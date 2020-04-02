Log in
Essential Utilities : Declares June 2020 Dividend

04/02/2020 | 11:56am EDT

The board of directors of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2343 per share, payable on June 1, 2020 to all shareholders of record on May 15, 2020.

Essential Utilities has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends for 75 years and has increased the dividend 29 times in the last 28 years.

About Essential
Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

WTRGF


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 670 M
EBIT 2020 578 M
Net income 2020 399 M
Debt 2020 5 000 M
Yield 2020 2,43%
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
EV / Sales2020 8,97x
EV / Sales2021 7,77x
Capitalization 9 972 M
Chart ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Essential Utilities, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 49,15  $
Last Close Price 40,70  $
Spread / Highest target 72,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher H. Franklin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard S. Fox Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan J. Schuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Whitney S. Kellett Chief Information Officer
Nicholas DeBenedictis Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-13.29%9 972
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-22.86%11 870
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-8.01%7 664
SEVERN TRENT PLC-12.05%6 761
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-32.61%5 163
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-12.70%2 442
