Monday, March 2, 2020.

The company will also host its fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Direct Link to Webcast:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2056/33032

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time
Domestic: 844-369-8770
International: 862-298-0840

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 58649

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 917 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.4 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 2.9x. As of the same date, the Company’s portfolio was 100.0% leased to 199 tenants operating 233 different concepts in 16 distinct industries across 45 states.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALT
04:20pESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, I : Changes Earnings Release Date to Monday, ..
BU
02/04ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, I : Announces 2019 Dividend Tax Status
BU
02/03ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, I : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 20..
BU
01/27ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, I : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
01/27ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, I : Elects Lawrence J. Minich, Heather Leed N..
BU
01/14ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, I : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
01/14ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, I : Announces Closing of Primary Public Offer..
BU
01/09ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, I : Announces Pricing of Upsized Primary Publ..
BU
01/09ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, I : Announces Primary Public Offering of Comm..
BU
2019ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, I : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 139 M
EBIT 2019 75,5 M
Net income 2019 42,7 M
Debt 2019 721 M
Yield 2019 3,31%
P/E ratio 2019 44,8x
P/E ratio 2020 38,0x
EV / Sales2019 22,7x
EV / Sales2020 17,9x
Capitalization 2 431 M
Chart ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 27,00  $
Last Close Price 26,58  $
Spread / Highest target 9,10%
Spread / Average Target 1,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter M. Mavoides President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul T. Bossidy Chairman
Gregg A. Seibert Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Hillary P. Hai Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Scott A. Estes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.7.13%2 431
GECINA13.28%14 501
MIRVAC GROUP4.72%8 689
ICADE6.85%8 325
GPT GROUP11.07%8 039
CHARTER HALL GROUP25.18%4 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group