Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Essentra    ESNT   GB00B0744359

ESSENTRA (ESNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/08 10:30:54 am
475.7 GBp   +1.21%
10:02aESSENTRA : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
08/03ESSENTRA : Divestment of Swiftbrook, Ireland paper merchant business..
AQ
08/03ESSENTRA : Half-year Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Essentra : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 10:02am CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility

The notification made on behalf of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMRs') under article 19.1 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR') relates to transactions made on behalf of Ralf K Wunderlich a Director, in Essentra plc.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of MAR

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ralf K Wunderlich

2

Reason for the notification

· Purchase of shares

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Essentra plc

b)

LEI

5493007MOZNA03BVNE96

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary 25p shares

Identification code

GB00B0744359

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (£)

Volume

4.722

20,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

20,000

- Price

£94,440

e)

Date of the transaction

07 August 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Disclaimer

Essentra plc published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 08:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESSENTRA
10:02aESSENTRA : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
08/03ESSENTRA : Divestment of Swiftbrook, Ireland paper merchant business in the Pack..
AQ
08/03ESSENTRA : Half-year Report
PU
08/03ESSENTRA : Half-year results
CO
07/31ESSENTRA PLC : half-yearly earnings release
07/31ESSENTRA : Divestment of Swiftbrook in Packaging Division
PU
07/27ESSENTRA : Invitation to half year 2018 results and specialist components strate..
AQ
07/25ESSENTRA : Invitation to HY 2018 Results Presentation
PU
07/16ESSENTRA : Restatement of 2017 results to reflect new divisional structure
AQ
07/11ESSENTRA : Restatement of 2017 results for new structure
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Essentra PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2015Market Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF announces monthly distribut.. 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 029 M
EBIT 2018 87,8 M
Net income 2018 42,3 M
Debt 2018 220 M
Yield 2018 4,41%
P/E ratio 2018 25,92
P/E ratio 2019 22,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,44x
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
Capitalization 1 262 M
Chart ESSENTRA
Duration : Period :
Essentra Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENTRA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,47  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Forman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul John Lester Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Pennell Group Operations Director
Stefan Schellinger Executive Director & Group Director-Finance
Margaret Lorraine Trainer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENTRA-11.24%1 635
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL-19.04%133 921
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO-16.89%123 865
IMPERIAL BRANDS-7.30%36 055
SWEDISH MATCH56.93%9 988
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.--.--%1 290
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.