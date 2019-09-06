Log in
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.

Essex Property Trust : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference

09/06/2019

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that Michael J. Schall, President and CEO, will be participating in a roundtable presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the panel, please visit the webcast link on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com. A copy of any materials provided by the Company at the conference can be obtained through the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (“Essex”), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 443 M
EBIT 2019 502 M
Net income 2019 394 M
Debt 2019 5 671 M
Yield 2019 2,40%
P/E ratio 2019 54,9x
P/E ratio 2020 56,0x
EV / Sales2019 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 18,0x
Capitalization 21 343 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 317,92  $
Last Close Price 324,72  $
Spread / Highest target 9,02%
Spread / Average Target -2,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Schall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Marcus Chairman
Angela L. Kleiman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith R. Guericke Vice Chairman
Byron A. Scordelis Independent Director
