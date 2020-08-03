Log in
Essex Property Trust : Q220 Property List

08/03/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

APARTMENT COMMUNITIES

Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020

Year

Year

Property

Age of

Property Name

Address

City/State

Units Acquired

Built

Ownership

Property

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Santa Clara County

The Commons

275 Union Avenue

Campbell, CA

264

2010

1973

EPLP

47

Pointe at Cupertino

19920 Olivewood Street

Cupertino, CA

116

1998

1963

EPLP

57

Apex

1102 South Abel Street

Milpitas, CA

366

2014

2014

EPLP

6

Regency at Mountain View

333 Escuela Avenue

Mountain View, CA

142

2013

1970

Wesco III

50

101 San Fernando

99 South Fourth Street

San Jose, CA

323

2010

2001

EPLP

19

360 Residences

360 South Market Street

San Jose, CA

213

2017

2010

Wesco V

10

Bella Villagio

383 Vista Roma Way

San Jose, CA

231

2010

2004

EPLP

16

The Carlyle

2909 Nieman Boulevard

San Jose, CA

132

2000

2000

BEX II

20

Century Towers

1731 & 1733 North First Street

San Jose, CA

376

2017

2017

JV - 50%

3

Enso

175 Baypointe Parkway

San Jose, CA

183

2015

2014

EPLP

6

Epic

545 River Oaks Parkway

San Jose, CA

769

2013

2013

EPLP

7

Esplanade

350 East Taylor Street

San Jose, CA

278

2004

2002

EPLP

18

Fountains at River Oaks

373 River Oaks Circle

San Jose, CA

226

2014

1990

EPLP

30

Marquis

817 North 10th Street

San Jose, CA

166

2016

2015

EPLP

5

Meridian at Midtown

1432 West San Carlos Street

San Jose, CA

218

2018

2015

Wesco V

5

Mio

688 North 7th Street

San Jose, CA

103

2016

2015

EPLP

5

Patina at Midtown

355 Sunol Street

San Jose, CA

269

JV - 50%

Palm Valley

150 Palm Valley Road

San Jose, CA

1,099

2014

2008

EPLP

12

Sage at Cupertino

175 Calvert Drive

San Jose, CA

230

2017

1971

DownREIT

49

The Waterford

1700 North First Street

San Jose, CA

238

2000

2000

EPLP

20

Willow Lake

1331 Lakeshore Circle

San Jose, CA

508

2012

1989

EPLP

31

1000 Kiely

1000 Kiely Boulevard

Santa Clara, CA

121

2011

1971

EPLP

49

Mylo

3700 El Camino Real

Santa Clara, CA

476

EPLP

Le Parc

440 North Winchester Avenue

Santa Clara, CA

140

1994

1975

EPLP

45

Marina Cove

3480 Granada Avenue

Santa Clara, CA

292

1994

1974

EPLP

46

Riley Square

3707 Poinciana Drive

Santa Clara, CA

156

2012

1972

Wesco I

48

Villa Granada

3595 Granada Avenue

Santa Clara, CA

270

2014

2010

EPLP

10

Bristol Commons

732 East Evelyn Avenue

Sunnyvale, CA

188

1995

1989

EPLP

31

Brookside Oaks

1651 Belleville Way

Sunnyvale, CA

170

2000

1973

DownREIT

47

Lawrence Station

1271 Lawrence Station Road

Sunnyvale, CA

336

2014

2012

EPLP

8

Magnolia Lane

113 South Mary Avenue

Sunnyvale, CA

32

2007

2001

EPLP

19

Magnolia Square

107 South Mary Avenue

Sunnyvale, CA

156

2007

1963

DownREIT

57

Montclaire

450 North Mathilda Avenue

Sunnyvale, CA

390

1988

1973

EPLP

47

Reed Square

1070 Reed Avenue

Sunnyvale, CA

100

2011

1970

EPLP

50

Solstice

299 West Washington Avenue

Sunnyvale, CA

280

2014

2014

EPLP

6

Summerhill Park

972 Corte Madera Avenue

Sunnyvale, CA

100

1988

1988

EPLP

32

Via

315 Tasman Drive

Sunnyvale, CA

284

2011

2011

EPLP

9

Windsor Ridge

825 East Evelyn Avenue

Sunnyvale, CA

216

1989

1989

EPLP

31

9,412

1

APARTMENT COMMUNITIES

Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020

Year

Year

Property

Age of

Property Name

Address

City/State

Units

Acquired

Built

Ownership

Property

Alameda County

Fourth & U

700 University Avenue

Berkeley, CA

171

2010

2010

EPLP

10

Connolly Station

7550 St. Patrick Way

Dublin, CA

309

2014

2014

EPLP

6

Avenue 64

6399 Christie Avenue

Emeryville, CA

224

2014

2007

EPLP

13

The Courtyards at 65th

1465 65th Street

Emeryville, CA

331

2019

2004

Wesco V

16

Emme

6350 Christie Avenue

Emeryville, CA

190

2015

2015

EPLP

5

Boulevard

40001 Fremont Boulevard

Fremont, CA

172

1996

1978

EPLP

42

Briarwood

4200 Bay Street

Fremont, CA

160

2011

1978

Wesco I

42

Mission Peaks

1401 Red Hawk Circle

Fremont, CA

453

2014

1995

EPLP

25

Mission Peaks II

1401 Red Hawk Circle

Fremont, CA

336

2014

1989

EPLP

31

Paragon Apartments

3700 Beacon Avenue

Fremont, CA

301

2014

2013

EPLP

7

Stevenson Place

4141 Stevenson Boulevard

Fremont, CA

200

2000

1975

EPLP

45

The Woods

40640 High Street

Fremont, CA

160

2011

1978

Wesco I

42

City Centre

22800 Meridian Drive

Hayward, CA

192

2014

2000

Wesco IV

20

City View

25200 Carlos Bee Boulevard

Hayward, CA

572

1998

1975

EPLP

45

Bridgeport

36826 Cherry Street

Newark, CA

184

1987

1987

BEX II

33

The Grand

100 Grand Avenue

Oakland, CA

243

2009

2009

EPLP

11

The Landing at Jack London Square

101 Embarcadero West

Oakland, CA

282

2014

2001

EPLP

19

The Galloway

5789 Gibraltar Drive, 4863 Willow Road

Pleasanton, CA

506

2016

2016

EPLP

4

Verandas

33 Union Square

Union City, CA

282

2014

1989

Wesco IV

31

Contra Costa County

5,268

Lafayette Highlands

1076 Carol Lane

Lafayette, CA

150

2014

1973

EPLP

47

San Marcos

2601 Hilltop Drive

Richmond, CA

432

2003

2003

EPLP

17

Bel Air

2000 Shoreline Drive

San Ramon, CA

462

1995

1988

EPLP

32

Canyon Oaks

1 Amberstone Lane

San Ramon , CA

250

2007

2005

EPLP

15

Crow Canyon

1700 Promontory Lane

San Ramon, CA

400

2014

1992

EPLP

28

Foothill Gardens

1110 Harness Drive

San Ramon, CA

132

1997

1985

EPLP

35

Mill Creek at Windermere

2100 Waterstone Place

San Ramon, CA

400

2007

2005

EPLP

15

Twin Creeks

2711-2731 Morgan Drive

San Ramon, CA

44

1997

1985

EPLP

35

Agora

1500 Newell Avenue

Walnut Creek, CA

49

2016

2016

EPLP

4

Brio

161 N Civic Drive

Walnut Creek, CA

300

2019

2015

EPLP

5

San Mateo County

2,619

Belmont Terrace

1606 Continetals Way

Belmont, CA

71

2006

1974

EPLP

46

Foster's Landing

700 Bounty Drive

Foster City, CA

490

2014

1987

EPLP

33

777 Hamilton

777 Hamilton

Menlo Park, CA

195

2019

2017

BEX IV

3

Hillsdale Garden

3421 Edison Avenue

San Mateo, CA

697

2006

1948

JV - 82%

72

Lakeshore Landing

2717 South Norfolk Street

San Mateo, CA

308

2014

1988

EPLP

32

Park 20

1950 Elkhorn Court

San Mateo, CA

197

2015

2015

EPLP

5

Station Park Green - Phase I

430 Station Park Circle

San Mateo, CA

121

2018

2018

EPLP

2

Station Park Green - Phase II

400 Station Park Circle

San Mateo, CA

199

2019

2019

EPLP

1

Station Park Green - Phase III

410 Station Park Circle

San Mateo, CA

172

EPLP

Station Park Green - Phase IV

420 Station Park Circle

San Mateo, CA

107

EPLP

Radius

640 Veterans Boulevard

Redwood City, CA

264

2015

2015

EPLP

5

Township

333 Main Street

Redwood City, CA

132

2019

2014

EPLP

6

2,674

2

APARTMENT COMMUNITIES

Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020

Year

Year

Property

Age of

Property Name

Address

City/State

Units

Acquired

Built

Ownership

Property

San Francisco and Marin Counties

500 Folsom

500 Folsom Street

San Francisco, CA

537

JV - 50%

Park West

1201 Funston

San Francisco, CA

126

2012

1958

EPLP

62

Bennett Lofts

530, 542, 548 Brannan

San Francisco, CA

165

2012

2004

EPLP

16

Fox Plaza

1390 Market Street

San Francisco, CA

445

2013

1968

EPLP

52

MB 360

1200 Fourth Street

San Francisco, CA

360

2014

2014

EPLP

6

Deer Valley

2500 Deer Valley Road

San Rafael, CA

171

2014

1996

EPLP

24

Vista Belvedere

15 Red Hill Circle

Tiburon, CA

76

2004

1963

EPLP

57

1,343

Other Northern California

Chestnut Street Apartments

143 Chestnut Avenue

Santa Cruz, CA

96

2008

2002

EPLP

18

96

Total Northern California

21,412

24

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles County

The Village at Toluca Lake

211 North Valley Street

Burbank, CA

145

2017

1974

BEX III

46

Emerald Pointe

2840 South Diamond Bar Boulevard

Diamond Bar, CA

160

2014

1989

EPLP

31

Regency at Encino

15506 Moorpark Street

Encino, CA

75

2009

1989

EPLP

31

416 on Broadway

412 East Broadway

Glendale, CA

115

2010

2009

EPLP

11

The Henley I

1136 North Columbus Avenue

Glendale, CA

83

1999

1974

EPLP

46

The Henley II

245 West Loraine Street

Glendale, CA

132

1999

1970

EPLP

50

Wallace on Sunset

6240 Sunset Boulevard

Hollywood, CA

200

EPLP

Marbrisa

1809 Termino Avenue

Long Beach, CA

202

2002

1987

EPLP

33

Pathways at Bixby Village

5945 East Pacific Coast Highway

Long Beach, CA

296

1991

1975

EPLP

45

5600 Wilshire

5600 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

284

2014

2008

EPLP

12

Alessio

5700 West Centinela

Los Angeles, CA

624

2014

2001

EPLP

19

Ashton Sherman Village

12629 Riverside Drive

Los Angeles, CA

264

2016

2014

EPLP

6

Avant

1360, 1420 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA

440

2015

2014

EPLP

6

The Avery

12005 Albers Street

Los Angeles, CA

121

2014

2014

DownREIT

6

Bellerive

1921 Beloit Avenue

Los Angeles, CA

63

2011

2011

EPLP

9

Belmont Station

1302 West 2nd Street

Los Angeles, CA

275

2009

2009

EPLP

11

Bunker Hill

222 and 234 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA

456

1998

1968

EPLP

52

Catalina Gardens

333 South Catalina Street

Los Angeles, CA

128

2014

1987

EPLP

33

Cochran Apartments

612 South Cochran

Los Angeles, CA

58

1998

1989

EPLP

31

Emerson Valley Village

12000 Riverside Drive

Los Angeles, CA

144

2016

2012

EPLP

8

Gas Company Lofts

810 South Flower Street

Los Angeles, CA

251

2013

2004

Wesco III

16

The Blake LA

733 North Kings Road

Los Angeles, CA

196

1997

1979

EPLP

41

3

APARTMENT COMMUNITIES

Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020

Year

Year

Property

Age of

Property Name

Address

City/State

Units

Acquired

Built

Ownership

Property

Marbella

600 South Detroit Street

Los Angeles, CA

60

2005

1991

EPLP

29

Pacific Electric Lofts

610 South Main Street

Los Angeles, CA

314

2012

2006

Wesco I

14

Park Catalina

690 South Catalina Street

Los Angeles, CA

90

2012

2002

EPLP

18

Park Place

400 South Detroit Street

Los Angeles, CA

60

1997

1988

EPLP

32

Regency Palm Court

914 South Wilton Place

Los Angeles, CA

116

2014

1987

Wesco III

33

Santee Court

716 South Los Angeles Street

Los Angeles, CA

165

2010

2004

EPLP

16

Santee Village

743 South Santee Street

Los Angeles, CA

73

2011

2011

EPLP

9

Tiffany Court

616 Masselin Avenue

Los Angeles, CA

101

2014

1987

EPLP

33

Wilshire La Brea

5200 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

478

2014

2014

EPLP

6

Windsor Court

900 South Irolo Street

Los Angeles, CA

95

2014

1987

Wesco III

33

Windsor Court

401 South Detroit Street

Los Angeles, CA

58

1997

1988

EPLP

32

Aqua Marina Del Rey

4750 Lincoln Boulevard

Marina Del Rey, CA

500

2014

2001

EPLP

19

Marina City Club

4333 Admiralty Way

Marina Del Rey, CA

101

2004

1971

EPLP

49

Mirabella

13701 Marina Point Drive

Marina Del Rey, CA

188

2000

2000

EPLP

20

Muse

5451 Vineland Avenue

North Hollywood, CA

152

2011

2011

EPLP

9

The Hallie

280 East Del Mar Boulevard

Pasadena, CA

292

1997

1972

EPLP

48

The Stuart

3360 East Foothill Boulevard

Pasadena, CA

188

2014

2007

EPLP

13

Fountain Park

13141 Fountain Park Drive

Playa Vista, CA

705

2004

2002

EPLP

18

Highridge

28125 Peacock Ridge Drive

Rancho Palos Verde, CA

255

1997

1972

DownREIT

48

Bridgeport Coast

24100 Newhall Ranch Road

Santa Clarita, CA

188

2014

2006

Wesco IV

14

The Fairways at Westridge

25343 Silver Aspen Way

Valencia, CA

234

2014

2004

Wesco IV

16

The Vistas of West Hills

24015 Copper Hill Drive

Valencia, CA

220

2014

2009

Wesco IV

11

Allegro

11945 Magnolia Boulevard

Valley Village, CA

97

2010

2010

EPLP

10

Walnut Heights

20700 San Jose Hills Road

Walnut, CA

163

2003

1964

EPLP

56

The Huxley

1234 North La Brea Avenue

West Hollywood, CA

187

2014

2014

EPLP

6

The Dylan

1111 North La Brea Avenue

West Hollywood, CA

184

2014

2014

EPLP

6

Avondale at Warner Center

22222 Victory Boulevard

Woodland Hills, CA

446

1999

1970

EPLP

50

Reveal

21201 Kittridge Street

Woodland Hills, CA

438

2011

2010

EPLP

10

Ventura County

10,660

Camarillo Oaks

921 Paseo Camarillo

Camarillo, CA

564

1996

1985

EPLP

35

Camino Ruiz Square

105 Camino Ruiz

Camarillo, CA

159

2006

1990

EPLP

30

Arbors at Parc Rose

1500 Tulipan Circle

Oxnard, CA

373

2011

2001

Wesco I

19

Mariner's Place

711 South B Street

Oxnard, CA

105

2000

1987

EPLP

33

Tierra Vista

1750 Montevina Circle

Oxnard, CA

404

2001

2001

EPLP

19

Monterey Villas

1040 Kelp Lane

Oxnard, CA

122

1997

1974

EPLP

46

Meadowood

1733 Cochran Street

Simi Valley, CA

320

1996

1986

BEX II

34

Hidden Valley

5065 Hidden Park Court

Simi Valley, CA

324

2004

2004

EPLP

16

The Lofts at Pinehurst

1021 Scandia Avenue

Ventura, CA

118

1997

1971

EPLP

49

Hillcrest Park

1800 West Hillcrest Drive

Newbury Park, CA

608

1998

1973

EPLP

47

Pinehurst

3980 Telegraph Road

Ventura, CA

28

2004

1973

EPLP

47

Woodside Village

675 Providence Avenue

Ventura, CA

145

2004

1987

EPLP

33

3,270

4

APARTMENT COMMUNITIES

Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020

Year

Year

Property

Age of

Property Name

Address

City/State

Units

Acquired

Built

Ownership

Property

Orange County

Anavia

2045 South State College Boulevard

Anaheim, CA

250

2010

2009

EPLP

11

The Barkley

2400 East Lincoln Avenue

Anaheim, CA

161

2000

1984

DownREIT

36

Park Viridian

1515 East Katella

Anaheim, CA

320

2014

2008

EPLP

12

Villa Siena

1250 Adams Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA

272

2014

1974

EPLP

46

Valley Park

17300 Euclid Avenue

Fountain Valley, CA

160

2001

1969

EPLP

51

The Havens

10349 Slater Avenue

Fountain Valley, CA

440

2014

1969

BEXAEW

51

Capri at Sunny Hills

2341 Daphne Place

Fullerton, CA

102

2001

1961

DownREIT

59

Haver Hill

3100 East Yorba Linda Boulevard

Fullerton, CA

264

2012

1973

Wesco III

47

Wilshire Promenade

141 West Wilshire Avenue

Fullerton, CA

149

1997

1992

EPLP

28

Pinnacle at Fullerton

229 East Commonwealth Avenue

Fullerton, CA

192

2014

2004

EPLP

16

Montejo Apartments

12911 Dale Street

Garden Grove, CA

124

2001

1974

EPLP

46

Huntington Breakers

21270 Beach Boulevard

Huntington Beach, CA

342

1997

1984

EPLP

36

The Huntington

8400 Edinger Avenue

Huntington Beach, CA

276

2012

1975

EPLP

45

Axis 2300

2300 DuPont Drive

Irvine, CA

115

2010

2010

EPLP

10

The Palms at Laguna Niguel

28188 Moulton Parkway

Laguna Niguel, CA

460

2014

1988

EPLP

32

Village Green

901 South Idaho Street

La Habra, CA

272

2014

1971

EPLP

49

Hillsborough Park

1501 South Beach Boulevard

La Habra, CA

235

1999

1999

BEX II

21

Trabuco Villas

25362 Mosswood Way

Lake Forest, CA

132

1997

1985

EPLP

35

Fairway Apartments at Big Canyon

2 Pine Valley Lane

Newport Beach, CA

74

1999

1972

EPLP

48

Renaissance at Uptown Orange

3063 West Chapman

Orange, CA

460

2014

2007

EPLP

13

Villa Angelina

201 East Chapman Avenue

Placentia, CA

256

2001

1970

EPLP

50

Cortesia

29752 Melinda Road

Rancho Sta. Margarita, CA

308

2014

1999

EPLP

21

Pinnacle at Talega

120 Calle Amistad

San Clemente, CA

362

2014

2002

EPLP

18

Parkside Court

4200 West 1st Street

Santa Ana, CA

210

2014

1986

BEXAEW

34

Fairhaven Apartments

1300 East Fairhaven

Santa Ana, CA

164

2001

1970

DownREIT

50

Essex Skyline

9 & 15 MacArthur Place

Santa Ana, CA

350

2010

2008

EPLP

12

Pinnacle at MacArthur Place

31 MacArthur Crescent

Santa Ana, CA

253

2014

2002

EPLP

18

6,703

San Diego County

Alpine Village

2055 Arnold Way

Alpine, CA

301

2002

1971

EPLP

49

Bonita Cedars

5155 Cedarwood Road

Bonita, CA

120

2002

1983

EPLP

37

Mesa Village

5265 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

Clairemont, CA

133

2002

1963

EPLP

57

Pinnacle at Otay Ranch I & II

1310 Santa Rita Drive

Chula Vista, CA

364

2014

2001

EPLP

19

Mira Monte

10360 Maya Linda Road

Mira Mesa, CA

354

2002

1982

EPLP

38

Country Villas

283 Douglas Drive

Oceanside, CA

180

2002

1976

EPLP

44

Mission Hills

218 Rancho Del Oro

Oceanside, CA

282

2005

1984

EPLP

36

Allure at Scripps Ranch

10766 Scripps Ranch Boulevard

San Diego, CA

194

2014

2002

EPLP

18

Scripps Mesa Apartments

10380 Spring Canyon Road

San Diego, CA

264

JV - 51%

Bernardo Crest

11820 Paseo Lucido

San Diego, CA

216

2014

1988

EPLP

32

Cambridge Park

3394 Daley Center Drive

San Diego, CA

320

2014

1998

EPLP

22

Carmel Landing

11505 Windcrest Lane

San Diego, CA

356

2014

1989

EPLP

31

5

APARTMENT COMMUNITIES

Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020

Year

Year

Property

Age of

Property Name

Address

City/State

Units

Acquired

Built

Ownership

Property

Carmel Summit

11795 Stoney Peak Drive

San Diego, CA

246

2014

1989

EPLP

31

CentrePointe

6466 Friars Road

San Diego, CA

224

1997

1974

EPLP

46

Esplanade

10201 Camino Ruiz #182 & 183

San Diego, CA

616

2014

1986

BEXAEW

34

Form 15

1450 Market Street

San Diego, CA

242

2016

2014

EPLP

6

Montanosa

11012 Camino Playa Carmel

San Diego, CA

472

2014

1990

EPLP

30

Carmel Creek

11724 Carmel Creek Road

San Diego, CA

348

2014

2000

EPLP

20

Summit Park

8563 Lake Murray Boulevard

San Diego, CA

300

2002

1972

EPLP

48

Shadow Point

9830 Dale Avenue

Spring Valley, CA

172

2002

1983

EPLP

37

Santa Barbara County

5,440

CBC and The Sweeps

6721 El Colegio Road

Goleta, CA

239

2006

1962

EPLP

58

Hope Ranch

3968-3974 & 3999 Via Lucero

Santa Barbara, CA

108

2007

1965

EPLP

55

Riverside County

347

The Devonshire

2770 West Devonshire Avenue

Hemet, CA

276

2002

1988

EPLP

32

276

Total Southern California

26,696

29

WASHINGTON

Belcarra

10688 NE 10th Street

Bellevue, WA

296

2014

2009

EPLP

11

BellCentre

308-108 Avenue NE

Bellevue, WA

248

2014

2001

EPLP

19

Cedar Terrace

3205 115th Avenue NE

Bellevue, WA

180

2005

1984

EPLP

36

Courtyard Off Main

136 102nd Avenue SE

Bellevue, WA

110

2010

2000

EPLP

20

Ellington

11200 NE 11th Street

Bellevue, WA

220

2014

1994

EPLP

26

Emerald Ridge

3010 118th Avenue SE

Bellevue, WA

180

1994

1987

EPLP

33

Foothill Commons

13800 NE 9th Place

Bellevue, WA

394

1990

1978

EPLP

42

The Palisades

13808 NE 12th

Bellevue, WA

192

1990

1977

EPLP

43

Park Highland

304 118th Avenue SE

Bellevue , WA

250

2014

1993

EPLP

27

Piedmont

15309 NE 13th Place

Bellevue, WA

396

2014

1969

EPLP

51

Sammamish View

16160 SE Eastgate Way

Bellevue, WA

153

1994

1986

EPLP

34

Woodland Commons

13700 NE 10th Place

Bellevue, WA

302

1990

1978

EPLP

42

Pinnacle Sonata

23940 40th Drive SE

Bothell, WA

268

2014

2000

EPLP

20

Bothell Ridge

19928 Bothell Everett Highway SE

Bothell, WA

214

2014

1988

BEXAEW

32

Canyon Pointe

1630 228th Street SE

Bothell, WA

250

2003

1990

EPLP

30

Inglenook Court

14220 Juanita Drive, NE

Bothell, WA

224

1994

1985

EPLP

35

Salmon Run at Perry Creek

2109 228th Street SE

Bothell, WA

132

2000

2000

EPLP

20

Stonehedge Village

14690 143rd Boulevard, NE

Bothell, WA

196

1997

1986

EPLP

34

6

APARTMENT COMMUNITIES

Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020

Year

Year

Property

Age of

Property Name

Address

City/State

Units

Acquired

Built

Ownership

Property

Highlands at Wynhaven

1460 NE Hawthorne Street

Issaquah, WA

333

2008

2000

EPLP

20

Park Hill at Issaquah

22516 SE 56th Street

Issaquah, WA

245

1999

1999

EPLP

21

Wandering Creek

12910 SE 240th

Kent, WA

156

1995

1986

EPLP

34

Ascent

12062 Slater Avenue NE

Kirkland, WA

90

2012

1988

EPLP

32

Bridle Trails

6600

130th Avenue, NE

Kirkland, WA

108

1997

1986

EPLP

34

Evergreen Heights

12233 NE 131st Way

Kirkland, WA

200

1997

1990

EPLP

30

Corbella at Juanita Bay

9520 NE 120th Street

Kirkland, WA

169

2010

1978

EPLP

42

Montebello

12000 131st Lane NE

Kirkland, WA

248

2012

1996

EPLP

24

Slater 116

11415 Slater Avenue NE

Kirkland, WA

108

2013

2013

EPLP

7

Aviara

2441

76th Avenue SE

Mercer Island, WA

166

2014

2013

EPLP

7

Parkwood at Mill Creek

15520 Mill Creek Boulevard

Mill Creek, WA

240

2014

1989

EPLP

31

Laurels at Mill Creek

1110

164th Street SE

Mill Creek, WA

164

1996

1981

EPLP

39

The Elliot at Mukilteo

9507

49th Avenue West

Mukilteo, WA

301

1997

1981

DownREIT

39

Castle Creek

7000

132nd Place, SE

Newcastle, WA

216

1998

1998

EPLP

22

Shadowbrook

8500

148th Avenue NE

Redmond, WA

418

2014

1986

EPLP

34

The Trails of Redmond

16800 NE 39th Court

Redmond, WA

423

2014

1985

EPLP

35

Elevation

17202-17325 NE 85th Place

Redmond, WA

158

2010

1986

EPLP

34

Pure Redmond

17634 NE Union Road

Redmond, WA

105

2019

2016

EPLP

4

Redmond Hill

6110

186th Place NE

Redmond, WA

442

2011

1985

Wesco I

35

Vesta

18666 Redmond Way

Redmond, WA

440

2011

1998

Wesco I

22

Pinnacle on Lake Washington

1400 Lake Washington Boulevard North

Renton, WA

180

2014

2001

EPLP

19

Brighton Ridge

2307 NE 4th Street

Renton, WA

264

1996

1986

EPLP

34

Fairwood Pond

14700 SE Petrovitsky Road

Renton, WA

194

2004

1997

EPLP

23

Forest View

650 Duvall Avenue NE

Renton, WA

192

2003

1998

EPLP

22

8th & Republican

430 8th Avenue North

Seattle, WA

211

2017

2016

Wesco V

4

The Audrey at Belltown

2922 Western Avenue

Seattle, WA

137

2014

1992

EPLP

28

Taylor 28

100 Taylor Avenue

Seattle, WA

197

2014

2008

EPLP

12

Collins on Pine

1222 East Pine Street

Seattle, WA

76

2014

2013

EPLP

7

Annaliese

118 6th Avenue North

Seattle, WA

56

2013

2009

EPLP

11

Fountain Court

2400

4th Street

Seattle, WA

320

2000

2000

EPLP

20

Patent 523

523 Broadway Avenue, East

Seattle, WA

295

2010

2010

EPLP

10

Domaine

2483 Birch Avenue North

Seattle, WA

92

2012

2009

EPLP

11

Expo

118 Republican Street

Seattle, WA

275

2012

2012

JV - 50%

8

The Bernard

115 Warren Avenue North

Seattle, WA

63

2011

2008

EPLP

12

The Cairns

420 Yale Avenue

Seattle, WA

99

2007

2006

EPLP

14

Velo & Ray

3636 Stone Way North

Seattle, WA

308

2019

2014

Wesco V

6

Vox Apartments

1527

15th Avenue

Seattle, WA

58

2013

2013

EPLP

7

Wharfside Pointe

3811

14th Avenue West

Seattle, WA

155

1994

1990

EPLP

30

Total Washington

12,107

26

7

APARTMENT COMMUNITIES

Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020

Year

Year

Property

Age of

Property Name

Address

City/State

Units Acquired

Built

Ownership

Property

APARTMENT STATISTICS

Number of Apartment Communities

247

Number of Apartment Communities Under Construction

7

Number of Apartment Homes

60,215

Number of Apartment Homes Under Construction

2,025

OTHER REAL ESTATE ASSETS

Office/Retail Buildings

Derian Office Building

17461 Derian Avenue

Irvine, CA

2000

1983

EPLP

Definitions for Property Ownership

EPLP - The Company has a 100% ownership in the community.

Wesco I - The community is owned by Wesco I, LLC. The Company has a 58% interest in Wesco I, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. Wesco III - The community is owned by Wesco III, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in Wesco III, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. Wesco IV - The community is owned by Wesco IV, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in Wesco IV, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. Wesco V - The community is owned by Wesco V, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in Wesco V, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. BEX II - The community is owned by BEX II, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in BEX II, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting.

BEX III - The community is owned by BEX III, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in BEX III, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. BEX IV - The community is owned by BEX IV, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in BEX IV, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. BEXAEW - The community is owned by BEXAEW, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in BEXAEW, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. DownREIT - Each of these communities are part of DownREIT structures in which the Company is the general partner or manager and the other limited partners or members are granted rights of redemption for their interests. In accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, the Company consolidates these communities.

JV - 82% - The Company has a 82% ownership in this community and is consolidated.

JV - 50% - The Company has a 50% ownership in this community and is not consolidated. JV - 51% - The Company has a 51% ownership in this community and is not consolidated.

8

Disclaimer

Essex Property Trust Inc. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 21:41:05 UTC
