Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  EssilorLuxottica    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EssilorLuxottica : Sues GrandVision to Get Information On Covid Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 01:42am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

EssilorLuxottica SA said Saturday that it has initiated legal proceedings to obtain information over the way GrandVision NV has managed its business during the coronavirus crisis.

The Franco-Italian optical giant said it filed proceedings before a district court in Rotterdam, Netherlands, as GrandVision didn't respond to multiple requests for information.

"This is to assess the way GrandVision has managed the course of its business during the Covid-19 crisis, as well as the extent to which GrandVision has breached its obligations under the support agreement," the company said.

In response, GrandVision said it "strongly disagrees" with EssilorLuxottica's demands and is confident the claims will be rejected in court.

Last year, EssilorLuxottica agreed to acquire the Dutch eyewear group.

European Union regulators are scheduled to decide whether to clear the deal on Aug. 20 following a probe into concerns that the acquisition could undermine competition.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -0.30% 118.05 Real-time Quote.-13.07%
GRANDVISION N.V. 0.39% 25.7 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ESSILORLUXOTTICA
01:42aESSILORLUXOTTICA : Sues GrandVision to Get Information On Covid Management
DJ
07/18EssiLux sues M&A target GrandVision to get information on COVID management
RE
07/18ESSILORLUXOTTICA : initiates legal proceedings to obtain information from GrandV..
PU
07/18ESSILORLUXOTTICA : EssilorLuxottica initiates legal proceedings to obtain inform..
AQ
07/17ESSILORLUXOTTICA : EU decision on EssilorLuxottica's Dutch deal extended to Aug...
RE
07/17ESSILORLUXOTTICA : EU decision on EssilorLuxottica's Dutch deal extended to Aug...
RE
07/14ESSILORLUXOTTICA : EU Demands EssilorLuxottica Sell Stores to Secure GrandVision..
DJ
07/03ESSILORLUXOTTICA : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/03ESSILORLUXOTTICA : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
07/01ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 009 M 17 188 M 17 188 M
Net income 2020 1 237 M 1 417 M 1 417 M
Net Debt 2020 3 220 M 3 688 M 3 688 M
P/E ratio 2020 54,3x
Yield 2020 1,26%
Capitalization 51 379 M 58 718 M 58 838 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 152 954
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 122,74 €
Last Close Price 118,05 €
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul du Saillant Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Grassi Co-Chief Financial Officer
David Wielemans Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-13.07%58 718
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-0.95%236 141
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL12.70%89 416
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.36.75%41 252
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-19.80%36 697
VF CORPORATION-40.08%23 264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group