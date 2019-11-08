Essex Property Trust : Releases New Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has released its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, detailing the Company’s many social, sustainability, and economic accomplishments. Essex remains focused on keeping residents’ well-being as a top priority, creating a positive workplace for all employees, and reducing its environmental footprint, while contributing to the long-term returns for investors. The report showcases what the Company has achieved in the past 25 years, how CSR is integrated into its core business, and how the Company continues to improve on every level.

The report can be accessed on the internet at: www.essex.com; click on Investors and then Corporate Social Responsibility.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (“Essex”), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. As of September 30, 2019, Essex had ownership interests in 249 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005660/en/