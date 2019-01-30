Essex Property Trust : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results and 2019 Guidance

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today its fourth quarter
and full-year 2018 earnings results and related business activities.
Net Income and Funds from Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share for the
quarter ended and year ended December 31, 2018 are detailed below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Change
|
Per Diluted Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
$1.78
|
|
|
$1.57
|
|
|
13.4%
|
|
|
$5.90
|
|
|
$6.57
|
|
|
-10.2%
|
Total FFO
|
|
|
$3.02
|
|
|
$3.01
|
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
$12.76
|
|
|
$11.91
|
|
|
7.1%
|
Core FFO
|
|
|
$3.19
|
|
|
$3.01
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
$12.57
|
|
|
$11.91
|
|
|
5.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Highlights:
-
Reported Net Income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018
of $1.78, compared to $1.57 in the fourth quarter of 2017. The
increase was primarily due to gain on sale of real estate during the
current quarter.
-
Grew Core FFO per diluted share by 6.0% compared to the fourth quarter
of 2017 and 5.5% for the full-year 2018.
-
Achieved same-property gross revenue and net operating income (“NOI”)
growth of 2.9% and 2.5%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter
of 2017. For the full-year, achieved same-property gross revenue and
NOI growth of 2.8% and 2.9%, respectively.
-
Sold three communities during the fourth quarter of 2018 for a total
contract price of $285.3 million. For the full-year, the Company sold
four communities for a total contract price of $417.3 million.
-
Committed $57.6 million in three preferred equity and subordinated
debt investments for the full-year 2018.
-
Repurchased $47.5 million in common stock under the stock buyback
program during the fourth quarter of 2018 and $51.2 million for the
full-year 2018.
“We continued to produce favorable results in the fourth quarter and
full-year 2018, reflecting an improving economy and a stable
operating environment in our West Coast markets. We expect these
conditions to continue into 2019, leading once again to market rent
growth near long-term averages. Solid job growth and higher income
growth rates underlie our belief that housing affordability pressures
are slowly abating, improving our outlook longer term,” commented
Michael Schall, President and CEO of the Company.
SAME-PROPERTY OPERATIONS
Same-property operating results exclude any properties that are not
comparable for the periods presented. The table below illustrates the
percentage change in same-property gross revenues for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2017, and
the sequential percentage change for the quarter ended December 31, 2018
compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018, by submarket for the
Company:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2018 vs.
|
|
|
Q4 2018 vs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
|
% of Total
|
|
|
|
Gross
|
|
|
Gross
|
|
|
Q4 2018
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
Revenues
|
Southern California
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles County
|
|
|
3.2%
|
|
|
1.0%
|
|
|
19.7%
|
Orange County
|
|
|
2.1%
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
11.3%
|
San Diego County
|
|
|
3.2%
|
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
8.8%
|
Ventura County
|
|
|
3.5%
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
4.5%
|
Other Southern California
|
|
|
4.5%
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
|
|
0.5%
|
Total Southern California
|
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
44.8%
|
Northern California
|
|
|
|
Santa Clara County
|
|
|
3.2%
|
|
|
0.9%
|
|
|
15.8%
|
Alameda County
|
|
|
2.6%
|
|
|
0.7%
|
|
|
7.1%
|
San Mateo County
|
|
|
4.2%
|
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
5.1%
|
Contra Costa County
|
|
|
1.7%
|
|
|
0.6%
|
|
|
5.0%
|
San Francisco
|
|
|
1.9%
|
|
|
1.2%
|
|
|
3.4%
|
Other Northern California
|
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
10.3%
|
|
|
0.3%
|
Total Northern California
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
36.7%
|
Seattle Metro
|
|
|
2.5%
|
|
|
0.9%
|
|
|
18.5%
|
Same-Property Portfolio
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-Over-Year Growth
|
|
|
|
Year-Over-Year Growth
|
|
|
|
Q4 2018 compared to Q4 2017
|
|
|
|
YTD 2018 compared to YTD 2017
|
|
|
|
Gross
Revenues
|
|
|
Operating
Expenses
|
|
|
NOI
|
|
|
|
Gross
Revenues
|
|
|
Operating
Expenses
|
|
|
NOI
|
Southern California
|
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
2.6%
|
|
|
3.1%
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|
|
|
2.4%
|
|
|
3.3%
|
Northern California
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
5.1%
|
|
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|
|
|
1.4%
|
|
|
2.8%
|
Seattle Metro
|
|
|
2.5%
|
|
|
4.4%
|
|
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
5.2%
|
|
|
1.9%
|
Same-Property Portfolio
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
3.8%
|
|
|
2.5%
|
|
|
|
2.8%
|
|
|
2.6%
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sequential Growth
|
|
|
|
Q4 2018 compared to Q3 2018
|
|
|
|
Gross
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
NOI
|
Southern California
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
|
|
1.1%
|
Northern California
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
4.3%
|
|
|
-0.4%
|
Seattle Metro
|
|
|
0.9%
|
|
|
-1.4%
|
|
|
2.0%
|
Same-Property Portfolio
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
1.1%
|
|
|
0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Occupancies
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
|
9/30/2018
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
Southern California
|
|
|
96.7%
|
|
|
96.5%
|
|
|
96.9%
|
Northern California
|
|
|
96.9%
|
|
|
96.3%
|
|
|
96.9%
|
Seattle Metro
|
|
|
96.7%
|
|
|
96.1%
|
|
|
96.4%
|
Same-Property Portfolio
|
|
|
96.8%
|
|
|
96.4%
|
|
|
96.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
In October 2018, Wesco V, LLC (“Wesco V”), one of the Company’s joint
ventures, acquired Meridian at Midtown in San Jose, CA for a total
contract price of $104.0 million. As part of the transaction, Wesco V
assumed a $69.9 million loan with an effective interest rate of 4.5% and
a maturity date in 2026. Meridian was built in 2015 and comprises 218
apartment homes near downtown San Jose. The Company had a preferred
equity investment in Meridian, which was repaid in 2015.
In December, the Company purchased its joint venture partner’s 49.9%
interest in Marquis, a 166 unit apartment community located in San Jose,
CA for a pro rata contract price of $35.4 million. The property is
encumbered by a mortgage totaling $45.8 million. Upon consolidation of
this property, the Company recorded a $1.3 million gain to remeasure the
Company’s investment in the joint venture to fair value. The gain is not
included in the calculation of FFO.
DISPOSITIONS
In November, the Company sold two communities located in Chino Hills, CA
that were owned as part of the co-investment platform, in which Essex
has a 50% ownership interest. Enclave at Town Square, a 31-year old
community containing 124 apartment homes, which was owned by BEXAEW,
LLC, was sold for a total contract price of $30.5 million. The Summit, a
29-year old community containing 125 apartment homes, which was owned by
Wesco III, LLC, was sold for a total contract price of $34.8 million.
Total gain on sale was $10.6 million, which has been excluded from the
calculation of FFO.
In December, the Company sold its 8th and Hope apartment community for a
total contract price of $220.0 million, representing $739,000 per
apartment home. The property contains 290 luxury apartment homes and
approximately 5,900 sq. ft. of retail space located in downtown Los
Angeles, CA. Essex acquired 8th and Hope in 2015 for a total
contract price of $200.0 million. Total gain on sale was $39.6 million,
which has been excluded from the calculation of FFO. Michael Schall,
President and CEO of the Company commented, "We were able to
opportunistically sell our 8th and Hope community in downtown Los
Angeles at an attractive cap rate. Given the market volatility in the
fourth quarter, we used the proceeds to repurchase stock at a discount
to net asset value and paydown debt."
OTHER INVESTMENTS
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company originated a $12.5
million subordinated loan on a multifamily development located in Vista,
CA. The funding for this investment is expected to occur over nine
months in 2019. The subordinated loan has a 9.9% interest rate and
matures in 2021.
LIQUIDITY AND BALANCE SHEET
Common Stock
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 193,649
shares of its common stock totaling $47.5 million, including
commissions, at an average price of $245.08 per share. For the
full-year, the Company repurchased 210,483 shares of common stock
totaling $51.2 million, including commissions, at an average price of
$243.40 per share.
Subsequent to quarter end through January 28, 2019, the Company
repurchased 234,061 shares of common stock totaling $57.0 million,
including commissions, at an average price of $243.48 per share. As of
January 28, 2019, the Company had $140.7 million of purchase authority
remaining under the stock repurchase program.
In 2018, the Company did not issue any shares of common stock through
its equity distribution program.
Balance Sheet
In January 2019, the Company extended the maturity date of its $1.2
billion unsecured line of credit facility to mature in December 2022
with one 18-month extension, exercisable at the Company’s option. The
pricing on the line of credit is LIBOR + 0.825%, a reduction of 0.05%
from prior pricing.
As of January 28, 2019, the Company had approximately $1.2 billion in
undrawn capacity on its unsecured credit facilities.
2019 Full-Year Guidance and Assumptions
|
Per Diluted Share
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
$4.81 - $5.21
|
Total FFO
|
|
|
|
|
$12.82 - $13.22
|
Core FFO
|
|
|
|
|
$12.83 - $13.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Economic Assumptions
|
|
|
|
|
|
GDP Growth
|
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|
Job Growth
|
|
|
|
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ESS Markets Economic Assumptions
|
|
|
|
|
|
Job Growth
|
|
|
|
|
1.8%
|
Market Rent Growth
|
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|
|
Estimated Same-Property Portfolio Growth
based on 47,902 Apartment Homes
|
Southern California
|
|
|
|
|
2.5% to 3.5%
|
Northern California
|
|
|
|
|
2.6% to 3.6%
|
Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
2.3% to 3.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
2.5% to 3.5%
|
Operating Expense
|
|
|
|
|
2.5% to 3.5%
|
Net Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
2.1% to 3.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-
Acquisitions of $200 - $400 million.
-
Dispositions of $300 - $500 million.
-
Preferred equity investments of $50 - $100 million.
-
Total development spending in 2019 for existing projects under
construction is expected to be approximately $250 million at the
Company’s pro rata share. The Company does not currently plan to start
any new developments during 2019.
-
Revenue generating capital expenditures are expected to be
approximately $80 million at the Company’s pro rata share.
-
The repayment of $887 million of secured and unsecured debt that
originally matures in 2019 and 2020 with a weighted average effective
rate of 4.1%.
For additional details regarding the 2019 assumptions, please see page
S-14 of the accompanying supplemental financial information. For the
first quarter of 2019, the Company has established a guidance range of
Core FFO per diluted share of $3.14 to $3.24.
CONFERENCE CALL WITH MANAGEMENT
The Company will host an earnings conference call with management to
discuss its quarterly results on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 10 a.m.
PT (1 p.m. ET), which will be broadcast live via the Internet at www.essex.com,
and accessible via phone by dialing toll-free, (877) 407-0784, or
toll/international, (201) 689-8560. No passcode is necessary.
A rebroadcast of the call will be available online for 30 days and
digitally for 7 days. To access the replay online, go to www.essex.com
and select the fourth quarter 2018 earnings link. To access the replay
digitally, dial (844) 512-2921 using the replay pin number 13685822. If
you are unable to access the information via the Company’s website,
please contact the Investor Relations Department at investors@essex.com
or by calling (650) 655-7800.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated
real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops,
and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast
markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment
communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active
development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the
Company’s website at www.essex.com.
This press release and accompanying supplemental financial information
will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission
electronically on Form 8-K and can be accessed from the Company’s
website at www.essex.com.
If you are unable to obtain the information via the Web, please contact
the Investor Relations Department at (650) 655-7800.
FFO RECONCILIATION
FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment
Trusts (“NAREIT”), is generally considered by industry analysts as an
appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT. Generally, FFO
adjusts the net income of equity REITs for non-cash charges such as
depreciation and amortization of rental properties, impairment charges,
gains on sales of real estate and extraordinary items. Management
considers FFO and FFO which excludes non-core items, which is referred
to as “Core FFO,” to be useful supplemental operating performance
measures of an equity REIT because, together with net income and cash
flows, FFO and Core FFO provide investors with additional bases to
evaluate the operating performance and ability of a REIT to incur and
service debt and to fund acquisitions and other capital expenditures and
to pay dividends. By excluding gains or losses related to sales of
depreciated operating properties and excluding real estate depreciation
(which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition
based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO can
help investors compare the operating performance of a real estate
company between periods or as compared to different companies. By
further adjusting for items that are not considered part of the
Company’s core business operations, Core FFO allows investors to compare
the core operating performance of the Company to its performance in
prior reporting periods and to the operating performance of other real
estate companies without the effect of items that by their nature are
not comparable from period to period and tend to obscure the Company’s
actual operating results.
FFO and Core FFO do not represent net income or cash flows from
operations as defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
(“GAAP”) and are not intended to indicate whether cash flows will be
sufficient to fund cash needs. These measures should not be considered
as alternatives to net income as an indicator of the REIT's operating
performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Core FFO
do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund all cash needs
including principal amortization, capital improvements and distributions
to stockholders. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash flows
generated from operating, investing or financing activities as defined
under GAAP. Management has consistently applied the NAREIT definition of
FFO to all periods presented. However, there is judgment involved and
other REITs’ calculation of FFO may vary from the NAREIT definition for
this measure, and thus their disclosures of FFO may not be comparable to
the Company’s calculation.
The following table sets forth the Company’s calculation of diluted FFO
and Core FFO for the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and
2017 (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and
unitholders
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
117,820
|
|
$
|
103,613
|
|
|
$
|
390,153
|
|
$
|
433,059
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
120,597
|
|
|
117,988
|
|
|
|
479,884
|
|
|
468,881
|
Gains not included in FFO
|
|
|
|
(51,439)
|
|
|
(34,779)
|
|
|
|
(73,683)
|
|
|
(159,901)
|
Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated co-investments
|
|
|
|
15,609
|
|
|
15,196
|
|
|
|
62,954
|
|
|
55,531
|
Noncontrolling interest related to Operating Partnership units
|
|
|
|
4,071
|
|
|
3,536
|
|
|
|
13,452
|
|
|
14,825
|
Depreciation attributable to third party ownership and other
|
|
|
|
(241)
|
|
|
(212)
|
|
|
|
(940)
|
|
|
(286)
|
Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and
unitholders
|
|
|
$
|
206,417
|
|
$
|
205,342
|
|
|
$
|
871,820
|
|
$
|
812,109
|
FFO per share – diluted
|
|
|
$
|
3.02
|
|
$
|
3.01
|
|
|
$
|
12.76
|
|
$
|
11.91
|
Expensed acquisition and investment related costs
|
|
|
$
|
38
|
|
$
|
415
|
|
|
$
|
194
|
|
$
|
1,569
|
Gain on sale of marketable securities
|
|
|
|
(68)
|
|
|
(259)
|
|
|
|
(737)
|
|
|
(1,909)
|
Unrealized losses on marketable securities
|
|
|
|
5,585
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5,159
|
|
|
-
|
Interest rate hedge ineffectiveness (1)
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
(59)
|
|
|
|
148
|
|
|
(78)
|
Loss on early retirement of debt
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,796
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,796
|
Gain on early retirement of debt from unconsolidated co-investment
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(3,662)
|
|
|
-
|
Co-investment promote income
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(20,541)
|
|
|
-
|
Income from early redemption of preferred equity investments
|
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
(100)
|
|
|
|
(1,652)
|
|
|
(356)
|
General and administrative and other, net
|
|
|
|
6,171
|
|
|
(1,418)
|
|
|
|
8,745
|
|
|
(1,083)
|
Insurance reimbursements and legal settlements, net
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(561)
|
|
|
(25)
|
Core Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders
and unitholders
|
|
|
$
|
218,180
|
|
$
|
205,717
|
|
|
$
|
858,913
|
|
$
|
812,023
|
Core FFO per share – diluted
|
|
|
$
|
3.19
|
|
$
|
3.01
|
|
|
$
|
12.57
|
|
$
|
11.91
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted (2)
|
|
|
|
68,322,115
|
|
|
68,321,214
|
|
|
|
68,322,207
|
|
|
68,194,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
Interest rate swaps are generally adjusted to fair value through
other comprehensive income (loss). However, because certain of our
interest rate swaps do not have a 0% LIBOR floor, while related
hedged debt in these cases is subject to a 0% LIBOR floor, the
portion of the change in fair value of these interest rate swaps
attributable to this mismatch, if any, is recorded as noncash
interest rate hedge ineffectiveness through interest expense.
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
Assumes conversion of all outstanding limited partnership units in
Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”) into shares of
the Company’s common stock and excludes all DownREIT limited
partnership units for which the Operating Partnership has the
ability and intention to redeem the units for cash and does not
consider them to be common stock equivalents.
|
|
|
|
|
NOI AND SAME-PROPERTY NOI RECONCILIATIONS
NOI and Same-Property NOI are considered by management to be important
supplemental performance measures to earnings from operations included
in the Company’s condensed consolidated statements of income. The
presentation of same-property NOI assists with the presentation of the
Company’s operations prior to the allocation of depreciation and any
corporate-level or financing-related costs. NOI reflects the operating
performance of a community and allows for an easy comparison of the
operating performance of individual communities or groups of
communities. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have
different financing and overhead structures, with varying marginal
impacts to overhead by acquiring real estate, NOI is considered by many
in the real estate industry to be a useful measure for determining the
value of a real estate asset or group of assets. The Company defines
same-property NOI as same-property revenue less same-property operating
expenses, including property taxes. Please see the reconciliation of
earnings from operations to NOI and same-property NOI, which in the
table below is the NOI for stabilized properties consolidated by the
Company for the periods presented (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Earnings from operations
|
|
|
$
|
109,412
|
|
$
|
112,375
|
|
|
$
|
450,128
|
|
$
|
446,522
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate-level property management expenses
|
|
|
|
7,749
|
|
|
7,552
|
|
|
|
31,062
|
|
|
30,156
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
120,597
|
|
|
117,988
|
|
|
|
479,884
|
|
|
468,881
|
Management and other fees from affiliates
|
|
|
|
(2,371)
|
|
|
(2,647)
|
|
|
|
(9,183)
|
|
|
(9,574)
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
16,912
|
|
|
10,659
|
|
|
|
53,451
|
|
|
41,385
|
Expensed acquisition and investment related costs
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
415
|
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
1,569
|
NOI
|
|
|
|
252,337
|
|
|
246,342
|
|
|
|
1,005,536
|
|
|
978,939
|
Less: Non-same property NOI
|
|
|
|
(20,140)
|
|
|
(19,796)
|
|
|
|
(82,998)
|
|
|
(82,177)
|
Same-Property NOI
|
|
|
$
|
232,197
|
|
$
|
226,546
|
|
|
$
|
922,538
|
|
$
|
896,762
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995:
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Forward-looking statements are statements which are not historical
facts, including statements regarding the Company's expectations,
estimates, assumptions, hopes, intentions, beliefs and strategies
regarding the future. Words such as “expects,” “assumes,” “anticipates,”
“may,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and
variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to
identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking
statements include, among other things, statements regarding the
Company’s intent, beliefs or expectations with respect to the timing of
completion of current development and redevelopment projects and the
stabilization of such projects, the timing of lease-up and occupancy of
its apartment communities, the anticipated operating performance of its
apartment communities, the total projected costs of development and
redevelopment projects, co-investment activities, qualification as a
REIT under the Internal Revenue Code, the real estate markets in the
geographies in which the Company’s properties are located and in the
United States in general, the adequacy of future cash flows to meet
anticipated cash needs, its financing activities and the use of proceeds
from such activities, the availability of debt and equity financing,
general economic conditions including the potential impacts from the
economic conditions, trends affecting the Company’s financial condition
or results of operations, changes to U.S. tax laws and regulations in
general or specifically related to REITs or real estate, changes to laws
and regulations in jurisdictions in which communities the Company owns
are located, and other information that is not historical information.
While the Company's management believes the assumptions underlying its
forward-looking statements are reasonable, such forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could
cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to
be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
The Company cannot assure the future results or outcome of the matters
described in these statements; rather, these statements merely reflect
the Company’s current expectations of the approximate outcomes of the
matters discussed. Factors that might cause the Company’s actual
results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those
expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include, but
are not limited to, the following: the Company may fail to achieve its
business objectives; the actual completion of development and
redevelopment projects may be subject to delays; the stabilization dates
of such projects may be delayed; the Company may abandon or defer
development projects for a number of reasons, including changes in local
market conditions which make development less desirable, increases in
costs of development, increases in the cost of capital or lack of
capital availability, resulting in losses; the total projected costs of
current development and redevelopment projects may exceed expectations;
such development and redevelopment projects may not be completed;
development and redevelopment projects and acquisitions may fail to meet
expectations; estimates of future income from an acquired property may
prove to be inaccurate; occupancy rates and rental demand may be
adversely affected by competition and local economic and market
conditions; there may be increased interest rates and operating costs;
the Company may be unsuccessful in the management of its relationships
with its co-investment partners; future cash flows may be inadequate to
meet operating requirements and/or may be insufficient to provide for
dividend payments in accordance with REIT requirements; there may be a
downturn in general economic conditions, the real estate industry, and
the markets in which the Company's communities are located; changes in
laws or regulations; the terms of any refinancing may not be as
favorable as the terms of existing indebtedness; and those risks,
special considerations, and other factors referred to in the Company’s
annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on form 10-Q, and other
reports that the Company files with the SEC from time to time. All
forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, the Company
assumes no obligation to update or supplement this information for any
reason, and therefore, they may not represent the Company’s estimates
and assumptions after the date of this press release.
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS
Non-GAAP financial measures and certain other capitalized terms, as used
in this earnings release, are defined and further explained on pages
S-17.1 through S-17.4, "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
and Other Terms," of the accompanying supplemental financial
information. The supplemental financial information is available on the
Company's website at www.essex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005770/en/