Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  EssilorLuxottica    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EssilorLuxottica : $14B investment to eliminate poor vision by 2050

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 12:11pm EDT

Launched on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 24th, the report defines the scale of uncorrected poor vision globally and outlines solutions to eliminate the world's largest unaddressed disability within one generation. This is in line with EssilorLuxottica's mission to help people see more, be more and live life to its fullest.

Speaking on the report, Jayanth Bhuvaraghan, Head of Mission at EssilorLuxottica said: 'This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to end a public health crisis. With the launch of this new report, we are elevating our efforts by providing a roadmap outlining key priorities, actions and investment required to eliminate poor vision in a generation. The time is now, but we cannot do it alone. The eye health sector must seek the support and engagement of many partners whose resources can accelerate progress'.

The world's largest unaddressed disability

Uncorrected poor vision is the world's most widespread disability: it affects one in three people across the globe, 90 percent of whom live at the economic base of the pyramid, and costs the global economy $272 billion in lost productivity each year. By 2050, uncorrected poor vision is predicted to reach epidemic proportions with over 50 percent of the world's population expected to suffer from myopia, many with serious vision-threatening side effects and drastic long-term implications.

Efforts to bring good vision to everyone, everywhere are being led by both the public and private sector and supported by multilateral organizations and donors. And while great strides have been made in the areas of accessibility, affordability, addressing funding gaps and using innovation to produce cost-effective products and services, there remains a need to do more.

Poor vision can be eliminated by 2050

To gather more evidence-based insight into the scale of this vision care crisis, identify possible solutions and mobilize both public and private stakeholders, we initiated the report using analytical support provided by McKinsey. Findings indicate uncorrected poor vision can be eliminated by 2050 through an investment of $14 billion over the next 30 years, dedicated to creating sustainable access points for eye health services, innovating for affordable solutions, funding subsidized and free services as well as raising awareness.

Using the key findings of the report as a starting point, we hosted a panel discussion, in partnership with the social enterprise and media platform Devex, (repeated in para 1)at the United Nations General Assembly. The discussion examined how we can overcome obstacles to meeting the 2050 target of universal vision, the need for specific funding, partnerships and raising awareness, as well as how we can jointly tackle the issue through economies of scale and cross-sector collaboration.

The panel included Jayanth Bhuvaraghan, Head of Mission at EssilorLuxottica; Nick Martin, Deputy CEO, The Fred Hollows Foundation; Allyala Nandakumar, Chief Economist at the Office of the Global AIDS Coordinator, USA and Former Chief Economist for Global Health, USAID; Dr. Serge Resnikoff, International Expert on Eye Health and Former Senior Policy Advisor and Coordinator, World Health Organization as well as Elizabeth Smith, Co-founder and Chief Executive, EYElliance.

Download the report here and watch a recording of the panel discussion here.

Disclaimer

EssilorLuxottica SA published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 16:10:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESSILORLUXOTTICA
12:11pESSILORLUXOTTICA : $14B investment to eliminate poor vision by 2050
PU
09/25ESSILORLUXOTTICA : 2019 Capital Markets Day - EssilorLuxottica is uniquely posit..
AQ
09/25Ray Bans maker Essilorluxottica sees growing demand, for glasses driving sal..
RE
09/05ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Oakley named an official on-field partner and licensee of the..
PU
08/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Vivendi, Renault, Nissan, Amgen
08/26EXCLUSIVE : Third Point builds stake in Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica - sources
RE
08/26ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Third Point Builds Stake in EssilorLuxottica -Reuters
DJ
08/21ESSILORLUXOTTICA : enters the Fortune magazine's 2019 Change the World list
PU
08/07EssilorLuxottica Eyes More Acquisitions -Bloomberg
DJ
07/31ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Publication of the 2019 Interim Financial Report
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 17 230 M
EBIT 2019 2 745 M
Net income 2019 1 938 M
Debt 2019 2 243 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 28,7x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,33x
EV / Sales2020 3,11x
Capitalization 55 081 M
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 133,24  €
Last Close Price 126,50  €
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vacherot President, Co-COO & Non-Independent Director
Paul du Saillant Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Hilary Halper Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA14.53%62 728
ABBOTT LABORATORIES9.95%147 878
MEDTRONIC PLC16.47%145 732
STRYKER CORPORATION35.71%80 703
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY10.01%68 288
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.27.97%44 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group