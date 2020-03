By Pietro Lombardi



EssilorLuxottica SA has launched a program to buy back up to 3 million shares, it said Tuesday.

The program, which will depend on market conditions, reflects "the group's confidence in its value creation and long-term prospects," it said.

The company's shares closed at 95.90 euros on Monday, which would give the buyback a value of up to 287.7 million euros ($320.8 million).

