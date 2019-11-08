Log in
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(ESS)
Essex Property Trust : Releases New Corporate Social Responsibility Report

11/08/2019

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has released its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, detailing the Company’s many social, sustainability, and economic accomplishments. Essex remains focused on keeping residents’ well-being as a top priority, creating a positive workplace for all employees, and reducing its environmental footprint, while contributing to the long-term returns for investors. The report showcases what the Company has achieved in the past 25 years, how CSR is integrated into its core business, and how the Company continues to improve on every level.

The report can be accessed on the internet at: www.essex.com; click on Investors and then Corporate Social Responsibility.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (“Essex”), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. As of September 30, 2019, Essex had ownership interests in 249 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 448 M
EBIT 2019 501 M
Net income 2019 396 M
Debt 2019 5 523 M
Yield 2019 2,45%
P/E ratio 2019 53,7x
P/E ratio 2020 55,0x
EV / Sales2019 18,3x
EV / Sales2020 17,6x
Capitalization 21 011 M
Chart ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Essex Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 330,96  $
Last Close Price 317,95  $
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Schall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Marcus Chairman
John F. Burkart COO & Senior Executive VP-Asset Management
Angela L. Kleiman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. Guericke Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.29.66%21 011
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL28.48%31 781
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.21.03%29 582
INVITATION HOMES INC.49.40%16 151
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC42.54%15 560
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.52.64%14 483
