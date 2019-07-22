Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”), announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The Company will host its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m Eastern Daylight Time to discuss its operating results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Direct Link to Webcast:

https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/51617

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time

Domestic: 844-369-8770

International: 862-298-0840

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 51617

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of March 31, 2019, the Company had a portfolio of 711 properties with a weighted average remaining lease term of 14.5 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 2.8x. As of the same date, the Company’s portfolio was 99.9% leased to 172 tenants operating 197 different concepts in 16 distinct industries across 44 states.

