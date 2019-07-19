Essex Bio Technology : and Mitotech AnnounceTopline Results from VISTA-1,Phase 3 Clinical Trial in U.S. FDA of aFirst-In-Class Drug for Dry Eye Disease

Press Release 19 July 2019

Essex Bio-Technology and Mitotech Announce Topline Results from VISTA-1, Phase 3 Clinical Trial in U.S. FDA of a First-In-Class Drug for Dry Eye Disease

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019 -- Essex Bio-Technology Limited ("EssexBio" or the "Group" or the "Company", Stock code: 1061) and Mitotech S.A. ("Mitotech") today announced that topline results from a Phase 2b/3 study, VISTA-1, a clinical development in U.S.FDA for SkQ1 ophthalmic solution (NCT03764735) , a first-in-class drug designed for the treatment of dry eye syndrome.

Topline data from VISTA-1 showed encouraging time to efficacy for a spectrum of clinically relevant signs and symptoms, in spite of not meeting co-primary endpoints (Central Corneal Fluorescein Staining and Grittiness). Relative to the Vehicle, SkQ1 demonstrated statistically significant reduction of Ocular Discomfort (p<0.05) as early as after 4 weeks of treatment with symptoms in 4-Symptom Questionnaire also demonstrating statistically significant reduction (p<0.05), in the Intent To Treat (ITT) population. Conjunctival fluorescein staining also demonstrated statistically significant reduction vs. Vehicle (p<0.05), also in ITT population. The study highlighted excellent safety profile of the drug with tolerability being statistically similar to that of artificial tear.

"The manifestation of positive VISTA-1 results not only provided valuable guidance for the regulatory path, but also demonstrated significant product differentiation for the DED market." Said Quinn Xue, Chief Scientific Officer of Essex Bio-TechnologyLimited.

"This data set speaks for itself", said Natalia Perekhvatova, Chief Executive Officer of Mitotech S.A. "VISTA-1results revealed early onset of action of SkQ1 for a spectrum of clinically relevant symptoms and signs such as Ocular Discomfort and Fluorescein Staining. Combined with drug tolerability comparable to that of an artificial tear, SkQ1 is well-poisedto become an important potential treatment option for DED patients worldwide."

"After having seen clear positive signal in topline data, we begin preparation for a follow-on programme, VISTA-2",said Ms. Perekhvatova "Developing a drug with innovative mechanism of action in DED has its challenges and this is why we are excited to see broad action of SkQ1 in VISTA- 1 results with statistically significant impact on a variety of metrics for both signs and symptoms. Taking current options for DED treatments into account, excellent drug tolerability is also a great asset for both companies."

The Company is encouraged by the robust data on efficacy and safety shown in VISTA-1 and will continue further data evaluation. In view of the positive trial data obtained during the first phase 3