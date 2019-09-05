Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Essex Property Trust Inc.    ESS

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.

(ESS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Essex Property Trust : Announces the Planned Retirement of Craig Zimmerman, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Adam Berry as Successor and Names John Burkart as Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today the expected retirement, pursuant to its succession plan, of Craig K. Zimmerman, 68, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officer effective as of December 31, 2019. Thereafter, Craig will stay on for one year on a part-time basis in an advisory role. Craig has led Essex’s acquisitions activities for over 34 years from before our IPO in 1994 at $250 million to over $28 billion today. “Craig has been a significant contributor to the growth of the Company’s portfolio, and also instrumental in the strategic direction of the Company. He exemplifies its culture of achievement, which includes training and mentoring other focused and capable investment executives,” commented Michael J. Schall, President and CEO. “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Essex team, we thank Craig for his many years of exceptional service.”

As contemplated in the Company’s succession plan, the Board has appointed Adam W. Berry, 45, currently Essex’s Co-Chief Investment Officer, to succeed Craig Zimmerman as Chief Investment Officer. Adam joined Essex in 2003 in its acquisitions department, following his employment as an attorney with Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich and Rosati. More recently, Mr. Berry has led the Company’s redevelopment, property dispositions and development programs. “Adam has been integral to our Investment team over the past 16 years. I am confident that Adam has been well prepared for his expanded role and that he will continue to successfully execute our strategy and create long term value for our shareholders,” commented Mr. Schall.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its Board has named John Burkart, 55, to Chief Operating Officer (“COO”). Since May 2015, Mr. Burkart has served as Senior Executive Vice President, overseeing multiple divisions including Operations, Asset & Portfolio Management, Redevelopment & Capital Maintenance, Research and Information Technology. From 2011 to 2015, Mr. Burkart served as Executive Vice President of Asset Management. Prior to that he held various executive roles in the Company’s Operations, Asset Management and Private Equity groups since 1996.

“Throughout his tenure, John has demonstrated strong leadership skills that have been instrumental in driving the Company’s growth and success. He has created a strong operating and asset management platform and guided the Company through many key milestones over his 23 years of service. I am grateful for his contributions and look forward to continuing to work with him as we seek to continue our strong track record of success,” commented Michael Schall, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (“Essex”), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.
04:17pESSEX PROPERTY TRUST : Announces the Planned Retirement of Craig Zimmerman, Co-C..
BU
08/07ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
07/30ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
07/29ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST : Prices $400 Million of 3.000% Senior Notes Due 2030
BU
07/25ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
07/24ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
07/24ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
06/28ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its Secon..
BU
06/27ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 443 M
EBIT 2019 502 M
Net income 2019 394 M
Debt 2019 5 671 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 55,1x
P/E ratio 2020 56,1x
EV / Sales2019 18,8x
EV / Sales2020 18,0x
Capitalization 21 388 M
Chart ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.
Duration : Period :
Essex Property Trust Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 316,50  $
Last Close Price 325,41  $
Spread / Highest target 6,02%
Spread / Average Target -2,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Schall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Marcus Chairman
Angela L. Kleiman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. Guericke Vice Chairman
Byron A. Scordelis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.32.71%21 388
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL29.97%32 001
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES24.19%30 117
INVITATION HOMES INC44.62%15 614
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY33.63%14 660
UDR INC.22.41%14 261
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group