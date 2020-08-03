Essex Property Trust : Q220 Property List 0 08/03/2020 | 05:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields APARTMENT COMMUNITIES Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020 Year Year Property Age of Property Name Address City/State Units Acquired Built Ownership Property NORTHERN CALIFORNIA Santa Clara County The Commons 275 Union Avenue Campbell, CA 264 2010 1973 EPLP 47 Pointe at Cupertino 19920 Olivewood Street Cupertino, CA 116 1998 1963 EPLP 57 Apex 1102 South Abel Street Milpitas, CA 366 2014 2014 EPLP 6 Regency at Mountain View 333 Escuela Avenue Mountain View, CA 142 2013 1970 Wesco III 50 101 San Fernando 99 South Fourth Street San Jose, CA 323 2010 2001 EPLP 19 360 Residences 360 South Market Street San Jose, CA 213 2017 2010 Wesco V 10 Bella Villagio 383 Vista Roma Way San Jose, CA 231 2010 2004 EPLP 16 The Carlyle 2909 Nieman Boulevard San Jose, CA 132 2000 2000 BEX II 20 Century Towers 1731 & 1733 North First Street San Jose, CA 376 2017 2017 JV - 50% 3 Enso 175 Baypointe Parkway San Jose, CA 183 2015 2014 EPLP 6 Epic 545 River Oaks Parkway San Jose, CA 769 2013 2013 EPLP 7 Esplanade 350 East Taylor Street San Jose, CA 278 2004 2002 EPLP 18 Fountains at River Oaks 373 River Oaks Circle San Jose, CA 226 2014 1990 EPLP 30 Marquis 817 North 10th Street San Jose, CA 166 2016 2015 EPLP 5 Meridian at Midtown 1432 West San Carlos Street San Jose, CA 218 2018 2015 Wesco V 5 Mio 688 North 7th Street San Jose, CA 103 2016 2015 EPLP 5 Patina at Midtown 355 Sunol Street San Jose, CA 269 JV - 50% Palm Valley 150 Palm Valley Road San Jose, CA 1,099 2014 2008 EPLP 12 Sage at Cupertino 175 Calvert Drive San Jose, CA 230 2017 1971 DownREIT 49 The Waterford 1700 North First Street San Jose, CA 238 2000 2000 EPLP 20 Willow Lake 1331 Lakeshore Circle San Jose, CA 508 2012 1989 EPLP 31 1000 Kiely 1000 Kiely Boulevard Santa Clara, CA 121 2011 1971 EPLP 49 Mylo 3700 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 476 EPLP Le Parc 440 North Winchester Avenue Santa Clara, CA 140 1994 1975 EPLP 45 Marina Cove 3480 Granada Avenue Santa Clara, CA 292 1994 1974 EPLP 46 Riley Square 3707 Poinciana Drive Santa Clara, CA 156 2012 1972 Wesco I 48 Villa Granada 3595 Granada Avenue Santa Clara, CA 270 2014 2010 EPLP 10 Bristol Commons 732 East Evelyn Avenue Sunnyvale, CA 188 1995 1989 EPLP 31 Brookside Oaks 1651 Belleville Way Sunnyvale, CA 170 2000 1973 DownREIT 47 Lawrence Station 1271 Lawrence Station Road Sunnyvale, CA 336 2014 2012 EPLP 8 Magnolia Lane 113 South Mary Avenue Sunnyvale, CA 32 2007 2001 EPLP 19 Magnolia Square 107 South Mary Avenue Sunnyvale, CA 156 2007 1963 DownREIT 57 Montclaire 450 North Mathilda Avenue Sunnyvale, CA 390 1988 1973 EPLP 47 Reed Square 1070 Reed Avenue Sunnyvale, CA 100 2011 1970 EPLP 50 Solstice 299 West Washington Avenue Sunnyvale, CA 280 2014 2014 EPLP 6 Summerhill Park 972 Corte Madera Avenue Sunnyvale, CA 100 1988 1988 EPLP 32 Via 315 Tasman Drive Sunnyvale, CA 284 2011 2011 EPLP 9 Windsor Ridge 825 East Evelyn Avenue Sunnyvale, CA 216 1989 1989 EPLP 31 9,412 1 APARTMENT COMMUNITIES Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020 Year Year Property Age of Property Name Address City/State Units Acquired Built Ownership Property Alameda County Fourth & U 700 University Avenue Berkeley, CA 171 2010 2010 EPLP 10 Connolly Station 7550 St. Patrick Way Dublin, CA 309 2014 2014 EPLP 6 Avenue 64 6399 Christie Avenue Emeryville, CA 224 2014 2007 EPLP 13 The Courtyards at 65th 1465 65th Street Emeryville, CA 331 2019 2004 Wesco V 16 Emme 6350 Christie Avenue Emeryville, CA 190 2015 2015 EPLP 5 Boulevard 40001 Fremont Boulevard Fremont, CA 172 1996 1978 EPLP 42 Briarwood 4200 Bay Street Fremont, CA 160 2011 1978 Wesco I 42 Mission Peaks 1401 Red Hawk Circle Fremont, CA 453 2014 1995 EPLP 25 Mission Peaks II 1401 Red Hawk Circle Fremont, CA 336 2014 1989 EPLP 31 Paragon Apartments 3700 Beacon Avenue Fremont, CA 301 2014 2013 EPLP 7 Stevenson Place 4141 Stevenson Boulevard Fremont, CA 200 2000 1975 EPLP 45 The Woods 40640 High Street Fremont, CA 160 2011 1978 Wesco I 42 City Centre 22800 Meridian Drive Hayward, CA 192 2014 2000 Wesco IV 20 City View 25200 Carlos Bee Boulevard Hayward, CA 572 1998 1975 EPLP 45 Bridgeport 36826 Cherry Street Newark, CA 184 1987 1987 BEX II 33 The Grand 100 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 243 2009 2009 EPLP 11 The Landing at Jack London Square 101 Embarcadero West Oakland, CA 282 2014 2001 EPLP 19 The Galloway 5789 Gibraltar Drive, 4863 Willow Road Pleasanton, CA 506 2016 2016 EPLP 4 Verandas 33 Union Square Union City, CA 282 2014 1989 Wesco IV 31 Contra Costa County 5,268 Lafayette Highlands 1076 Carol Lane Lafayette, CA 150 2014 1973 EPLP 47 San Marcos 2601 Hilltop Drive Richmond, CA 432 2003 2003 EPLP 17 Bel Air 2000 Shoreline Drive San Ramon, CA 462 1995 1988 EPLP 32 Canyon Oaks 1 Amberstone Lane San Ramon , CA 250 2007 2005 EPLP 15 Crow Canyon 1700 Promontory Lane San Ramon, CA 400 2014 1992 EPLP 28 Foothill Gardens 1110 Harness Drive San Ramon, CA 132 1997 1985 EPLP 35 Mill Creek at Windermere 2100 Waterstone Place San Ramon, CA 400 2007 2005 EPLP 15 Twin Creeks 2711-2731 Morgan Drive San Ramon, CA 44 1997 1985 EPLP 35 Agora 1500 Newell Avenue Walnut Creek, CA 49 2016 2016 EPLP 4 Brio 161 N Civic Drive Walnut Creek, CA 300 2019 2015 EPLP 5 San Mateo County 2,619 Belmont Terrace 1606 Continetals Way Belmont, CA 71 2006 1974 EPLP 46 Foster's Landing 700 Bounty Drive Foster City, CA 490 2014 1987 EPLP 33 777 Hamilton 777 Hamilton Menlo Park, CA 195 2019 2017 BEX IV 3 Hillsdale Garden 3421 Edison Avenue San Mateo, CA 697 2006 1948 JV - 82% 72 Lakeshore Landing 2717 South Norfolk Street San Mateo, CA 308 2014 1988 EPLP 32 Park 20 1950 Elkhorn Court San Mateo, CA 197 2015 2015 EPLP 5 Station Park Green - Phase I 430 Station Park Circle San Mateo, CA 121 2018 2018 EPLP 2 Station Park Green - Phase II 400 Station Park Circle San Mateo, CA 199 2019 2019 EPLP 1 Station Park Green - Phase III 410 Station Park Circle San Mateo, CA 172 EPLP Station Park Green - Phase IV 420 Station Park Circle San Mateo, CA 107 EPLP Radius 640 Veterans Boulevard Redwood City, CA 264 2015 2015 EPLP 5 Township 333 Main Street Redwood City, CA 132 2019 2014 EPLP 6 2,674 2 APARTMENT COMMUNITIES Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020 Year Year Property Age of Property Name Address City/State Units Acquired Built Ownership Property San Francisco and Marin Counties 500 Folsom 500 Folsom Street San Francisco, CA 537 JV - 50% Park West 1201 Funston San Francisco, CA 126 2012 1958 EPLP 62 Bennett Lofts 530, 542, 548 Brannan San Francisco, CA 165 2012 2004 EPLP 16 Fox Plaza 1390 Market Street San Francisco, CA 445 2013 1968 EPLP 52 MB 360 1200 Fourth Street San Francisco, CA 360 2014 2014 EPLP 6 Deer Valley 2500 Deer Valley Road San Rafael, CA 171 2014 1996 EPLP 24 Vista Belvedere 15 Red Hill Circle Tiburon, CA 76 2004 1963 EPLP 57 1,343 Other Northern California Chestnut Street Apartments 143 Chestnut Avenue Santa Cruz, CA 96 2008 2002 EPLP 18 96 Total Northern California 21,412 24 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA Los Angeles County The Village at Toluca Lake 211 North Valley Street Burbank, CA 145 2017 1974 BEX III 46 Emerald Pointe 2840 South Diamond Bar Boulevard Diamond Bar, CA 160 2014 1989 EPLP 31 Regency at Encino 15506 Moorpark Street Encino, CA 75 2009 1989 EPLP 31 416 on Broadway 412 East Broadway Glendale, CA 115 2010 2009 EPLP 11 The Henley I 1136 North Columbus Avenue Glendale, CA 83 1999 1974 EPLP 46 The Henley II 245 West Loraine Street Glendale, CA 132 1999 1970 EPLP 50 Wallace on Sunset 6240 Sunset Boulevard Hollywood, CA 200 EPLP Marbrisa 1809 Termino Avenue Long Beach, CA 202 2002 1987 EPLP 33 Pathways at Bixby Village 5945 East Pacific Coast Highway Long Beach, CA 296 1991 1975 EPLP 45 5600 Wilshire 5600 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 284 2014 2008 EPLP 12 Alessio 5700 West Centinela Los Angeles, CA 624 2014 2001 EPLP 19 Ashton Sherman Village 12629 Riverside Drive Los Angeles, CA 264 2016 2014 EPLP 6 Avant 1360, 1420 South Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 440 2015 2014 EPLP 6 The Avery 12005 Albers Street Los Angeles, CA 121 2014 2014 DownREIT 6 Bellerive 1921 Beloit Avenue Los Angeles, CA 63 2011 2011 EPLP 9 Belmont Station 1302 West 2nd Street Los Angeles, CA 275 2009 2009 EPLP 11 Bunker Hill 222 and 234 South Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 456 1998 1968 EPLP 52 Catalina Gardens 333 South Catalina Street Los Angeles, CA 128 2014 1987 EPLP 33 Cochran Apartments 612 South Cochran Los Angeles, CA 58 1998 1989 EPLP 31 Emerson Valley Village 12000 Riverside Drive Los Angeles, CA 144 2016 2012 EPLP 8 Gas Company Lofts 810 South Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 251 2013 2004 Wesco III 16 The Blake LA 733 North Kings Road Los Angeles, CA 196 1997 1979 EPLP 41 3 APARTMENT COMMUNITIES Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020 Year Year Property Age of Property Name Address City/State Units Acquired Built Ownership Property Marbella 600 South Detroit Street Los Angeles, CA 60 2005 1991 EPLP 29 Pacific Electric Lofts 610 South Main Street Los Angeles, CA 314 2012 2006 Wesco I 14 Park Catalina 690 South Catalina Street Los Angeles, CA 90 2012 2002 EPLP 18 Park Place 400 South Detroit Street Los Angeles, CA 60 1997 1988 EPLP 32 Regency Palm Court 914 South Wilton Place Los Angeles, CA 116 2014 1987 Wesco III 33 Santee Court 716 South Los Angeles Street Los Angeles, CA 165 2010 2004 EPLP 16 Santee Village 743 South Santee Street Los Angeles, CA 73 2011 2011 EPLP 9 Tiffany Court 616 Masselin Avenue Los Angeles, CA 101 2014 1987 EPLP 33 Wilshire La Brea 5200 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 478 2014 2014 EPLP 6 Windsor Court 900 South Irolo Street Los Angeles, CA 95 2014 1987 Wesco III 33 Windsor Court 401 South Detroit Street Los Angeles, CA 58 1997 1988 EPLP 32 Aqua Marina Del Rey 4750 Lincoln Boulevard Marina Del Rey, CA 500 2014 2001 EPLP 19 Marina City Club 4333 Admiralty Way Marina Del Rey, CA 101 2004 1971 EPLP 49 Mirabella 13701 Marina Point Drive Marina Del Rey, CA 188 2000 2000 EPLP 20 Muse 5451 Vineland Avenue North Hollywood, CA 152 2011 2011 EPLP 9 The Hallie 280 East Del Mar Boulevard Pasadena, CA 292 1997 1972 EPLP 48 The Stuart 3360 East Foothill Boulevard Pasadena, CA 188 2014 2007 EPLP 13 Fountain Park 13141 Fountain Park Drive Playa Vista, CA 705 2004 2002 EPLP 18 Highridge 28125 Peacock Ridge Drive Rancho Palos Verde, CA 255 1997 1972 DownREIT 48 Bridgeport Coast 24100 Newhall Ranch Road Santa Clarita, CA 188 2014 2006 Wesco IV 14 The Fairways at Westridge 25343 Silver Aspen Way Valencia, CA 234 2014 2004 Wesco IV 16 The Vistas of West Hills 24015 Copper Hill Drive Valencia, CA 220 2014 2009 Wesco IV 11 Allegro 11945 Magnolia Boulevard Valley Village, CA 97 2010 2010 EPLP 10 Walnut Heights 20700 San Jose Hills Road Walnut, CA 163 2003 1964 EPLP 56 The Huxley 1234 North La Brea Avenue West Hollywood, CA 187 2014 2014 EPLP 6 The Dylan 1111 North La Brea Avenue West Hollywood, CA 184 2014 2014 EPLP 6 Avondale at Warner Center 22222 Victory Boulevard Woodland Hills, CA 446 1999 1970 EPLP 50 Reveal 21201 Kittridge Street Woodland Hills, CA 438 2011 2010 EPLP 10 Ventura County 10,660 Camarillo Oaks 921 Paseo Camarillo Camarillo, CA 564 1996 1985 EPLP 35 Camino Ruiz Square 105 Camino Ruiz Camarillo, CA 159 2006 1990 EPLP 30 Arbors at Parc Rose 1500 Tulipan Circle Oxnard, CA 373 2011 2001 Wesco I 19 Mariner's Place 711 South B Street Oxnard, CA 105 2000 1987 EPLP 33 Tierra Vista 1750 Montevina Circle Oxnard, CA 404 2001 2001 EPLP 19 Monterey Villas 1040 Kelp Lane Oxnard, CA 122 1997 1974 EPLP 46 Meadowood 1733 Cochran Street Simi Valley, CA 320 1996 1986 BEX II 34 Hidden Valley 5065 Hidden Park Court Simi Valley, CA 324 2004 2004 EPLP 16 The Lofts at Pinehurst 1021 Scandia Avenue Ventura, CA 118 1997 1971 EPLP 49 Hillcrest Park 1800 West Hillcrest Drive Newbury Park, CA 608 1998 1973 EPLP 47 Pinehurst 3980 Telegraph Road Ventura, CA 28 2004 1973 EPLP 47 Woodside Village 675 Providence Avenue Ventura, CA 145 2004 1987 EPLP 33 3,270 4 APARTMENT COMMUNITIES Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020 Year Year Property Age of Property Name Address City/State Units Acquired Built Ownership Property Orange County Anavia 2045 South State College Boulevard Anaheim, CA 250 2010 2009 EPLP 11 The Barkley 2400 East Lincoln Avenue Anaheim, CA 161 2000 1984 DownREIT 36 Park Viridian 1515 East Katella Anaheim, CA 320 2014 2008 EPLP 12 Villa Siena 1250 Adams Avenue Costa Mesa, CA 272 2014 1974 EPLP 46 Valley Park 17300 Euclid Avenue Fountain Valley, CA 160 2001 1969 EPLP 51 The Havens 10349 Slater Avenue Fountain Valley, CA 440 2014 1969 BEXAEW 51 Capri at Sunny Hills 2341 Daphne Place Fullerton, CA 102 2001 1961 DownREIT 59 Haver Hill 3100 East Yorba Linda Boulevard Fullerton, CA 264 2012 1973 Wesco III 47 Wilshire Promenade 141 West Wilshire Avenue Fullerton, CA 149 1997 1992 EPLP 28 Pinnacle at Fullerton 229 East Commonwealth Avenue Fullerton, CA 192 2014 2004 EPLP 16 Montejo Apartments 12911 Dale Street Garden Grove, CA 124 2001 1974 EPLP 46 Huntington Breakers 21270 Beach Boulevard Huntington Beach, CA 342 1997 1984 EPLP 36 The Huntington 8400 Edinger Avenue Huntington Beach, CA 276 2012 1975 EPLP 45 Axis 2300 2300 DuPont Drive Irvine, CA 115 2010 2010 EPLP 10 The Palms at Laguna Niguel 28188 Moulton Parkway Laguna Niguel, CA 460 2014 1988 EPLP 32 Village Green 901 South Idaho Street La Habra, CA 272 2014 1971 EPLP 49 Hillsborough Park 1501 South Beach Boulevard La Habra, CA 235 1999 1999 BEX II 21 Trabuco Villas 25362 Mosswood Way Lake Forest, CA 132 1997 1985 EPLP 35 Fairway Apartments at Big Canyon 2 Pine Valley Lane Newport Beach, CA 74 1999 1972 EPLP 48 Renaissance at Uptown Orange 3063 West Chapman Orange, CA 460 2014 2007 EPLP 13 Villa Angelina 201 East Chapman Avenue Placentia, CA 256 2001 1970 EPLP 50 Cortesia 29752 Melinda Road Rancho Sta. Margarita, CA 308 2014 1999 EPLP 21 Pinnacle at Talega 120 Calle Amistad San Clemente, CA 362 2014 2002 EPLP 18 Parkside Court 4200 West 1st Street Santa Ana, CA 210 2014 1986 BEXAEW 34 Fairhaven Apartments 1300 East Fairhaven Santa Ana, CA 164 2001 1970 DownREIT 50 Essex Skyline 9 & 15 MacArthur Place Santa Ana, CA 350 2010 2008 EPLP 12 Pinnacle at MacArthur Place 31 MacArthur Crescent Santa Ana, CA 253 2014 2002 EPLP 18 6,703 San Diego County Alpine Village 2055 Arnold Way Alpine, CA 301 2002 1971 EPLP 49 Bonita Cedars 5155 Cedarwood Road Bonita, CA 120 2002 1983 EPLP 37 Mesa Village 5265 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard Clairemont, CA 133 2002 1963 EPLP 57 Pinnacle at Otay Ranch I & II 1310 Santa Rita Drive Chula Vista, CA 364 2014 2001 EPLP 19 Mira Monte 10360 Maya Linda Road Mira Mesa, CA 354 2002 1982 EPLP 38 Country Villas 283 Douglas Drive Oceanside, CA 180 2002 1976 EPLP 44 Mission Hills 218 Rancho Del Oro Oceanside, CA 282 2005 1984 EPLP 36 Allure at Scripps Ranch 10766 Scripps Ranch Boulevard San Diego, CA 194 2014 2002 EPLP 18 Scripps Mesa Apartments 10380 Spring Canyon Road San Diego, CA 264 JV - 51% Bernardo Crest 11820 Paseo Lucido San Diego, CA 216 2014 1988 EPLP 32 Cambridge Park 3394 Daley Center Drive San Diego, CA 320 2014 1998 EPLP 22 Carmel Landing 11505 Windcrest Lane San Diego, CA 356 2014 1989 EPLP 31 5 APARTMENT COMMUNITIES Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020 Year Year Property Age of Property Name Address City/State Units Acquired Built Ownership Property Carmel Summit 11795 Stoney Peak Drive San Diego, CA 246 2014 1989 EPLP 31 CentrePointe 6466 Friars Road San Diego, CA 224 1997 1974 EPLP 46 Esplanade 10201 Camino Ruiz #182 & 183 San Diego, CA 616 2014 1986 BEXAEW 34 Form 15 1450 Market Street San Diego, CA 242 2016 2014 EPLP 6 Montanosa 11012 Camino Playa Carmel San Diego, CA 472 2014 1990 EPLP 30 Carmel Creek 11724 Carmel Creek Road San Diego, CA 348 2014 2000 EPLP 20 Summit Park 8563 Lake Murray Boulevard San Diego, CA 300 2002 1972 EPLP 48 Shadow Point 9830 Dale Avenue Spring Valley, CA 172 2002 1983 EPLP 37 Santa Barbara County 5,440 CBC and The Sweeps 6721 El Colegio Road Goleta, CA 239 2006 1962 EPLP 58 Hope Ranch 3968-3974 & 3999 Via Lucero Santa Barbara, CA 108 2007 1965 EPLP 55 Riverside County 347 The Devonshire 2770 West Devonshire Avenue Hemet, CA 276 2002 1988 EPLP 32 276 Total Southern California 26,696 29 WASHINGTON Belcarra 10688 NE 10th Street Bellevue, WA 296 2014 2009 EPLP 11 BellCentre 308-108 Avenue NE Bellevue, WA 248 2014 2001 EPLP 19 Cedar Terrace 3205 115th Avenue NE Bellevue, WA 180 2005 1984 EPLP 36 Courtyard Off Main 136 102nd Avenue SE Bellevue, WA 110 2010 2000 EPLP 20 Ellington 11200 NE 11th Street Bellevue, WA 220 2014 1994 EPLP 26 Emerald Ridge 3010 118th Avenue SE Bellevue, WA 180 1994 1987 EPLP 33 Foothill Commons 13800 NE 9th Place Bellevue, WA 394 1990 1978 EPLP 42 The Palisades 13808 NE 12th Bellevue, WA 192 1990 1977 EPLP 43 Park Highland 304 118th Avenue SE Bellevue , WA 250 2014 1993 EPLP 27 Piedmont 15309 NE 13th Place Bellevue, WA 396 2014 1969 EPLP 51 Sammamish View 16160 SE Eastgate Way Bellevue, WA 153 1994 1986 EPLP 34 Woodland Commons 13700 NE 10th Place Bellevue, WA 302 1990 1978 EPLP 42 Pinnacle Sonata 23940 40th Drive SE Bothell, WA 268 2014 2000 EPLP 20 Bothell Ridge 19928 Bothell Everett Highway SE Bothell, WA 214 2014 1988 BEXAEW 32 Canyon Pointe 1630 228th Street SE Bothell, WA 250 2003 1990 EPLP 30 Inglenook Court 14220 Juanita Drive, NE Bothell, WA 224 1994 1985 EPLP 35 Salmon Run at Perry Creek 2109 228th Street SE Bothell, WA 132 2000 2000 EPLP 20 Stonehedge Village 14690 143rd Boulevard, NE Bothell, WA 196 1997 1986 EPLP 34 6 APARTMENT COMMUNITIES Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020 Year Year Property Age of Property Name Address City/State Units Acquired Built Ownership Property Highlands at Wynhaven 1460 NE Hawthorne Street Issaquah, WA 333 2008 2000 EPLP 20 Park Hill at Issaquah 22516 SE 56th Street Issaquah, WA 245 1999 1999 EPLP 21 Wandering Creek 12910 SE 240th Kent, WA 156 1995 1986 EPLP 34 Ascent 12062 Slater Avenue NE Kirkland, WA 90 2012 1988 EPLP 32 Bridle Trails 6600 130th Avenue, NE Kirkland, WA 108 1997 1986 EPLP 34 Evergreen Heights 12233 NE 131st Way Kirkland, WA 200 1997 1990 EPLP 30 Corbella at Juanita Bay 9520 NE 120th Street Kirkland, WA 169 2010 1978 EPLP 42 Montebello 12000 131st Lane NE Kirkland, WA 248 2012 1996 EPLP 24 Slater 116 11415 Slater Avenue NE Kirkland, WA 108 2013 2013 EPLP 7 Aviara 2441 76th Avenue SE Mercer Island, WA 166 2014 2013 EPLP 7 Parkwood at Mill Creek 15520 Mill Creek Boulevard Mill Creek, WA 240 2014 1989 EPLP 31 Laurels at Mill Creek 1110 164th Street SE Mill Creek, WA 164 1996 1981 EPLP 39 The Elliot at Mukilteo 9507 49th Avenue West Mukilteo, WA 301 1997 1981 DownREIT 39 Castle Creek 7000 132nd Place, SE Newcastle, WA 216 1998 1998 EPLP 22 Shadowbrook 8500 148th Avenue NE Redmond, WA 418 2014 1986 EPLP 34 The Trails of Redmond 16800 NE 39th Court Redmond, WA 423 2014 1985 EPLP 35 Elevation 17202-17325 NE 85th Place Redmond, WA 158 2010 1986 EPLP 34 Pure Redmond 17634 NE Union Road Redmond, WA 105 2019 2016 EPLP 4 Redmond Hill 6110 186th Place NE Redmond, WA 442 2011 1985 Wesco I 35 Vesta 18666 Redmond Way Redmond, WA 440 2011 1998 Wesco I 22 Pinnacle on Lake Washington 1400 Lake Washington Boulevard North Renton, WA 180 2014 2001 EPLP 19 Brighton Ridge 2307 NE 4th Street Renton, WA 264 1996 1986 EPLP 34 Fairwood Pond 14700 SE Petrovitsky Road Renton, WA 194 2004 1997 EPLP 23 Forest View 650 Duvall Avenue NE Renton, WA 192 2003 1998 EPLP 22 8th & Republican 430 8th Avenue North Seattle, WA 211 2017 2016 Wesco V 4 The Audrey at Belltown 2922 Western Avenue Seattle, WA 137 2014 1992 EPLP 28 Taylor 28 100 Taylor Avenue Seattle, WA 197 2014 2008 EPLP 12 Collins on Pine 1222 East Pine Street Seattle, WA 76 2014 2013 EPLP 7 Annaliese 118 6th Avenue North Seattle, WA 56 2013 2009 EPLP 11 Fountain Court 2400 4th Street Seattle, WA 320 2000 2000 EPLP 20 Patent 523 523 Broadway Avenue, East Seattle, WA 295 2010 2010 EPLP 10 Domaine 2483 Birch Avenue North Seattle, WA 92 2012 2009 EPLP 11 Expo 118 Republican Street Seattle, WA 275 2012 2012 JV - 50% 8 The Bernard 115 Warren Avenue North Seattle, WA 63 2011 2008 EPLP 12 The Cairns 420 Yale Avenue Seattle, WA 99 2007 2006 EPLP 14 Velo & Ray 3636 Stone Way North Seattle, WA 308 2019 2014 Wesco V 6 Vox Apartments 1527 15th Avenue Seattle, WA 58 2013 2013 EPLP 7 Wharfside Pointe 3811 14th Avenue West Seattle, WA 155 1994 1990 EPLP 30 Total Washington 12,107 26 7 APARTMENT COMMUNITIES Real Estate Information as of June 30, 2020 Year Year Property Age of Property Name Address City/State Units Acquired Built Ownership Property APARTMENT STATISTICS Number of Apartment Communities 247 Number of Apartment Communities Under Construction 7 Number of Apartment Homes 60,215 Number of Apartment Homes Under Construction 2,025 OTHER REAL ESTATE ASSETS Office/Retail Buildings Derian Office Building 17461 Derian Avenue Irvine, CA 2000 1983 EPLP Definitions for Property Ownership EPLP - The Company has a 100% ownership in the community. Wesco I - The community is owned by Wesco I, LLC. The Company has a 58% interest in Wesco I, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. Wesco III - The community is owned by Wesco III, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in Wesco III, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. Wesco IV - The community is owned by Wesco IV, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in Wesco IV, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. Wesco V - The community is owned by Wesco V, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in Wesco V, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. BEX II - The community is owned by BEX II, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in BEX II, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. BEX III - The community is owned by BEX III, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in BEX III, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. BEX IV - The community is owned by BEX IV, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in BEX IV, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. BEXAEW - The community is owned by BEXAEW, LLC. The Company has a 50% interest in BEXAEW, LLC, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting. DownREIT - Each of these communities are part of DownREIT structures in which the Company is the general partner or manager and the other limited partners or members are granted rights of redemption for their interests. In accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, the Company consolidates these communities. JV - 82% - The Company has a 82% ownership in this community and is consolidated. JV - 50% - The Company has a 50% ownership in this community and is not consolidated. JV - 51% - The Company has a 51% ownership in this community and is not consolidated. 8 Attachments Original document

