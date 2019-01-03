Log in
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST (ESS)
Essex Property Trust : Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings

01/03/2019

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2018 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. A conference call with senior management is scheduled for Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fourth quarter conference call is open to everyone and can be accessed by:

Internet: Go to www.essex.com; click on Investors and the fourth quarter earnings webcast.

Phone: Dial toll-free, (877) 407-0784, or toll/international, (201) 689-8560. No passcode is necessary.

Replay: A rebroadcast of the live call will be available online for 30 days and digitally for 7 days. To access the replay online, go to www.essex.com and select Investors and the fourth quarter earnings webcast. To access the replay digitally, dial (844) 512-2921 using the Replay Pin Number – 13685822.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 391 M
EBIT 2018 465 M
Net income 2018 351 M
Debt 2018 5 738 M
Yield 2018 3,09%
P/E ratio 2018 44,47
P/E ratio 2019 46,77
EV / Sales 2018 15,4x
EV / Sales 2019 14,8x
Capitalization 15 630 M
