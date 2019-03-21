Log in
ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
My previous session
EssilorLuxottica : Chairman Reveals Governance Rift at Merged Company -Le Figaro

03/21/2019 | 03:41am EDT

--In an interview with Le Figaro, EssilorLuxottica's chairman and top shareholder, Leonardo del Vecchio, accuses Hubert Sagnieres, vice-chairman of the company and chief executive of Essilor, of breaking a 2017 combination agreement stipulating they must take decisions jointly at the company created last October from the merger of Essilior and Luxottica.

--Starting in January 2018, Mr. Sagnieres named four key managers--all from Essilor--along with whom he attempts to run the company, the founder of Luxottica tells Le Figaro.

--Mr. Del Vecchio denies proposing Francesco Milleri, his ally and chief executive of Luxottica, as chief executive of the new company, and says a headhunter hasn't been hired to look for a CEO yet because he and Mr. Sagnieres aren't able to agree on the required qualities.

--Mr. Del Vecchio's interview with Le Figaro reveals the extent of the rift between Essilor and Luxottica, rumors of which have worried investors over the past few months and hit EssilorLuxottica's shares, which have slid 18% since the merger took effect in October.

Full story in French (paywall): https://bit.ly/2YbrXZ3

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com 

-0-

ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL SA End-of-day quote.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -0.47% 105 Real-time Quote.-4.93%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 17 104 M
EBIT 2019 2 484 M
Net income 2019 1 590 M
Debt 2019 1 759 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 26,06
P/E ratio 2020 24,89
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
Capitalization 45 784 M
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 116 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubert Sagnières Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vacherot President, Co-COO & Non-Independent Director
Paul du Saillant Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Hilary Halper Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-4.93%52 300
THE COOPER COMPANIES14.42%14 378
OVCTEK CHINA INC--.--%1 759
MENICON CO LTD12.60%1 048
INTEROJO CO. LTD.--.--%233
LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.05%42
