ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST (ESS)

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST (ESS)
09/21 10:03:19 pm
247.24 USD   +0.77%
News 
Official Publications
OFFRE

Essex Property Trust : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference

0
09/21/2018 | 10:15pm CEST

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that Michael J. Schall, President and CEO, will be participating in a roundtable presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference in New York, New York on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the panel, please visit the webcast link on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months following the event. A copy of any materials provided by the Company at the conference can be obtained through the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 393 M
EBIT 2018 466 M
Net income 2018 339 M
Debt 2018 5 703 M
Yield 2018 3,03%
P/E ratio 2018 47,75
P/E ratio 2019 49,38
EV / Sales 2018 15,7x
EV / Sales 2019 15,2x
Capitalization 16 206 M
Technical analysis trends ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 261 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Schall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Marcus Chairman
Angela L. Kleiman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. Guericke Vice Chairman
Byron A. Scordelis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST1.05%16 206
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL6.51%25 966
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES3.21%25 450
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY1.22%11 664
UDR INC.4.05%10 844
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST1.77%8 695
