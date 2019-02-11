EssilorLuxottica : Targets Online Retailer Brille24.de -Handelsblatt

--EssilorLuxottica plans to acquire Brille24.de, a German online eyewear retailer, in the second quarter of this year, Handelsblatt reports, citing sources.

--The price lies in the mid-double-digit million range, according to the newspaper.

--The majority of Brille24.de is owned by venture capital investors Time for Growth and VCDE, with the remainder held by a number of smaller investors, Handelsblatt says.

--Revenue figures for Brille24.de aren't available, but in early 2018 the chief executive said last year's sales target was 30 million euros ($34 million), the paper says.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2TOgZpX

