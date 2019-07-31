EssilorLuxottica : Publication of the 2019 Interim Financial Report

Publication of the 2019 Interim Financial Report

Charenton-le-Pont,France (July 31, 2019) - The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica met yesterday to approve the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 and the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated interim financial Information, which has been prepared for illustrative purposes only for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

The EssilorLuxottica 2019 Interim Financial Report has been published today.

In addition to the press release announcing the H1 results, the report comprises the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the management report, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated interim financial information, the statement by the person responsible for the interim financial report and the auditors' review report.

The Interim Financial Report can be downloaded from the Company's website, https://www.essilorluxottica.com/, in the "Investors / Publications and Downloads" section, or by clicking on:

https://www.essilorluxottica.com/publications-and-downloads

