EssilorLuxottica: Laurent Vacherot retires & Paul du Saillant to step in at EssilorLuxottica

03/30/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

Laurent Vacherot retires
Paul du Saillant to step in at EssilorLuxottica

Charenton-le-Pont, France (March 30, 2020 – 6pm) – The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica, which met today, co-opted Paul du Saillant as a new Director of the Company in place of Laurent Vacherot, former CEO of Essilor International, who retired. Effective immediately, Mr. du Saillant will take over Mr. Vacherot’s responsibilities, including the role of CEO for Essilor International and the co-executive delegate powers previously granted to Mr. Vacherot on May 13, 2019 by Leonardo Del Vecchio, Executive Chairman, and Hubert Sagnières, Executive Vice Chairman. In this capacity, he will work directly with Francesco Milleri, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Luxottica Group, to develop and implement the EssilorLuxottica strategy and integration process.

In light of the current COVID-19 outbreak, the Board of Directors also decided today to postpone the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting from May 15, 2020 to June 25, 2020 and to hold it behind closed doors.

Additionally, the Board of Directors decided to re-evaluate its previous decision on dividend distribution announced on March 6, 2020 at a later date. At such later date, the Board of Directors may decide whether to confirm, reduce or cancel dividends based on the evolution of the situation.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.
In 2019, EssilorLuxottica had over 150,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 17.4 billion.
The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.
Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

CONTACTS

EssilorLuxottica Investor Relations
(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 42 16
(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4870
E-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com 		EssilorLuxottica Corporate Communications
(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 45 02
(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4470
E-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com

 

 

 

