Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  EssilorLuxottica    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EssilorLuxottica: 2019 Universal Registration Document filed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

2019 Universal Registration Document filed

Charenton-le-Pont, France (April 21, 2020 – 6:00pm) – The 2019 EssilorLuxottica Universal Registration Document was filed today in French version with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The Universal Registration Document includes:

a) the Annual Financial Report, with:

  • the parent Company Financial Statements,
  • the Group Consolidated Financial Statements,
  • the Management Report and the Non-financial Statement, in compliance with article L.225-100 and L.225-102-1 respectively, of the French Commercial Code,
  • a statement by the persons responsible for the Universal Registration Document,
  • the Statutory Auditors’ Report on the parent Company and the Group Consolidated Financial Statements, and
  • information concerning Auditors’ fees;

b) the Report on Corporate Governance as per the article L.225-37 of the French Commercial Code.

From now on, the French version is available to the public free of charge, as provided for in applicable legislation, and may be downloaded from EssilorLuxottica’s corporate website: www.essilorluxottica.com.

An English version of the 2019 Universal Registration Document is also available on the EssilorLuxottica website.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.
In 2019, EssilorLuxottica had over 150,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 17.4 billion.
The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.
Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

CONTACTS

EssilorLuxottica Investor Relations
(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 42 16
(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4870
E-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com		EssilorLuxottica Corporate Communications
(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 45 02
(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4470
E-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ESSILORLUXOTTICA
12:00pESSILORLUXOTTICA : 2019 Universal Registration Document filed
GL
04/20Oil price slump pounds European stock markets
RE
04/20ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica to scrap dividend, eyes cost c..
RE
04/20ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Scraps Dividend Proposal Due to Coronavirus
DJ
04/20ESSILORLUXOTTICA : EssilorLuxottica to Prepare for Recovery by Preserving Cash a..
GL
04/17ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Risks Penalty as Virus Delays GrandVision Deal Clearance -FT
DJ
04/02ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Virus forces Luxottica to break Italian August holiday tradit..
RE
04/02ESSILORLUXOTTICA : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/01ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Societe Generale sticks Neutral
MD
03/30French luxury group Hermes reduces proposed dividend over coronavirus
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 17 386 M
EBIT 2019 2 772 M
Net income 2019 1 334 M
Debt 2019 2 272 M
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 31,3x
P/E ratio 2020 35,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,91x
EV / Sales2020 3,09x
Capitalization 48 356 M
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 125,44  €
Last Close Price 111,10  €
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul du Saillant Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman & President-Director General
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Grassi Co-Chief Financial Officer
David Wielemans Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-18.81%52 612
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-12.98%196 178
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL4.29%77 643
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-27.50%32 216
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-5.65%29 399
VF CORPORATION-43.98%22 696
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group