Essentra : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility

The notification made on behalf of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMRs') under article 19.1 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR') relates to transactions made on behalf of Ralf K Wunderlich a Director, in Essentra plc.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of MAR

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ralf K Wunderlich 2 Reason for the notification · Purchase of shares a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Essentra plc b) LEI 5493007MOZNA03BVNE96 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary 25p shares Identification code GB00B0744359 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares