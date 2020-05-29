Log in
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(ESS)
Essex Property Trust : Publishes Updated Investor Presentation

05/29/2020

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it has published an updated Investor Presentation available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 250 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 522 M - -
Net income 2020 500 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
Yield 2020 3,32%
Capitalization 16 280 M 16 280 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 822
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Essex Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 265,50 $
Last Close Price 248,86 $
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Schall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Marcus Chairman
John F. Burkart COO & Senior Executive VP-Asset Management
Angela L. Kleiman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. Guericke Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-17.28%16 280
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-24.78%22 651
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-24.16%22 336
INVITATION HOMES INC.-12.58%14 247
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-7.71%13 613
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC-11.36%13 455
