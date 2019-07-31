Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  EssilorLuxottica    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EssilorLuxottica 1st Half Net Profit, Revenue Rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 01:30am EDT

By Cristina Roca

EssilorLuxottica said Wednesday that first-half earnings and revenue rose, and it backed its 2019 view.

The Franco-Italian company reported net profit of 1.1 billion euros ($1.23 billion), up 6.8% compared with a pro forma figure of EUR1.03 billion the year previous.

The company--which was created in October 2018 from the combination of optical-lens manufacturer Essilor and luxury eyewear maker Luxottica--said revenue rose 7.3% to EUR8.78 billion. At constant currencies, revenue rose 3.9%, EssilorLuxottica said.

The company's lenses & optical instruments category increased revenue by 4.9% at constant exchange rates, whereas sunglasses & readers were up 8.4% at constant exchange rates.

EssilorLuxottica backed its full-year view. For 2019, the company has guided for sales growth of 3.5%-5% at constant exchange rates and sees net profit for the period, adjusted for the expenses from the merger and other special items, growing at 1-1.5 times the pace of sales growth.

Separately Wednesday, the company said it has agreed to buy a 76.7% stake in Grandvision.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL SA End-of-day quote.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -0.67% 118.55 Real-time Quote.7.33%
GRANDVISION -1.55% 25.36 Delayed Quote.32.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESSILORLUXOTTICA
01:40aESSILORLUXOTTICA : to buy GrandVision, confirms 2019 outlook
RE
01:30aEssilorLuxottica 1st Half Net Profit, Revenue Rise
DJ
01:25aESSILORLUXOTTICA : First-half 2019 results. Combination at work and acceleration..
PU
01:01aESSILORLUXOTTICA : First-half 2019 results - Combination at work and acceleratio..
GL
01:01aESSILORLUXOTTICA : EssilorLuxottica to acquire HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVis..
GL
07/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Capital One, Beyond Meat, Netflix
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17Consumer Cos Down After Weak Housing Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 17 157 M
EBIT 2019 2 748 M
Net income 2019 1 860 M
Debt 2019 1 447 M
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 27,9x
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,09x
EV / Sales2020 2,95x
Capitalization 51 566 M
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 118,82  €
Last Close Price 118,55  €
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubert Sagnières Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vacherot President, Co-COO & Non-Independent Director
Paul du Saillant Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Hilary Halper Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA7.33%57 805
ABBOTT LABORATORIES22.09%156 218
MEDTRONIC PLC14.06%138 488
STRYKER CORPORATION36.27%80 337
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY13.08%68 725
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.30.90%43 859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group