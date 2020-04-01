Log in
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.

(WTRG)
  Report
News 
News

Essential Utilities Inc. : to Donate $290,000 to Food Banks as Part of COVID-19 Response

04/01/2020 | 06:03pm EDT

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced today that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will donate $290,000 to numerous food banks throughout the 10-state footprint where its Aqua water utilities and Peoples natural gas utilities serve customers.

“As we continue to provide essential services through this difficult time, we also know the needs that exist as many people struggle through a challenging economic situation. We hope that these donations can provide further assistance and make a local impact to areas in need at the time it’s needed most,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin.

The company will focus its funding on areas served by both Aqua and Peoples, including The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, multiple food banks in southeastern Pennsylvania and at least one food bank in each of the other nine states where Essential’s utilities serve customers.

“Leaders within our Aqua and Peoples utilities are focused on ensuring these funds make a local impact in the communities we serve,” Franklin added.

Essential reminds customers of Aqua and Peoples that there are assistance programs available to help those having trouble with their utility bills. If you or someone you know is an Aqua or Peoples residential utility customer in need of assistance, please call 877.987.2782 or email custservreply@aquaamerica.com for Aqua or call 1.800.764.0111 or email contactus@peoples-gas.com for Peoples.

About Aqua

Aqua’s water and wastewater utilities serve more than 3 million people in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. Visit Aqua online at AquaAmerica.com, facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica, and twitter.com/MyAquaAmerica.

About Peoples

Peoples is an energy provider serving approximately 740,000 homes and business in Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky. The company’s mission is to improve the lives of its customers and to help build long-term economic growth for the regions it serves. For more information about Peoples, visit www.peoples-gas.com and follow Peoples on social media @peoplesnatgas.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

WTRGG


© Business Wire 2020
