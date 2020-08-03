Essex Property Trust : Q220 Property List
APARTMENT COMMUNITIES
Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020
Year
Year
Property
Age of
Property Name
Address
City/State
Units Acquired
Built
Ownership
Property
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
Santa Clara County
The Commons
275 Union Avenue
Campbell, CA
264
2010
1973
EPLP
47
Pointe at Cupertino
19920 Olivewood Street
Cupertino, CA
116
1998
1963
EPLP
57
Apex
1102 South Abel Street
Milpitas, CA
366
2014
2014
EPLP
6
Regency at Mountain View
333 Escuela Avenue
Mountain View, CA
142
2013
1970
Wesco III
50
101 San Fernando
99 South Fourth Street
San Jose, CA
323
2010
2001
EPLP
19
360 Residences
360 South Market Street
San Jose, CA
213
2017
2010
Wesco V
10
Bella Villagio
383 Vista Roma Way
San Jose, CA
231
2010
2004
EPLP
16
The Carlyle
2909 Nieman Boulevard
San Jose, CA
132
2000
2000
BEX II
20
Century Towers
1731 & 1733 North First Street
San Jose, CA
376
2017
2017
JV - 50%
3
Enso
175 Baypointe Parkway
San Jose, CA
183
2015
2014
EPLP
6
Epic
545 River Oaks Parkway
San Jose, CA
769
2013
2013
EPLP
7
Esplanade
350 East Taylor Street
San Jose, CA
278
2004
2002
EPLP
18
Fountains at River Oaks
373 River Oaks Circle
San Jose, CA
226
2014
1990
EPLP
30
Marquis
817 North 10th Street
San Jose, CA
166
2016
2015
EPLP
5
Meridian at Midtown
1432 West San Carlos Street
San Jose, CA
218
2018
2015
Wesco V
5
Mio
688 North 7th Street
San Jose, CA
103
2016
2015
EPLP
5
Patina at Midtown
355 Sunol Street
San Jose, CA
269
JV - 50%
Palm Valley
150 Palm Valley Road
San Jose, CA
1,099
2014
2008
EPLP
12
Sage at Cupertino
175 Calvert Drive
San Jose, CA
230
2017
1971
DownREIT
49
The Waterford
1700 North First Street
San Jose, CA
238
2000
2000
EPLP
20
Willow Lake
1331 Lakeshore Circle
San Jose, CA
508
2012
1989
EPLP
31
1000 Kiely
1000 Kiely Boulevard
Santa Clara, CA
121
2011
1971
EPLP
49
Mylo
3700 El Camino Real
Santa Clara, CA
476
EPLP
Le Parc
440 North Winchester Avenue
Santa Clara, CA
140
1994
1975
EPLP
45
Marina Cove
3480 Granada Avenue
Santa Clara, CA
292
1994
1974
EPLP
46
Riley Square
3707 Poinciana Drive
Santa Clara, CA
156
2012
1972
Wesco I
48
Villa Granada
3595 Granada Avenue
Santa Clara, CA
270
2014
2010
EPLP
10
Bristol Commons
732 East Evelyn Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA
188
1995
1989
EPLP
31
Brookside Oaks
1651 Belleville Way
Sunnyvale, CA
170
2000
1973
DownREIT
47
Lawrence Station
1271 Lawrence Station Road
Sunnyvale, CA
336
2014
2012
EPLP
8
Magnolia Lane
113 South Mary Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA
32
2007
2001
EPLP
19
Magnolia Square
107 South Mary Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA
156
2007
1963
DownREIT
57
Montclaire
450 North Mathilda Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA
390
1988
1973
EPLP
47
Reed Square
1070 Reed Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA
100
2011
1970
EPLP
50
Solstice
299 West Washington Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA
280
2014
2014
EPLP
6
Summerhill Park
972 Corte Madera Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA
100
1988
1988
EPLP
32
Via
315 Tasman Drive
Sunnyvale, CA
284
2011
2011
EPLP
9
Windsor Ridge
825 East Evelyn Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA
216
1989
1989
EPLP
31
9,412
Alameda County
Fourth & U
700 University Avenue
Berkeley, CA
171
2010
2010
EPLP
10
Connolly Station
7550 St. Patrick Way
Dublin, CA
309
2014
2014
EPLP
6
Avenue 64
6399 Christie Avenue
Emeryville, CA
224
2014
2007
EPLP
13
The Courtyards at 65th
1465 65th Street
Emeryville, CA
331
2019
2004
Wesco V
16
Emme
6350 Christie Avenue
Emeryville, CA
190
2015
2015
EPLP
5
Boulevard
40001 Fremont Boulevard
Fremont, CA
172
1996
1978
EPLP
42
Briarwood
4200 Bay Street
Fremont, CA
160
2011
1978
Wesco I
42
Mission Peaks
1401 Red Hawk Circle
Fremont, CA
453
2014
1995
EPLP
25
Mission Peaks II
1401 Red Hawk Circle
Fremont, CA
336
2014
1989
EPLP
31
Paragon Apartments
3700 Beacon Avenue
Fremont, CA
301
2014
2013
EPLP
7
Stevenson Place
4141 Stevenson Boulevard
Fremont, CA
200
2000
1975
EPLP
45
The Woods
40640 High Street
Fremont, CA
160
2011
1978
Wesco I
42
City Centre
22800 Meridian Drive
Hayward, CA
192
2014
2000
Wesco IV
20
City View
25200 Carlos Bee Boulevard
Hayward, CA
572
1998
1975
EPLP
45
Bridgeport
36826 Cherry Street
Newark, CA
184
1987
1987
BEX II
33
The Grand
100 Grand Avenue
Oakland, CA
243
2009
2009
EPLP
11
The Landing at Jack London Square
101 Embarcadero West
Oakland, CA
282
2014
2001
EPLP
19
The Galloway
5789 Gibraltar Drive, 4863 Willow Road
Pleasanton, CA
506
2016
2016
EPLP
4
Verandas
33 Union Square
Union City, CA
282
2014
1989
Wesco IV
31
Contra Costa County
5,268
Lafayette Highlands
1076 Carol Lane
Lafayette, CA
150
2014
1973
EPLP
47
San Marcos
2601 Hilltop Drive
Richmond, CA
432
2003
2003
EPLP
17
Bel Air
2000 Shoreline Drive
San Ramon, CA
462
1995
1988
EPLP
32
Canyon Oaks
1 Amberstone Lane
San Ramon , CA
250
2007
2005
EPLP
15
Crow Canyon
1700 Promontory Lane
San Ramon, CA
400
2014
1992
EPLP
28
Foothill Gardens
1110 Harness Drive
San Ramon, CA
132
1997
1985
EPLP
35
Mill Creek at Windermere
2100 Waterstone Place
San Ramon, CA
400
2007
2005
EPLP
15
Twin Creeks
2711-2731 Morgan Drive
San Ramon, CA
44
1997
1985
EPLP
35
Agora
1500 Newell Avenue
Walnut Creek, CA
49
2016
2016
EPLP
4
Brio
161 N Civic Drive
Walnut Creek, CA
300
2019
2015
EPLP
5
San Mateo County
2,619
Belmont Terrace
1606 Continetals Way
Belmont, CA
71
2006
1974
EPLP
46
Foster's Landing
700 Bounty Drive
Foster City, CA
490
2014
1987
EPLP
33
777 Hamilton
777 Hamilton
Menlo Park, CA
195
2019
2017
BEX IV
3
Hillsdale Garden
3421 Edison Avenue
San Mateo, CA
697
2006
1948
JV - 82%
72
Lakeshore Landing
2717 South Norfolk Street
San Mateo, CA
308
2014
1988
EPLP
32
Park 20
1950 Elkhorn Court
San Mateo, CA
197
2015
2015
EPLP
5
Station Park Green - Phase I
430 Station Park Circle
San Mateo, CA
121
2018
2018
EPLP
2
Station Park Green - Phase II
400 Station Park Circle
San Mateo, CA
199
2019
2019
EPLP
1
Station Park Green - Phase III
410 Station Park Circle
San Mateo, CA
172
EPLP
Station Park Green - Phase IV
420 Station Park Circle
San Mateo, CA
107
EPLP
Radius
640 Veterans Boulevard
Redwood City, CA
264
2015
2015
EPLP
5
Township
333 Main Street
Redwood City, CA
132
2019
2014
EPLP
6
2,674
San Francisco and Marin Counties
500 Folsom
500 Folsom Street
San Francisco, CA
537
JV - 50%
Park West
1201 Funston
San Francisco, CA
126
2012
1958
EPLP
62
Bennett Lofts
530, 542, 548 Brannan
San Francisco, CA
165
2012
2004
EPLP
16
Fox Plaza
1390 Market Street
San Francisco, CA
445
2013
1968
EPLP
52
MB 360
1200 Fourth Street
San Francisco, CA
360
2014
2014
EPLP
6
Deer Valley
2500 Deer Valley Road
San Rafael, CA
171
2014
1996
EPLP
24
Vista Belvedere
15 Red Hill Circle
Tiburon, CA
76
2004
1963
EPLP
57
1,343
Other Northern California
Chestnut Street Apartments
143 Chestnut Avenue
Santa Cruz, CA
96
2008
2002
EPLP
18
96
Total Northern California
21,412
24
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Los Angeles County
The Village at Toluca Lake
211 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA
145
2017
1974
BEX III
46
Emerald Pointe
2840 South Diamond Bar Boulevard
Diamond Bar, CA
160
2014
1989
EPLP
31
Regency at Encino
15506 Moorpark Street
Encino, CA
75
2009
1989
EPLP
31
416 on Broadway
412 East Broadway
Glendale, CA
115
2010
2009
EPLP
11
The Henley I
1136 North Columbus Avenue
Glendale, CA
83
1999
1974
EPLP
46
The Henley II
245 West Loraine Street
Glendale, CA
132
1999
1970
EPLP
50
Wallace on Sunset
6240 Sunset Boulevard
Hollywood, CA
200
EPLP
Marbrisa
1809 Termino Avenue
Long Beach, CA
202
2002
1987
EPLP
33
Pathways at Bixby Village
5945 East Pacific Coast Highway
Long Beach, CA
296
1991
1975
EPLP
45
5600 Wilshire
5600 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
284
2014
2008
EPLP
12
Alessio
5700 West Centinela
Los Angeles, CA
624
2014
2001
EPLP
19
Ashton Sherman Village
12629 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA
264
2016
2014
EPLP
6
Avant
1360, 1420 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA
440
2015
2014
EPLP
6
The Avery
12005 Albers Street
Los Angeles, CA
121
2014
2014
DownREIT
6
Bellerive
1921 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA
63
2011
2011
EPLP
9
Belmont Station
1302 West 2nd Street
Los Angeles, CA
275
2009
2009
EPLP
11
Bunker Hill
222 and 234 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA
456
1998
1968
EPLP
52
Catalina Gardens
333 South Catalina Street
Los Angeles, CA
128
2014
1987
EPLP
33
Cochran Apartments
612 South Cochran
Los Angeles, CA
58
1998
1989
EPLP
31
Emerson Valley Village
12000 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA
144
2016
2012
EPLP
8
Gas Company Lofts
810 South Flower Street
Los Angeles, CA
251
2013
2004
Wesco III
16
The Blake LA
733 North Kings Road
Los Angeles, CA
196
1997
1979
EPLP
41
Marbella
600 South Detroit Street
Los Angeles, CA
60
2005
1991
EPLP
29
Pacific Electric Lofts
610 South Main Street
Los Angeles, CA
314
2012
2006
Wesco I
14
Park Catalina
690 South Catalina Street
Los Angeles, CA
90
2012
2002
EPLP
18
Park Place
400 South Detroit Street
Los Angeles, CA
60
1997
1988
EPLP
32
Regency Palm Court
914 South Wilton Place
Los Angeles, CA
116
2014
1987
Wesco III
33
Santee Court
716 South Los Angeles Street
Los Angeles, CA
165
2010
2004
EPLP
16
Santee Village
743 South Santee Street
Los Angeles, CA
73
2011
2011
EPLP
9
Tiffany Court
616 Masselin Avenue
Los Angeles, CA
101
2014
1987
EPLP
33
Wilshire La Brea
5200 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
478
2014
2014
EPLP
6
Windsor Court
900 South Irolo Street
Los Angeles, CA
95
2014
1987
Wesco III
33
Windsor Court
401 South Detroit Street
Los Angeles, CA
58
1997
1988
EPLP
32
Aqua Marina Del Rey
4750 Lincoln Boulevard
Marina Del Rey, CA
500
2014
2001
EPLP
19
Marina City Club
4333 Admiralty Way
Marina Del Rey, CA
101
2004
1971
EPLP
49
Mirabella
13701 Marina Point Drive
Marina Del Rey, CA
188
2000
2000
EPLP
20
Muse
5451 Vineland Avenue
North Hollywood, CA
152
2011
2011
EPLP
9
The Hallie
280 East Del Mar Boulevard
Pasadena, CA
292
1997
1972
EPLP
48
The Stuart
3360 East Foothill Boulevard
Pasadena, CA
188
2014
2007
EPLP
13
Fountain Park
13141 Fountain Park Drive
Playa Vista, CA
705
2004
2002
EPLP
18
Highridge
28125 Peacock Ridge Drive
Rancho Palos Verde, CA
255
1997
1972
DownREIT
48
Bridgeport Coast
24100 Newhall Ranch Road
Santa Clarita, CA
188
2014
2006
Wesco IV
14
The Fairways at Westridge
25343 Silver Aspen Way
Valencia, CA
234
2014
2004
Wesco IV
16
The Vistas of West Hills
24015 Copper Hill Drive
Valencia, CA
220
2014
2009
Wesco IV
11
Allegro
11945 Magnolia Boulevard
Valley Village, CA
97
2010
2010
EPLP
10
Walnut Heights
20700 San Jose Hills Road
Walnut, CA
163
2003
1964
EPLP
56
The Huxley
1234 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA
187
2014
2014
EPLP
6
The Dylan
1111 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA
184
2014
2014
EPLP
6
Avondale at Warner Center
22222 Victory Boulevard
Woodland Hills, CA
446
1999
1970
EPLP
50
Reveal
21201 Kittridge Street
Woodland Hills, CA
438
2011
2010
EPLP
10
Ventura County
10,660
Camarillo Oaks
921 Paseo Camarillo
Camarillo, CA
564
1996
1985
EPLP
35
Camino Ruiz Square
105 Camino Ruiz
Camarillo, CA
159
2006
1990
EPLP
30
Arbors at Parc Rose
1500 Tulipan Circle
Oxnard, CA
373
2011
2001
Wesco I
19
Mariner's Place
711 South B Street
Oxnard, CA
105
2000
1987
EPLP
33
Tierra Vista
1750 Montevina Circle
Oxnard, CA
404
2001
2001
EPLP
19
Monterey Villas
1040 Kelp Lane
Oxnard, CA
122
1997
1974
EPLP
46
Meadowood
1733 Cochran Street
Simi Valley, CA
320
1996
1986
BEX II
34
Hidden Valley
5065 Hidden Park Court
Simi Valley, CA
324
2004
2004
EPLP
16
The Lofts at Pinehurst
1021 Scandia Avenue
Ventura, CA
118
1997
1971
EPLP
49
Hillcrest Park
1800 West Hillcrest Drive
Newbury Park, CA
608
1998
1973
EPLP
47
Pinehurst
3980 Telegraph Road
Ventura, CA
28
2004
1973
EPLP
47
Woodside Village
675 Providence Avenue
Ventura, CA
145
2004
1987
EPLP
33
3,270
Orange County
Anavia
2045 South State College Boulevard
Anaheim, CA
250
2010
2009
EPLP
11
The Barkley
2400 East Lincoln Avenue
Anaheim, CA
161
2000
1984
DownREIT
36
Park Viridian
1515 East Katella
Anaheim, CA
320
2014
2008
EPLP
12
Villa Siena
1250 Adams Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA
272
2014
1974
EPLP
46
Valley Park
17300 Euclid Avenue
Fountain Valley, CA
160
2001
1969
EPLP
51
The Havens
10349 Slater Avenue
Fountain Valley, CA
440
2014
1969
BEXAEW
51
Capri at Sunny Hills
2341 Daphne Place
Fullerton, CA
102
2001
1961
DownREIT
59
Haver Hill
3100 East Yorba Linda Boulevard
Fullerton, CA
264
2012
1973
Wesco III
47
Wilshire Promenade
141 West Wilshire Avenue
Fullerton, CA
149
1997
1992
EPLP
28
Pinnacle at Fullerton
229 East Commonwealth Avenue
Fullerton, CA
192
2014
2004
EPLP
16
Montejo Apartments
12911 Dale Street
Garden Grove, CA
124
2001
1974
EPLP
46
Huntington Breakers
21270 Beach Boulevard
Huntington Beach, CA
342
1997
1984
EPLP
36
The Huntington
8400 Edinger Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA
276
2012
1975
EPLP
45
Axis 2300
2300 DuPont Drive
Irvine, CA
115
2010
2010
EPLP
10
The Palms at Laguna Niguel
28188 Moulton Parkway
Laguna Niguel, CA
460
2014
1988
EPLP
32
Village Green
901 South Idaho Street
La Habra, CA
272
2014
1971
EPLP
49
Hillsborough Park
1501 South Beach Boulevard
La Habra, CA
235
1999
1999
BEX II
21
Trabuco Villas
25362 Mosswood Way
Lake Forest, CA
132
1997
1985
EPLP
35
Fairway Apartments at Big Canyon
2 Pine Valley Lane
Newport Beach, CA
74
1999
1972
EPLP
48
Renaissance at Uptown Orange
3063 West Chapman
Orange, CA
460
2014
2007
EPLP
13
Villa Angelina
201 East Chapman Avenue
Placentia, CA
256
2001
1970
EPLP
50
Cortesia
29752 Melinda Road
Rancho Sta. Margarita, CA
308
2014
1999
EPLP
21
Pinnacle at Talega
120 Calle Amistad
San Clemente, CA
362
2014
2002
EPLP
18
Parkside Court
4200 West 1st Street
Santa Ana, CA
210
2014
1986
BEXAEW
34
Fairhaven Apartments
1300 East Fairhaven
Santa Ana, CA
164
2001
1970
DownREIT
50
Essex Skyline
9 & 15 MacArthur Place
Santa Ana, CA
350
2010
2008
EPLP
12
Pinnacle at MacArthur Place
31 MacArthur Crescent
Santa Ana, CA
253
2014
2002
EPLP
18
6,703
San Diego County
Alpine Village
2055 Arnold Way
Alpine, CA
301
2002
1971
EPLP
49
Bonita Cedars
5155 Cedarwood Road
Bonita, CA
120
2002
1983
EPLP
37
Mesa Village
5265 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard
Clairemont, CA
133
2002
1963
EPLP
57
Pinnacle at Otay Ranch I & II
1310 Santa Rita Drive
Chula Vista, CA
364
2014
2001
EPLP
19
Mira Monte
10360 Maya Linda Road
Mira Mesa, CA
354
2002
1982
EPLP
38
Country Villas
283 Douglas Drive
Oceanside, CA
180
2002
1976
EPLP
44
Mission Hills
218 Rancho Del Oro
Oceanside, CA
282
2005
1984
EPLP
36
Allure at Scripps Ranch
10766 Scripps Ranch Boulevard
San Diego, CA
194
2014
2002
EPLP
18
Scripps Mesa Apartments
10380 Spring Canyon Road
San Diego, CA
264
JV - 51%
Bernardo Crest
11820 Paseo Lucido
San Diego, CA
216
2014
1988
EPLP
32
Cambridge Park
3394 Daley Center Drive
San Diego, CA
320
2014
1998
EPLP
22
Carmel Landing
11505 Windcrest Lane
San Diego, CA
356
2014
1989
EPLP
31
Carmel Summit
11795 Stoney Peak Drive
San Diego, CA
246
2014
1989
EPLP
31
CentrePointe
6466 Friars Road
San Diego, CA
224
1997
1974
EPLP
46
Esplanade
10201 Camino Ruiz #182 & 183
San Diego, CA
616
2014
1986
BEXAEW
34
Form 15
1450 Market Street
San Diego, CA
242
2016
2014
EPLP
6
Montanosa
11012 Camino Playa Carmel
San Diego, CA
472
2014
1990
EPLP
30
Carmel Creek
11724 Carmel Creek Road
San Diego, CA
348
2014
2000
EPLP
20
Summit Park
8563 Lake Murray Boulevard
San Diego, CA
300
2002
1972
EPLP
48
Shadow Point
9830 Dale Avenue
Spring Valley, CA
172
2002
1983
EPLP
37
Santa Barbara County
5,440
CBC and The Sweeps
6721 El Colegio Road
Goleta, CA
239
2006
1962
EPLP
58
Hope Ranch
3968-3974 & 3999 Via Lucero
Santa Barbara, CA
108
2007
1965
EPLP
55
Riverside County
347
The Devonshire
2770 West Devonshire Avenue
Hemet, CA
276
2002
1988
EPLP
32
276
Total Southern California
26,696
29
WASHINGTON
Belcarra
10688 NE 10th Street
Bellevue, WA
296
2014
2009
EPLP
11
BellCentre
308-108 Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA
248
2014
2001
EPLP
19
Cedar Terrace
3205 115th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA
180
2005
1984
EPLP
36
Courtyard Off Main
136 102nd Avenue SE
Bellevue, WA
110
2010
2000
EPLP
20
Ellington
11200 NE 11th Street
Bellevue, WA
220
2014
1994
EPLP
26
Emerald Ridge
3010 118th Avenue SE
Bellevue, WA
180
1994
1987
EPLP
33
Foothill Commons
13800 NE 9th Place
Bellevue, WA
394
1990
1978
EPLP
42
The Palisades
13808 NE 12th
Bellevue, WA
192
1990
1977
EPLP
43
Park Highland
304 118th Avenue SE
Bellevue , WA
250
2014
1993
EPLP
27
Piedmont
15309 NE 13th Place
Bellevue, WA
396
2014
1969
EPLP
51
Sammamish View
16160 SE Eastgate Way
Bellevue, WA
153
1994
1986
EPLP
34
Woodland Commons
13700 NE 10th Place
Bellevue, WA
302
1990
1978
EPLP
42
Pinnacle Sonata
23940 40th Drive SE
Bothell, WA
268
2014
2000
EPLP
20
Bothell Ridge
19928 Bothell Everett Highway SE
Bothell, WA
214
2014
1988
BEXAEW
32
Canyon Pointe
1630 228th Street SE
Bothell, WA
250
2003
1990
EPLP
30
Inglenook Court
14220 Juanita Drive, NE
Bothell, WA
224
1994
1985
EPLP
35
Salmon Run at Perry Creek
2109 228th Street SE
Bothell, WA
132
2000
2000
EPLP
20
Stonehedge Village
14690 143rd Boulevard, NE
Bothell, WA
196
1997
1986
EPLP
34
Highlands at Wynhaven
1460 NE Hawthorne Street
Issaquah, WA
333
2008
2000
EPLP
20
Park Hill at Issaquah
22516 SE 56th Street
Issaquah, WA
245
1999
1999
EPLP
21
Wandering Creek
12910 SE 240th
Kent, WA
156
1995
1986
EPLP
34
Ascent
12062 Slater Avenue NE
Kirkland, WA
90
2012
1988
EPLP
32
Bridle Trails
6600
130th Avenue, NE
Kirkland, WA
108
1997
1986
EPLP
34
Evergreen Heights
12233 NE 131st Way
Kirkland, WA
200
1997
1990
EPLP
30
Corbella at Juanita Bay
9520 NE 120th Street
Kirkland, WA
169
2010
1978
EPLP
42
Montebello
12000 131st Lane NE
Kirkland, WA
248
2012
1996
EPLP
24
Slater 116
11415 Slater Avenue NE
Kirkland, WA
108
2013
2013
EPLP
7
Aviara
2441
76th Avenue SE
Mercer Island, WA
166
2014
2013
EPLP
7
Parkwood at Mill Creek
15520 Mill Creek Boulevard
Mill Creek, WA
240
2014
1989
EPLP
31
Laurels at Mill Creek
1110
164th Street SE
Mill Creek, WA
164
1996
1981
EPLP
39
The Elliot at Mukilteo
9507
49th Avenue West
Mukilteo, WA
301
1997
1981
DownREIT
39
Castle Creek
7000
132nd Place, SE
Newcastle, WA
216
1998
1998
EPLP
22
Shadowbrook
8500
148th Avenue NE
Redmond, WA
418
2014
1986
EPLP
34
The Trails of Redmond
16800 NE 39th Court
Redmond, WA
423
2014
1985
EPLP
35
Elevation
17202-17325 NE 85th Place
Redmond, WA
158
2010
1986
EPLP
34
Pure Redmond
17634 NE Union Road
Redmond, WA
105
2019
2016
EPLP
4
Redmond Hill
6110
186th Place NE
Redmond, WA
442
2011
1985
Wesco I
35
Vesta
18666 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA
440
2011
1998
Wesco I
22
Pinnacle on Lake Washington
1400 Lake Washington Boulevard North
Renton, WA
180
2014
2001
EPLP
19
Brighton Ridge
2307 NE 4th Street
Renton, WA
264
1996
1986
EPLP
34
Fairwood Pond
14700 SE Petrovitsky Road
Renton, WA
194
2004
1997
EPLP
23
Forest View
650 Duvall Avenue NE
Renton, WA
192
2003
1998
EPLP
22
8th & Republican
430 8th Avenue North
Seattle, WA
211
2017
2016
Wesco V
4
The Audrey at Belltown
2922 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA
137
2014
1992
EPLP
28
Taylor 28
100 Taylor Avenue
Seattle, WA
197
2014
2008
EPLP
12
Collins on Pine
1222 East Pine Street
Seattle, WA
76
2014
2013
EPLP
7
Annaliese
118 6th Avenue North
Seattle, WA
56
2013
2009
EPLP
11
Fountain Court
2400
4th Street
Seattle, WA
320
2000
2000
EPLP
20
Patent 523
523 Broadway Avenue, East
Seattle, WA
295
2010
2010
EPLP
10
Domaine
2483 Birch Avenue North
Seattle, WA
92
2012
2009
EPLP
11
Expo
118 Republican Street
Seattle, WA
275
2012
2012
JV - 50%
8
The Bernard
115 Warren Avenue North
Seattle, WA
63
2011
2008
EPLP
12
The Cairns
420 Yale Avenue
Seattle, WA
99
2007
2006
EPLP
14
Velo & Ray
3636 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA
308
2019
2014
Wesco V
6
Vox Apartments
1527
15th Avenue
Seattle, WA
58
2013
2013
EPLP
7
Wharfside Pointe
3811
14th Avenue West
Seattle, WA
155
1994
1990
EPLP
30
Total Washington
12,107
26
APARTMENT STATISTICS
Number of Apartment Communities
247
Number of Apartment Communities Under Construction
7
Number of Apartment Homes
60,215
Number of Apartment Homes Under Construction
2,025
OTHER REAL ESTATE ASSETS
Office/Retail Buildings
Derian Office Building
17461 Derian Avenue
Irvine, CA
2000
1983
EPLP
Definitions for Property Ownership
EPLP - The Company has a 100% ownership in the community.
Wesco I - The community is owned by Wesco I, LLC. The Company has a 58% interest in Wesco I, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. Wesco III - The community is owned by Wesco III, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in Wesco III, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. Wesco IV - The community is owned by Wesco IV, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in Wesco IV, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. Wesco V - The community is owned by Wesco V, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in Wesco V, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. BEX II - The community is owned by BEX II, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in BEX II, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting.
BEX III - The community is owned by BEX III, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in BEX III, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. BEX IV - The community is owned by BEX IV, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in BEX IV, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. BEXAEW - The community is owned by BEXAEW, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in BEXAEW, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. DownREIT - Each of these communities are part of DownREIT structures in which the Company is the general partner or manager and the other limited partners or members are granted rights of redemption for their interests. In accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, the Company consolidates these communities.
JV - 82% - The Company has a 82% ownership in this community and is consolidated.
JV - 50% - The Company has a 50% ownership in this community and is not consolidated. JV - 51% - The Company has a 51% ownership in this community and is not consolidated.
