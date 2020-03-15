Log in
Euronext Paris  >  EssilorLuxottica    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
EssilorLuxottica : Luxottica orders three-day Italy halt to adapt for coronavirus measures

03/15/2020 | 04:24am EDT
The Luxottica's headquaters is seen in downtown Milan

Eyewear maker Luxottica said on Sunday it was suspending production and logistics operations in Italy for up to three days to adapt procedures to new government directives for ensuring worker safety during the coronavirus outbreak.

The maker of Ray Ban sunglasses, now part of EssilorLuxottica, said manufacturing operations would be halted on March 16-18, while its logistics centre in Sedico would stop work on March 16-17. Production should restart gradually between March 18-19, it said.

The move follows an accord between the Italian government, employers and unions aimed at tightening workplace safety and hygiene procedures to protect staff still working during the coronavirus outbreak, which has prompted a country-wide lockdown.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

