Essex Property Trust : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that Michael J. Schall, President and CEO, will be participating in a roundtable presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference in New York, New York on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the panel, please visit the webcast link on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months following the event. A copy of any materials provided by the Company at the conference can be obtained through the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

