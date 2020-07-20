EssilorLuxottica : Sues GrandVision to Get Information On Covid Management

By Giulia Petroni



EssilorLuxottica SA said Saturday that it has initiated legal proceedings to obtain information over the way GrandVision NV has managed its business during the coronavirus crisis.

The Franco-Italian optical giant said it filed proceedings before a district court in Rotterdam, Netherlands, as GrandVision didn't respond to multiple requests for information.

"This is to assess the way GrandVision has managed the course of its business during the Covid-19 crisis, as well as the extent to which GrandVision has breached its obligations under the support agreement," the company said.

In response, GrandVision said it "strongly disagrees" with EssilorLuxottica's demands and is confident the claims will be rejected in court.

Last year, EssilorLuxottica agreed to acquire the Dutch eyewear group.

European Union regulators are scheduled to decide whether to clear the deal on Aug. 20 following a probe into concerns that the acquisition could undermine competition.

