Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  EssilorLuxottica    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EssilorLuxottica : Chairman Seeks Arbitration in Power Struggle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 03:50am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Delfin, the holding company of Luxottica founder and EssilorLuxottica SA(EL.FR) Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio, said Thursday that it has filed an arbitration request at the International Chamber of Commerce, asking it to verify the alleged violations of an agreement signed in 2017 with French optical-lens maker Essilor.

Delfin said the violations--which include the failure to comply with the duties of loyal cooperation and good faith laid out in a 2017 combination agreement--were committed by EssilorLuxottica vice-chairman Hubert Sagnieres and "EssilorLuxottica under Mr. Sagnieres's interference". Delfin is therefore looking to obtain an injunction enforcing compliance with the agreement.

In a release distributed last week, Delfin said some Essilor representatives are deliberately preventing Delfin from exercising its equal share of power, thereby violating a combination agreement signed in 2017 ahead of the merger in October last year.

Mr. Sagnieres, the chief executive of Essilor, said in response last week that the allegations were "serious and false."

Essilor and Luxottica merged last October, creating an eyewear giant that owns Ray-Ban and LensCrafters among its dozens of brands. The merger made Mr. Del Vecchio executive chairman of EssilorLuxottica, while Mr. Sagnieres became the new company's executive vice chairman. The two men would have equal powers to run the combined company, EssilorLuxottica said at the time.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL SA End-of-day quote.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -0.22% 97.5 Real-time Quote.-10.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESSILORLUXOTTICA
03:50aESSILORLUXOTTICA : Chairman Seeks Arbitration in Power Struggle
DJ
03/22HUBERT SAGNIÈRES : Executive Spat Trips Up Ray-Ban Owner -- WSJ
DJ
03/21ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Executive Quarrel Trips Up Eyewear Giant Months After Merger
DJ
03/21European stocks slip as banks slide, London shares jump
RE
03/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Wirecard, Levi’s Boeing, Siemens
03/21ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Shares Slide as Internal Power Squabble Becomes Public
DJ
03/21EssilorLuxottica tensions exposed as executives fall out
RE
03/21LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : EssilorLuxottica's Sagnieres hits back at attack from Del..
RE
03/21ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Chairman Reveals Governance Rift at Merged Company -Le Figaro
DJ
03/21ESSILORLUXOTTICA : infighting flares with new accusations
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 17 104 M
EBIT 2019 2 484 M
Net income 2019 1 586 M
Debt 2019 1 764 M
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 24,59
P/E ratio 2020 23,98
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
EV / Sales 2020 2,45x
Capitalization 42 993 M
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 115 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubert Sagnières Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vacherot President, Co-COO & Non-Independent Director
Paul du Saillant Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Hilary Halper Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-10.73%48 411
THE COOPER COMPANIES15.56%14 459
OVCTEK CHINA INC--.--%1 875
MENICON CO LTD14.39%1 068
INTEROJO CO. LTD.--.--%224
LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.36%39
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.