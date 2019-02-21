Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Essex Property Trust    ESS

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST

(ESS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Essex Property Trust : Announces Its 25th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 05:37pm EST

Establishes Record Date for the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 4.8% increase to its prior quarterly cash dividend. This represents the 25th consecutive annual dividend increase, which means Essex has qualified to become a “Dividend Aristocrat.” The Board of Directors has declared a first quarter dividend of $1.95 per share, payable on April 12, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2019. On an annualized basis, the dividend represents a distribution of $7.80 per common share.

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. PT at the Garden Court Hotel, located at 520 Cowper Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301. Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2019 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (“Essex”), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST
05:37pESSEX PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Its 25th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase
BU
04:28pESSEX PROPERTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/11ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
02/04ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST : Prices $350 Million of 4.000% Senior Notes Due 2029
BU
02/04ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
01/30ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
01/30ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results and 2..
BU
01/17ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST : Reports Characteristics of 2018 Dividends
BU
01/03ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its Fourt..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 434 M
EBIT 2019 485 M
Net income 2019 328 M
Debt 2019 5 708 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 56,72
P/E ratio 2020 51,05
EV / Sales 2019 16,7x
EV / Sales 2020 16,0x
Capitalization 18 286 M
Chart ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Essex Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 282 $
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Schall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Marcus Chairman
Angela L. Kleiman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. Guericke Vice Chairman
Byron A. Scordelis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST12.88%18 286
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES12.65%26 886
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL10.10%26 848
UDR INC.11.89%12 215
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY8.86%12 174
SUN COMMUNITIES INC12.62%9 848
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.