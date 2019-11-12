Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  EssilorLuxottica    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Battle for Mediobanca: Italy's richest man takes on seasoned CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 01:55pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Mediobanca is seen in Milan

One comes from a wealthy family, attended Milan's best schools and has spent all his career engineering mergers at Mediobanca, Italy's most influential investment bank.

The other was raised in an orphanage and was too poor to go to high school but at 84 is Italy's richest man, having built the world's biggest eyewear group from scratch.

Mediobanca's boss Alberto Nagel, 54, and Leonardo Del Vecchio, who in less than two months has become the bank's top investor, are squaring off in a battle for control that is rattling the world of Italian finance.

At stake is the future direction of Mediobanca, a venerable institution more than seven decades old. Billionaire tycoon Del Vecchio says Mediobanca should reduce its focus on consumer finance and instead beef up its traditional investment banking business through acquisitions.

Del Vecchio, chairman of Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, unexpectedly built a stake of 7% in Mediobanca in mid-September - only informing Nagel of his move hours before issuing a statement.

Last week he raised his holding to just under 10%, and four sources close to the matter said he was planning to go higher still - which would require approval from the European Central Bank. One of the sources said he was aiming for as much as 20%.

Representatives for Del Vecchio were not immediately available to comment for this story.

The tycoon's bold move on Mediobanca has echoes of the corporate intrigue in the so-called "salotto buono", or fine drawing room, the informal club that has pulled the strings in corporate Italy since 1945 and had Mediobanca at its center.

So far, he has kept his cards close to his chest when it comes to motive.

But in brief remarks that were widely viewed as a direct challenge to Nagel's strategy, he said last month Mediobanca should rely less on contributions from its consumer credit business and its most prized asset - insurer Generali.

He also said Mediobanca was too small, having missed out on a number of possible deals.

GENERALI GRIPES

The relationship between the pair has deteriorated quickly from 2017 when Mediobanca advised Del Vecchio on the 48 billion euro Luxottica-Essilor merger.

A turning point appeared to come last year when Mediobanca, a leading shareholder in a Milanese cancer hospital, blocked a 500-million-euro investment that Del Vecchio wanted to make in the hospital using his own charity firm which would have seen a unit named after him.

Del Vecchio's ultimate goal behind the Mediobanca's stake-building and management's criticism is to have more control over the future of Generali, including through possible cross-border deals, according to three of the sources close to the matter.

Del Vecchio blames Nagel, as well as Generali's CEO Philippe Donnet, for what he sees as Generali's poor share price performance compared with rivals like Germany's Allianz or France's Axa, the people said.

While he would favor a tie-up with a foreign group, he wants to ensure Generali's Italian identity is preserved, they added.

Mediobanca is the biggest shareholder in Generali with a 13% stake in Europe's third-largest insurer, which accounts for about 30% of the bank's operating profit. Del Vecchio is also a Generali investor, with a 4.8% stake.

Nagel has dismissed Del Vecchio's criticism and on Tuesday said he would build on his current strategy to drive growth from Mediobanca's wealth management and consumer credit businesses under a plan through to 2023.

'SALOTTO BUONO'

Some bankers say Del Vecchio seems to be longing for a return to the "salotto buono" past, when influential families acted as the power brokers of corporate Italy through interlinked minority stakes.

"Del Vecchio is looking at the old days with a sense of nostalgia," said a banker at a global investment bank who is close to Generali. "But what's the point of turning back the clock? Mediobanca has evolved into a more structured and transparent financial institution."

Executives at rival banks Mediolanum, which owns 3.3% of Mediobanca, and Intesa Sanpaolo have been supportive of Nagel.

Nagel, who has been chief executive of Mediobanca since 2008 after starting his career there in 1991 at the age of 26, has steered the Milanese bank away from its historic role as a financial holding company.

He has unwound a web of cross-shareholdings that had become conduits for contagion during the financial crisis, selling some 5 billion euros of minority stakes in top companies since 2013.

Meanwhile, he expanded into wealth management through the launch of Che Banca! and a string of mid-sized acquisitions, and boosted the bank's consumer finance business.

Mediobanca also bought French boutique merchant bank Messier Maris & Associes in April, a deal that paid off months later when it won a mandate to advise Peugeot owner PSA in the 50-billion-euro merger talks with Fiat Chrysler.

Yet Del Vecchio's criticism that Mediobanca lacks scale has some merit, some banking sources told Reuters, adding the bank faced increased competition on its investment banking turf from UniCredit and Intesa's Banca IMI as well as foreign rivals.

UniCredit Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier appeared to take a swipe at Nagel this weekend, having sold down his lender's 8.4% stake in the bank last week.

"Mediobanca was managed well during the crisis," he said in an interview with la Repubblica newspaper. "But today it's not easy to do investment banking in Europe, and like for the rest of the sector, new ideas will be needed."

By Silvia Aloisi, Pamela Barbaglia and Stephen Jewkes
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.55% 218.9 Delayed Quote.25.67%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 1.62% 19.5 End-of-day quote.31.37%
AXA 0.14% 25.31 Real-time Quote.34.03%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 0.15% 135.3 Real-time Quote.22.32%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.20% 14.684 End-of-day quote.15.39%
MEDIOBANCA 2.01% 10.645 End-of-day quote.41.47%
PEUGEOT 1.25% 24.31 Real-time Quote.28.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESSILORLUXOTTICA
01:55pBATTLE FOR MEDIOBANCA : Italy's richest man takes on seasoned CEO
RE
11/08ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Michelin and Essilor join forces for safer mobility
AQ
10/31ESSILORLUXOTTICA : celebrates World Sight Day with activities all over the world
PU
10/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PSA, Fiat Chrysler, Macquarie, WhatsApp
10/30ESSILORLUXOTTICA : 3Q Revenue Rises to EUR4.31 Billion
DJ
10/30ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Third-Quarter 2019 Revenue Momentum Continues to Build
PU
10/30ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Third-Quarter 2019 Revenue - Momentum Continues to Build
GL
10/28LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio's clout at Mediobanca boosted after Bollore c..
RE
10/24ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Third Point Urges EssilorLuxottica to Improve Governance
DJ
10/24ESSILORLUXOTTICA : EssilorLuxottica and Luxottica announce consent solicitation ..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 17 353 M
EBIT 2019 2 708 M
Net income 2019 1 756 M
Debt 2019 2 427 M
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 31,6x
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,53x
EV / Sales2020 3,29x
Capitalization 58 784 M
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 138,19  €
Last Close Price 135,00  €
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vacherot President, Co-COO & Non-Independent Director
Paul du Saillant Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Hilary Halper Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA22.32%65 084
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE56.18%222 676
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL33.29%74 786
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA18.54%44 873
VF CORPORATION22.05%34 390
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.70.37%26 152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group