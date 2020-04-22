Log in
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.

(WTRG)
  Report
News 


Aqua : Reminds Consumers on Earth Day to Help Keep Wastewater Lines Clear by Not Flushing Wipes

04/22/2020 | 12:22pm EDT

As many people use disinfectant wipes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Aqua utilities continue to address blockages in wastewater pipelines and treatment plants as a result of wipes being flushed down toilets. Aqua reminds homeowners to dispose of wipes, even those labeled flushable, in the trash instead. Wipes, tissues and napkins don’t break down and can cause backups in household plumbing and larger blockages in wastewater collection systems.

“Aqua’s mission is to protect and provide Earth’s most essential resource, and we have a vital responsibility to treat and clean wastewater so we can return it safely back to the environment,” said Colleen Arnold, the president who oversees Aqua’s eight-state water and wastewater utilities. “Our employees are committed to keeping our drinking water and wastewater services operating reliably, and we appreciate our customers’ help by keeping wipes out of pipes.”

Consumers should also keep sinks and drains clear of fat, oil and grease to prevent clogs. Aqua offers the following tips to help keep pipes clear of clogs:

  • Never pour cooking grease down sink drains or into toilets.
  • If homeowners have leftover cooking grease, carefully pour the warm, not hot, grease into a metal can, wait for it to cool, and dispose of it in the trash.
  • Keep strainers in sink drains to catch food scraps and other solids.
  • Scrape food scraps and grease into a trash can.

Garbage disposals do not keep fat, oil and grease out of plumbing systems or prevent clogs. While these items go down the drain as liquids, they solidify and, over time, can completely block pipes and cause raw sewage backups in homes and overflows in streets.

About Aqua

Aqua’s water and wastewater utilities serve more than 3 million people in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. Visit Aqua online at AquaAmerica.com, facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica, and twitter.com/MyAquaAmerica.

Aqua is part of Essential Utilities, one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

WTRGG


© Business Wire 2020
