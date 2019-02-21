Essex Property Trust : Announces Its 25th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that its Board of
Directors has approved a 4.8% increase to its prior quarterly cash
dividend. This represents the 25th consecutive annual
dividend increase, which means Essex has qualified to become a “Dividend
Aristocrat.” The Board of Directors has declared a first quarter
dividend of $1.95 per share, payable on April 12, 2019 to shareholders
of record as of March 29, 2019. On an annualized basis, the dividend
represents a distribution of $7.80 per common share.
The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019
at 1:00 p.m. PT at the Garden Court Hotel, located at 520 Cowper Street,
Palo Alto, CA 94301. Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2019 will
be entitled to vote at the meeting.
About Essex Property Trust, Inc.
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (“Essex”), an S&P 500 company, is a fully
integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires,
develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in
selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in
245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various
stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be
found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221006030/en/