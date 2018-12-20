Log in
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST (ESS)
Essex Property Trust : Announces Recent Disposition Activity

12/20/2018 | 10:16pm CET

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it has sold three properties for a total contract price of $285.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. Year-to-date the Company has sold $417.3 million, which is above the high-end of the guidance range provided on the third quarter 2018 earnings call.

In November, the Company sold two communities located in Chino Hills, CA that were owned as part of the co-investment platform, in which Essex has a 50% ownership interest. Enclave at Town Square, which was owned by BEXAEW, LLC, was sold for a total contract price of $30.5 million. The community is 31 years old and contains 124 apartment homes. The Summit, which was owned by Wesco III, LLC was sold for a total contract price of $34.8 million. The property has 125 apartment homes and is 29 years old.

In December, the company sold 8th and Hope, for a total contract price of $220.0 million, representing $739,000 per apartment home. The property contains 290 luxury apartment homes and approximately 5,900 sq ft of retail space located in downtown Los Angeles, CA. Essex acquired the property in 2015 for a total contract price of $200.0 million.

The Company intends to use a substantial portion of the net proceeds to fund the acquisition of Meridian, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2018, to fund development needs, debt repayment and stock buyback depending on market conditions.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 391 M
EBIT 2018 465 M
Net income 2018 351 M
Debt 2018 5 738 M
Yield 2018 2,86%
P/E ratio 2018 48,05
P/E ratio 2019 50,49
EV / Sales 2018 16,3x
EV / Sales 2019 15,7x
Capitalization 16 886 M
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 273 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Schall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Marcus Chairman
Angela L. Kleiman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. Guericke Vice Chairman
Byron A. Scordelis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST5.90%16 886
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL6.99%26 095
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES1.33%24 988
UDR INC.6.96%11 352
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY-2.51%11 161
SUN COMMUNITIES INC11.53%8 937
