Essentra : Annual Report 2018 & 2019 AGM Notice

3 April 2019
Essentra plc
(the 'Company')
Annual Report and Accounts, and Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that a copy of the Annual Report 2018 and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting, to be held on Thursday 23 May 2019 at 12 noon, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
The above documents can also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.essentraplc.com.
Enquiries:
|
Essentra plc
Jon Green Company Secretary
T: +44 (0)1908 359100
|
Disclaimer
Essentra plc published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 07:41:03 UTC