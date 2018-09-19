Essex Property Trust : Declares Quarterly Distributions

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.86 per common share payable October 12, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2018.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918006158/en/