ESSILORLUXOTTICA (EL)

ESSILORLUXOTTICA (EL)
My previous session
News 
News

EssilorLuxottica : Italy' antitrust opens probe over Luxottica's acquisition of Barberini

10/05/2018 | 07:24pm CEST
The Luxottica's headquaters is seen in downtown Milan

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian antitrust authority said on Friday it had opened a probe into Luxottica's acquisition of top sun lens maker Barberini.

Luxottica, the world's largest spectacles manufacturer, completed this week its merger with France's Essilor, the biggest lens maker globally.

The Italian group in June announced it had bought Barberini, the world's top manufacturer of optical glass sun lenses, in a 140 million euro ($161 million) deal.

The antitrust said in a document on its website EssilorLuxottica and Barberini would control 65-70 percent of the Italian sunglasses market.

"Barberini's positioning ... leads one to believe that such a concentration could significantly hamper competition ... creating or strengthening a dominant position," it said.

Luxottica had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Valentina Za)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -1.16% 123.1 Real-time Quote.8.35%
LUXOTTICA GROUP -1.36% 56.56 End-of-day quote.12.10%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 464 M
EBIT 2018 1 283 M
Net income 2018 831 M
Debt 2018 1 217 M
Yield 2018 1,27%
P/E ratio 2018 33,73
P/E ratio 2019 28,82
EV / Sales 2018 6,15x
EV / Sales 2019 5,71x
Capitalization 44 694 M
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 126 €
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubert Sagnières Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vacherot President, Co-COO & Non-Independent Director
Paul du Saillant Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Hilary Halper Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA8.35%51 407
THE COOPER COMPANIES26.69%13 161
OVCTEK CHINA INC--.--%1 158
MENICON CO LTD-15.64%875
SHANGHAI CONANT MACROFLAG GROUP CO LTD.--.--%630
INTEROJO CO. LTD.--.--%275
