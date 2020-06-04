EssilorLuxottica : Statutory Auditors' report on the increase in capital reserved for the members of a Company Share Savings Plan (PEE) Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 25 June 2020 – 12th resolution

PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Mazars 63, rue de Villiers 61, rue Henri Regnault 92208 Neuilly-sur-Seine Cedex 92075 Paris La Défense Cedex

Statutory Auditors' report on the increase in capital reserved for the members of a Company Share Savings Plan (PEE)

Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 25 June 2020 - 12thresolution

This is a free translation into English of the statutory auditors' report issued in French and is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional auditing standards applicable in France.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA 147, rue de Paris

94220 Charenton-le-Pont

France

To the Shareholders,

In our capacity as Statutory Auditors of EssilorLuxottica, and in compliance with Articles L.225-135et seq.of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), we hereby report to you on the proposed delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide an increase in capital without preferential subscription rights reserved for employees, eligible corporate officers and former employees, who are members of a Company Share Savings Plan (PEE) of EssilorLuxottica or any companies related to it within the meaning of Article L.225-180 of the French Commercial Code, by issuing shares (without preferential subscription rights) up to a limit of 0.5% of the capital of EssilorLuxottica as at the date of issue, which is submitted to you for approval.

This increase in capital is submitted for shareholder approval in accordance with the provisions of Article L.225-129-6 of the French Commercial Code and Articles L.3332-18et seq.of the French Labour Code (Code du travail).

On the basis of its report, the Board of Directors proposes that the shareholders delegate to it, for a 26-month period from the date of this Meeting, the authority to decide an increase in capital and to cancel their preferential subscription rights in respect of the ordinary shares to be issued. The Board of Directors would be responsible for setting the final terms and conditions of this operation.

It is the responsibility of the Board of Directors to prepare a report in accordance with Articles R.225-113 and R.225-114 of the French Commercial Code. It is our responsibility to express an opinion on the fairness of the information taken from the financial statements, on the proposed