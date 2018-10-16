Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 5, 2018

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”), announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 before the market opens on Monday, November 5, 2018. The Company will host its third quarter 2018 earnings conference call and audio webcast on the same day at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its operating results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Direct Link to Webcast:

http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/38544

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time

Domestic: 877-407-0782

International: 201-689-8567

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 38544

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of June 30, 2018, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 604 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.3 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 2.8x. As of the same date, the Company’s portfolio was 99.3% leased to 134 tenants operating in 15 distinct industries across 41 states.

