--U.S. hedge fund Third Point LLC has built a stake in Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, according to unnamed sources, Reuters reports.

--Third Point, which is run by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, is eyeing EssilorLuxottica amid a power struggle inside the company, says Reuters.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2Pop2fo

