Essex Property Trust : Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it plans to
release its fourth quarter 2018 earnings after the market closes on
Wednesday, January 30, 2019. A conference call with senior management is
scheduled for Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or
1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The fourth quarter conference call is open to everyone and can be
accessed by:
Internet: Go to www.essex.com;
click on Investors and the fourth quarter earnings webcast.
Phone: Dial toll-free, (877) 407-0784, or toll/international, (201)
689-8560. No passcode is necessary.
Replay: A rebroadcast of the live call will be available online
for 30 days and digitally for 7 days. To access the replay online, go to www.essex.com
and select Investors and the fourth quarter earnings webcast. To access
the replay digitally, dial (844) 512-2921 using the Replay Pin
Number – 13685822.
About Essex Property Trust, Inc.
Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated
real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops,
and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast
markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment
communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an
additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company’s website
at www.essex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005695/en/