Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  EssilorLuxottica    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EssilorLuxottica : EU regulators to investigate EssilorLuxottica's 7.2 billion euro Dutch deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 01:20pm EST
Sunglasses from Ray Ban are on display at an optician shop in Hanau

EU antitrust regulators opened on Thursday an in-depth investigation into Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica 7.2 billion euro (£6.1 billion) bid for Dutch opticians group GrandVision, saying the deal could push up prices.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Thursday an in-depth investigation into Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica 7.2 billion euro (£6.1 billion) bid for Dutch opticians group GrandVision, saying the deal could push up prices.

The European Commission said the deal between the world's largest supplier of eyewear and Europe's largest optical retail chain could also reduce competition, confirming a Reuters story on Jan. 31. It will decide by June 22 whether to clear or block the deal.

"In this consolidating market, we need to carefully assess whether the proposed merger would lead to higher prices or reduced choices for consumers when they visit their local optician," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Retailers and rival lens makers have voiced concerns to the EU watchdog, sources had told Reuters. EssilorLuxottica was formed last year from the merger of French lens maker Essilor and Italian eyewear group Luxottica.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

Stocks treated in this article : EssilorLuxottica, GrandVision
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -0.44% 137.25 Real-time Quote.1.51%
GRANDVISION 0.14% 27.74 Delayed Quote.1.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ESSILORLUXOTTICA
01:20pESSILORLUXOTTICA : EU regulators to investigate EssilorLuxottica's 7.2 billion e..
RE
01:03pESSILORLUXOTTICA : EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into EssilorLuxottica Takeover of Gra..
DJ
01:00pESSILORLUXOTTICA : Update on the proposed acquisition of GrandVision by EssilorL..
GL
01/31LVMH Names Andrea Guerra CEO of New Hotel Division
DJ
01/31ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Takeover of Grandvision Faces Full EU Probe -Reuters
DJ
01/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Amazing Amazon
01/31EXCLUSIVE : EssilorLuxottica's 7.2 billion Dutch deal faces full EU probe - sou..
RE
01/31EXCLUSIVE : EssilorLuxottica's 7.2 billion euro Dutch deal faces full EU probe -..
RE
01/30ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Ex-Luxottica boss Guerra to head LVMH's hospitality, restaura..
RE
01/28Mediolanum says Mediobanca stake no longer strategic
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 17 388 M
EBIT 2019 2 772 M
Net income 2019 1 978 M
Debt 2019 2 200 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 31,0x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,59x
EV / Sales2020 3,36x
Capitalization 60 212 M
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 140,19  €
Last Close Price 137,85  €
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vacherot President, Co-COO & Non-Independent Director
Paul du Saillant Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Hilary Halper Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA1.51%65 893
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE0.19%221 605
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL5.10%77 886
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-3.97%42 002
VF CORPORATION-15.76%33 771
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.5.28%31 762
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group