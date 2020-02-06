Log in
ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
EssilorLuxottica : EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into EssilorLuxottica Takeover of GrandVision

02/06/2020 | 01:03pm EST

By Cristina Roca

European Union antitrust authorities have opened a full-scale investigation into EssilorLuxottica 7.2 billion euro ($7.93 billion) deal to buy Dutch peer Grandvision on concerns that it may reduce competition.

The European Commission, the bloc's antitrust authority, said Thursday that its initial market investigation raised several issues about combining the Franco-Italian company's strong market position in the wholesale supply of lenses and eyewear with GrandVision's leading presence in retail distribution of these products.

EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision decided not to submit commitments to address the commission's preliminary concerns during this initial investigation, the commission said.

In the in-depth investigation launched Thursday, the commission "will investigate whether such changes in the competitive landscape of the optical industry could lead to adverse effects on competition, such as increased prices or reduction of choice of optical products for final consumers," it said in a press release.

The commission will decide by June 22, it said.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

ESSILORLUXOTTICA -0.44% 137.25 Real-time Quote.1.51%
GRANDVISION 0.14% 27.74 Delayed Quote.1.02%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 17 388 M
EBIT 2019 2 772 M
Net income 2019 1 978 M
Debt 2019 2 200 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 31,0x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,59x
EV / Sales2020 3,36x
Capitalization 60 212 M
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 140,19  €
Last Close Price 137,85  €
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vacherot President, Co-COO & Non-Independent Director
Paul du Saillant Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Hilary Halper Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA1.51%65 893
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE0.19%221 605
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL5.10%77 886
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-3.97%42 002
VF CORPORATION-15.76%33 771
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.5.28%31 762
