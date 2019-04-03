Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Essentra    ESNT   GB00B0744359

ESSENTRA

(ESNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 04/03 04:01:20 am
418 GBp   +0.53%
03:42aESSENTRA : Annual Report 2018 & 2019 AGM Notice
PU
03/19ESSENTRA : Acquisition of Minority Stake in Filters Division
PU
03/04ESSENTRA : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Essentra : Annual Report 2018 & 2019 AGM Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 03:42am EDT

3 April 2019

Essentra plc
(the 'Company')

Annual Report and Accounts, and Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that a copy of the Annual Report 2018 and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting, to be held on Thursday 23 May 2019 at 12 noon, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The above documents can also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.essentraplc.com.

Enquiries:

Essentra plc

Jon Green Company Secretary

T: +44 (0)1908 359100

Disclaimer

Essentra plc published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 07:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESSENTRA
03:42aESSENTRA : Annual Report 2018 & 2019 AGM Notice
PU
03/19ESSENTRA : Acquisition of Minority Stake in Filters Division
PU
03/04ESSENTRA : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
AQ
02/26ESSENTRA PLC : annual earnings release
02/19ESSENTRA : Invitation to FY 2018 Results Presentation
PU
01/16ESSENTRA : Divestment of Pipe Protection Technologies business
AQ
01/14Essentra Sells Pipe-Protection Technologies Unit for $48 Miln
DJ
01/14ESSENTRA : Disposal of Pipe Protection Technologies Business
PU
2018ESSENTRA : Herbert Walkers and Crystal Press join Packaging 2 Recycling scheme
AQ
2018ESSENTRA : packaging division returns to growth
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 009 M
EBIT 2019 85,3 M
Net income 2019 47,4 M
Debt 2019 212 M
Yield 2019 4,98%
P/E ratio 2019 20,66
P/E ratio 2020 17,43
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 1 094 M
Chart ESSENTRA
Duration : Period :
Essentra Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENTRA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,56  GBP
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Forman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul John Lester Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Pennell Group Operations Director
Lily Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Margaret Lorraine Trainer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENTRA21.44%1 417
BALL CORPORATION26.10%19 335
AMCOR LIMITED15.92%12 610
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION25.89%9 489
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.32.62%7 385
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.9.53%7 195
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About