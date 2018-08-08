Essentra : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility
The notification made on behalf of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMRs') under article 19.1 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR') relates to transactions made on behalf of Ralf K Wunderlich a Director, in Essentra plc.
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of MAR
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ralf K Wunderlich
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
· Purchase of shares
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Essentra plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
5493007MOZNA03BVNE96
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary 25p shares
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00B0744359
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price (£)
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
4.722
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
20,000
|
|
|
- Price
|
£94,440
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
07 August 2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Essentra plc published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 08:01:04 UTC