ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
EssilorLuxottica : Publication of the 2019 Interim Financial Report

07/31/2019

Publication of the 2019 Interim Financial Report

Charenton-le-Pont,France (July 31, 2019) - The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica met yesterday to approve the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 and the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated interim financial Information, which has been prepared for illustrative purposes only for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

The EssilorLuxottica 2019 Interim Financial Report has been published today.

In addition to the press release announcing the H1 results, the report comprises the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the management report, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated interim financial information, the statement by the person responsible for the interim financial report and the auditors' review report.

The Interim Financial Report can be downloaded from the Company's website, https://www.essilorluxottica.com/, in the "Investors / Publications and Downloads" section, or by clicking on:

https://www.essilorluxottica.com/publications-and-downloads

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.

In 2018, EssilorLuxottica had nearly 150,000 employees and pro forma consolidated revenues of approximately Euro 16.2 billion.

The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

CONTACTS

EssilorLuxottica Investor Relations

EssilorLuxottica Corporate Communications

(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 42 16

(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 45 02

(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4870

(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4470

E-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com

E-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com

Disclaimer

EssilorLuxottica SA published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 17:29:05 UTC
