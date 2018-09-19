Log in
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST (ESS)
Essex Property Trust : Declares Quarterly Distributions

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.86 per common share payable October 12, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2018.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 393 M
EBIT 2018 466 M
Net income 2018 337 M
Debt 2018 5 703 M
Yield 2018 3,02%
P/E ratio 2018 47,92
P/E ratio 2019 49,56
EV / Sales 2018 15,8x
EV / Sales 2019 15,2x
Capitalization 16 265 M
Technical analysis trends ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 261 $
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Schall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Marcus Chairman
Angela L. Kleiman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. Guericke Vice Chairman
Byron A. Scordelis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST2.05%16 265
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL6.37%26 150
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES2.74%25 533
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY1.71%11 736
UDR INC.5.22%10 849
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST3.24%8 820
